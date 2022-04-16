High school sports highlights: Oregon softball team rallies in seventh to win second game at Elkhorn triangular

Stars of the night

Carly Zych, Oregon softball: The freshman wast 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs in an 8-7 victory over Elkhorn at the Elkhorn triangular. She was also the winning pitcher, throwing 3⅓ innings with eight strikeouts and allowed four hits, two walks and one run. The Panthers rallied from deficits of 3-0, 6-4 and then 7-5 going into the final inning. Senior Hailey Berman hit a two-run home run to tie it in the seventh, and Oregon went ahead on a passed ball to cap a three-run inning. This was after it lost the first game of the day 8-1 to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther. Oregon is 3-2 overall.