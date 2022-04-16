 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Oregon softball team rallies in seventh to win second game at Elkhorn triangular

20210603_softball_kw07.JPG

Oregon's Emily Crowe catches a fly ball hit deep to center field by Monona Grove's Paige Hanson at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Thursday, June 3, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Carly Zych, Oregon softball: The freshman wast 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs in an 8-7 victory over Elkhorn at the Elkhorn triangular. She was also the winning pitcher, throwing 3⅓ innings with eight strikeouts and allowed four hits, two walks and one run. The Panthers rallied from deficits of 3-0, 6-4 and then 7-5 going into the final inning. Senior Hailey Berman hit a two-run home run to tie it in the seventh, and Oregon went ahead on a passed ball to cap a three-run inning. This was after it lost the first game of the day 8-1 to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther. Oregon is 3-2 overall.

Rowan Severson, Mount Horeb girls soccer: The sophomore midfielder recorded a hat trick within the first 18 minutes of a 5-0 victory over Madison East. Severson’s goals came at 3:16, 15:54 and 17:27 into the match, as she has six goals and four assists on the season. Ella Peterson and Sydney Elliott scored the other Vikings goals, which all came in the first half.

From the box

  • Milton baseball’s Gavin Kilen went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the Red Hawks' 12-3 road win against Elkhorn. Milton improved to 4-0 on the season.
  • Baraboo boys tennis’s No. 1 doubles pair of Will Davies/George Stelling won 6-1, 6-3 to help beat Monroe 8-7 in a doubles match. Monroe teamed up its top two singles players, Matthew Setterstrom and Ryan Mathiason, and they won 6-3, 7-6 (6) over Baraboo’s Joseph Philip and Sean Zuzunaga. The event was supposed to be a doubles tournament, but Whitewater dropped out late and Jefferson did not have enough players to field a complete team, leaving the Cheesemakers and Thunderbirds to match up with each other.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why

In two short months, the state track and field meet will have arrived. From Madison up to Baraboo and Beaver Dam and Portage, and all parts in between, here's who to watch on the road there.

Sprints

Sprints

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t…

Hurdles

Hurdles

Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al…

Distance

Distance

Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir…

Relays

Relays

Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro…

Jumps

Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr…

Throws

Throws

Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.

Pole vault

Pole vault

Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…

