High school sports highlights: Offensive outburst propels Milton to first state baseball title

Stars of the night

Milton baseball: The sixth-seeded Red Hawks won the WIAA Division 1 state title with an 11-1 win over No. 8 seed Bay Port in five innings in their first state appearance at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Red Hawks ace Michael Birkhimer pitched four innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits with five strikeouts. Broden Jackson led the offense with three RBIs, going 3-for-3, including a triple. Gavin Kilen, a potential MLB draft pick in July, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.