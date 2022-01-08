 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Nick Chirafisi helps Middleton boys swimming place third at Marquette Invitational
High school sports highlights: Nick Chirafisi helps Middleton boys swimming place third at Marquette Invitational

WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet

Middleton's Nick Chirafisi competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Chirafisi took fifth place in the event with time of 4:42.03. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Nick Chirafisi, Middleton boys swimming: Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.84) and the 500 freestyle (4:43.08) to help Middleton finish third out of 26 schools at the Marquette Invitational. He also contributed to second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.0) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:12.96). Teammate and fellow junior Jack Madoch swam on those relay teams too, and finished second in the 50 freestyle (:21.42) plus third in the 100 freestyle (:46.98).

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman scored 24 of her 30 points in the first half to lead the Beavers (13-0, 7-0 Badger) over Portage (3-8, 0-6) by a score of 92-26. The senior shot 7-of-9 on free throws and increased her scoring average to 22.9 points per game, currently 14th in the state. Trenna Cherney had 21 points and Grace Benish added 17 for Reedsburg.

Malia Green, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Green scored 27 points thanks to eight made 3-pointers in La Follette’s 89-21 victory over Janesville Parker (1-12, 1-7 Big Eight). The Lancers (7-2, 6-2) have now won seven of their last eight games. Teammates Demetria Prewitt (18 points), Aaliyah Smith (13 pts, 9 assists) and Alayna West (11) joined Green in double figures.

Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie girls basketball: Outlay made six treys en route to scoring 24 points in Sun Prairie’s 72-27 win over Middleton (6-6, 5-3 Big Eight). Sun Prairie (9-2, 6-1) only expanded on its 33-15 halftime lead, also getting double-digit scoring from Antionique Auston (17) and Avree Antony (11).

David Emerich, Waunakee boys hockey: Emerich scored a hat trick and added an assist in Waunakee’s 7-1 win over Janesville. He scored the tying goal 11 minutes into the first period, then the go-ahead goal 20 seconds into the second The latter score was short-handed and the first of six goals in the frame by Waunakee. McCarthy Reed totaled four points with a pair of goals and assists, and Pavel Rettig had a goal and assist to help the Warriors improve to 12-1-0.

From the box

  • Abbi Rupnow scored 21 points in Verona (8-3, 5-2 Big Eight) girls basketball’s win over Beloit Memorial 92-32. Reagan Briggs added 18 points and Megan Murphy scored 17 for the Wildcats.
  • Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Clay Krantz led the Crusaders (3-7) with 15 points in a 59-51 win over Lake Mills (5-6) at the #swingfam Classic hosted by Waunakee. Krantz scored nine of those points in the second half, helping Edgewood snap a five-game skid. Teammates Al Deang (14 points), Teo Jimenez (11) and Jackson Trudgeon (10) all joined him in double figures.
  • Waunakee boys basketball’s Andrew Keller scored 15 points in the Warriors’ 63-54 win over Brookfield East at their own tournament. The senior forward put up 10 of those points in the second half to help Waunakee (11-2) rally from a 29-26 halftime deficit and earn its fourth straight win. Drew Lavold scored 12 points on four triples and Joey Fuhremann added 10.
  • Chance Suddeth (120 pounds) and Nicolar Rivera (126) finished first in their respective weight classes at the Cheesehead Invitational. Suddeth won his first-place match by an 8-4 decision, and Rivera won his 10-6.
  • Middleton girls basketball’s McKenna Monogue scored 11 points in a 72-27 loss to Sun Prairie.
  • Senior Waunakee girls basketball guards Lauren Meudt and Kylee Grabarski each scored 10 points in a 53-46 loss at New Berlin West. The Warriors drop to 7-5 overall.
  • Madison La Follette boys wrestling’s Jackson Mankowski finished first in the 220-pound weight class at the Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite. He won the first-place match 18-3, earning the technical fall in 3:35.
  • Verona boys wrestling’s Jay Hanson finished first at 285 at the Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite. He won the first-place match via tech fall in 2:21.
