High school sports highlights: Oregon softball's Emily Crowe does it all in 3-run comeback

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Emily Crowe, Oregon softball: Crowe doubled, singled and drew two walks, including one with the bases loaded in the seventh to tie the game, in a 5-4 win over Monona Grove. It was part of a four-run inning, and Carly Zych struck out three of four batters in the bottom half to complete the Panthers’ rally. This was after she scored the go-ahead run off a Bridget Tushoski bases-loaded walk. Crowe also struck out five and allowed five hits, one walk and two earned runs in six innings. Dani Lucey went 2-for-4 for MG with an RBI and run.

Trysten Schroeder, DeForest softball: She went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI in a 7-4 win over Reedsburg. Schroeder also scored a run, and teammate Morgan Reierson hit a two-run double. Melissa Dietz hit a two-run homer for Reedsburg.

Alec Sosnowski, Middleton boys golf: Sosnowski shot for par (72) and finished as the top scorer in a meet against Madison La Follette. The Cardinals defeated the Lancers by 48 strokes.

From the box

  • Oregon girls soccer’s Zoey Pagels, a UW-Green Bay commit, scored the tying goal at 78:43 in a 2-2 draw with Verona. This was 1½ minutes after Aubree Caya netted the Panthers’ first goal. Lilliah Blum and Linsey Trapino each scored in the first half for the Wildcats.
  • Madison Memorial boys tennis’ Sanjay Mathur/Sam Weinbach won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Connor Davis/Jason Mennenga in a 5-2 win over Monona Grove. Chase Lindwall won at No. 1 singles for the Silver Eagles, 6-3, 7-6 (3), over Memorial’s Gokul Kamath.
  • Sun Prairie boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair Nikko Vilwock and Jacob Baldwin defeated Verona’s No. 1 doubles pair Riley Sass and Josh Bradley 6-0, 6-0. Verona won the meet 5-2, as Ryder Broadbridge won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Berg.
  • Reedsburg boys tennis’ Anthony Buss won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 over David Templeton in a 4-3 win over McFarland. At No. 1 doubles, Simon Wenninger/Jordan Matyas won 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 over McFarland’s Carter Snyder/Elias Pederson.
  • Verona boys golf’s Brooks Luttinen tied Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder at 5-over 75 in the Wildcats’ 14-shot win (317) over the Purple Knights at Krueger Haskell Golf Course.
  • Monona Grove boys golf’s Jacob Fredrickson shot 4-over 76 at the Badger East mini meet. He finished second behind Milton’s Brett Wieland (73). The Silver Eagles placed third (331), while Waunakee placed first (318). They were led by senior August Johnson, who placed fourth with a 78.
  • Madison Memorial baseball’s Tyler Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a run, walk and two stolen bases in a 7-1 loss to Oconomowoc.
  • Oregon boys tennis’ Kyle Barnish won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0 over Lee Feldhausen in a 4-3 win over Madison La Follette. The duo of Charlie Haight/Glenn Conway won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0 over Oregon’s Trelan Hake/Tyler Fisher.
