High school sports highlights: Mya Nicholson breaks Janesville Craig's girls golf score record in Parker Invitational win

Here are highlights from Saturday's prep action.
Stars of the night
Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig: She shot a 2-under par 69 which set a school record and earned the best individual score at the Parker Invitational. Nicholson’s back nine score of 33 broke the tie between herself and Union Grove’s Norah Roberts, who shot a 34 on the back nine, for the top individual score. Craig's previous best round was a 73.
Kane Mahoney, Baraboo: He had 192 rushing yards and one touchdown on 39 attempts in the Thunderbirds' 14-13 win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Mahoney’s 2-point conversion in the first quarter after a Luke Vittengl touchdown run ended up being the deciding point. The conversion allowed Baraboo to take a one-point lead after the extra point attempt was blocked following a touchdown run by Mahoney with 11:47 left to go in the fourth quarter to make the score 14-13.
From the box
Anna teDuits won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke to help Madison Edgewood win the Blackhawk Invitational. TeDuits was also a part of the relay team that took first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Tyler Buechner had 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts for Mount Horeb/Barneveld but the Vikings fell to Baraboo.
Madison Edgewood’s Nate Ruprecht scored two goals and assisted on another as the Crusaders defeated Platteville/Lancaster 4-0 in boys soccer.
Benjamin Minikel-Lacocque scored two goals for Madison West as the Regents defeated Sauk Prairie 2-0 in boys soccer. Minikel-Lacocque's first goal came off of an assist from John Soberon-Chehade and his second goal came via a penalty kick.
Madison Edgewood’s Izzy Enz won the 500-yard freestyle and the 200 freestyle to help Madison Edgewood at the Blackhawk Invitational. Enz was also part of the relay team that took first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard finished with a time of 16:56.7 to win the boys cross country 5k run at the Viking Invitational. Stoddard helped Mount Horeb to a second-place finish.
- Mount Horeb’s Nate Thompson scored two goals in a 2-0 victory over McFarland in boys soccer. Thompson’s first goal came courtesy of a Peter Cullen assist and his second goal was unassisted.
Monona Grove’s Mackenzie Babcock took second place individually with a time of 19:09.6 in the girls cross country 5k run at the Viking Invitational. The Silver Eagles finished atop the team standings. Babcock finished 50 seconds faster than the third-place finisher.