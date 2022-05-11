High school sports highlights: Oregon softball's Emily Crowe does it all in 3-run comeback

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Emily Crowe, Oregon softball: Crowe doubled, singled and drew two walks, including one with the bases loaded in the seventh to tie the game, in a 5-4 win over Monona Grove. It was part of a four-run inning, and Carly Zych struck out three of four batters in the bottom half to complete the Panthers’ rally. This was after she scored the go-ahead run off a Bridget Tushoski bases-loaded walk. Crowe also struck out five and allowed five hits, one walk and two earned runs in six innings. Dani Lucey went 2-for-4 for MG with an RBI and run.
Trysten Schroeder, DeForest softball: She went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI in a 7-4 win over Reedsburg. Schroeder also scored a run, and teammate Morgan Reierson hit a two-run double. Melissa Dietz hit a two-run homer for Reedsburg.
Alec Sosnowski, Middleton boys golf: Sosnowski shot for par (72) and finished as the top scorer in a meet against Madison La Follette. The Cardinals defeated the Lancers by 48 strokes.
From the box
- Oregon girls soccer’s Zoey Pagels, a UW-Green Bay commit, scored the tying goal at 78:43 in a 2-2 draw with Verona. This was 1½ minutes after Aubree Caya netted the Panthers’ first goal. Lilliah Blum and Linsey Trapino each scored in the first half for the Wildcats.
- Madison Memorial boys tennis’ Sanjay Mathur/Sam Weinbach won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Connor Davis/Jason Mennenga in a 5-2 win over Monona Grove. Chase Lindwall won at No. 1 singles for the Silver Eagles, 6-3, 7-6 (3), over Memorial’s Gokul Kamath.
- Sun Prairie boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair Nikko Vilwock and Jacob Baldwin defeated Verona’s No. 1 doubles pair Riley Sass and Josh Bradley 6-0, 6-0. Verona won the meet 5-2, as Ryder Broadbridge won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Berg.
- Reedsburg boys tennis’ Anthony Buss won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 over David Templeton in a 4-3 win over McFarland. At No. 1 doubles, Simon Wenninger/Jordan Matyas won 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 over McFarland’s Carter Snyder/Elias Pederson.
- Verona boys golf’s Brooks Luttinen tied Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder at 5-over 75 in the Wildcats’ 14-shot win (317) over the Purple Knights at Krueger Haskell Golf Course.
- Monona Grove boys golf’s Jacob Fredrickson shot 4-over 76 at the Badger East mini meet. He finished second behind Milton’s Brett Wieland (73). The Silver Eagles placed third (331), while Waunakee placed first (318). They were led by senior August Johnson, who placed fourth with a 78.
- Madison Memorial baseball’s Tyler Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a run, walk and two stolen bases in a 7-1 loss to Oconomowoc.
- Oregon boys tennis’ Kyle Barnish won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0 over Lee Feldhausen in a 4-3 win over Madison La Follette. The duo of Charlie Haight/Glenn Conway won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0 over Oregon’s Trelan Hake/Tyler Fisher.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;6-2;7-4
DeForest;6-4;6-7
Watertown;6-5;9-5
Beaver Dam;5-5;8-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-4;6-5
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;3-3;5-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;10-1;13-2
Monona Grove;7-4;10-7
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11
Stoughton;2-8;2-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;8-1;10-2
Oregon;4-5;6-5
Monroe;3-7;3-8
Mount Horeb;2-8;3-10
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;9-2;11-3
Middleton;9-4;12-5
Madison West;8-5;8-7
Madison Memorial;7-6;9-7
Verona;7-5;9-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Beloit Memorial;2-9;2-9
Madison East;2-9;2-11
Janesville Parker;2-11;2-11
Capitol North
Columbus;5-1;9-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;8-6
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-5;6-9
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4;4-4
Poynette;0-6;2-8
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;5-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;8-6
Evansville;3-2;4-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Wednesday's results
Oconomowoc 7, Madison Memorial 1
Sauk Prairie 7, Oregon 3
Watertown 12, Stevens Point 2
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;16-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;4-7;5-12
DeForest;3-11;3-15
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-5;6-7
Baraboo;7-5;8-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;4-9;7-10
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-2;16-3
Milton;7-5;9-6
Fort Atkinson;6-6;6-8
Stoughton;1-10;1-14
Badger Southwest
Oregon;9-2;11-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;4-10;8-15
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-0;19-1
Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2
Madison Memorial;9-2;9-3
Verona;8-3;9-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;4-4;4-4
Janesville Craig;3-8;4-9
Madison East;2-9;2-10
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-10;0-10
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;5-3;14-3
Lakeside Lutheran;4-4;10-4
Watertown Luther Prep;0-7;0-9
Lodi;0-7;2-11
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;4-3;9-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-4;1-8
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-2;15-2
Jefferson;13-1;15-1
Turner;9-3;10-3
McFarland;8-4;10-7
Edgerton;5-5;5-8
Clinton;6-8;6-10
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-9;3-9
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Wednesday's results
Fort Atkinson 8, Monroe 7
Oregon 5, Monona Grove 4
DeForest 7, Reedsburg 4
Beloit Memorial 4, Janesville Craig 3
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-3-1;0-4-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Reedsburg;3-3-0;5-4-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-8-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-1-0;5-4-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-1
Edgewood;6-1-0;10-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-1-0;6-1-2
Middleton;2-2-0;4-5-1
Verona;4-0-0;5-0-1
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;1-1-0;1-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;4-0-0;4-1-1
Columbus;2-0-1;4-2-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3-0;2-6-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-3-0;1-5-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;7-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Wednesday's results
Verona 2, Oregon 2
Boys tennis
Wednesday's results
Verona 5, Sun Prairie 2
McFarland 4, Reedsburg 3
Madison Memorial 5, Oregon 2
Madison Memorial 5, Monona Grove 2
Oregon 4, Madison La Follette 3
Boys golf
Wednesday's results
Verona 317, Beloit Memorial 331
Middleton 305, Madison La Follette 353
Badger East Mini Meet: Waunakee 318, Milton 320, Monona Grove 331, DeForest 334, Fort Atkinson 341, Stoughton 351, Beaver Dam 384, Watertown 421.