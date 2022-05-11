High school sports highlights: Oregon softball's Emily Crowe does it all in 3-run comeback

Stars of the night

Emily Crowe, Oregon softball: Crowe doubled, singled and drew two walks, including one with the bases loaded in the seventh to tie the game, in a 5-4 win over Monona Grove. It was part of a four-run inning, and Carly Zych struck out three of four batters in the bottom half to complete the Panthers’ rally. This was after she scored the go-ahead run off a Bridget Tushoski bases-loaded walk. Crowe also struck out five and allowed five hits, one walk and two earned runs in six innings. Dani Lucey went 2-for-4 for MG with an RBI and run.