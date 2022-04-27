High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie unhittable against Fort Atkinson

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched her second no-hitter of the season, as the Silver Eagles defeated Fort Atkinson in five-innings 17-0. The Kaskaskia College commit struck out ten and surrendered three walks. She also hit 3-for-4 including a double. It is the ninth win for the senior (9-0). The Silver Eagles improve to 10-0.
Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak, a University of Iowa commit, pitched a complete game—striking out nine and allowing four walks in the Spartans (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight) 5-1 win over Middleton (6-4, 5-2). The junior helped herself with the bat, as she hit 2-for-4 with an RBI. She also stole two bases in the contest.
From the box
- Middleton baseball’s Jaron Sarbacker and Erik Pongratz both hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the Cardinals (8-2, 5-1 Big Eight) 11-0 win over Beloit Memorial (2-4, 2-4).
- Madison West boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair Sam Chaim and Zan Said won 6-0, 6-0 over Beloit Memorial’s No. 1 doubles pair Sebastian Grajeda and Abdulhakeem Abdalah. The Regents defeated the Purple Knights 7-0.
- Sun Prairie boys tennis’ No. 1 singles competitor Nikko Vilwock defeated Alex Funk of Beloit Memorial in consecutive 6-0 sets, as the Cardinals defeated the Purple Knights 7-0.
- Middleton boys tennis’ No. 2 singles player Jonathan Kim defeated Sun Prairie’s No. 2 singles player Noah Berg 6-0, 6-0. Middleton won the meet 6-1.
- Oregon boys golf’s Logan Martin was the top scorer at the Badger Southwest Quad with a score of 38 (4-over-par) through nine holes. Mount Horeb placed first (169) with the Panthers finishing second (170).
- Baraboo softball’s Madee Strampe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the T-Birds’ 11-9 win over Waunakee (0-8, 0-6 Badger East). Maggie Cleary went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the Baraboo (4-9, 3-5 Badger West) win.
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;5-4
Watertown;4-4;6-4
DeForest;5-3;5-5
Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;2-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;7-0;9-1
Monona Grove;5-2;8-3
Fort Atkinson;2-5;2-9
Stoughton;0-7;0-8
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;5-0;6-0
Oregon;4-3;5-3
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;1-5;1-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;6-1;7-1
Middleton;5-1;8-2
Sun Prairie;5-2;5-2
Verona;5-2;6-4
Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4
Madison Memorial;4-3;6-3
Madison La Follette;2-4;2-4
Madison West;2-6;2-6
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-4
Madison East;0-6;0-6
Capitol North
Columbus;3-0;6-1
Lake Mills;3-1,7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;5-3
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;2-3
Poynette;0-3;2-5
Lodi;1-3;4-5
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;2-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Marshall;2-2;2-5
Waterloo;0-1;1-3
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;5-0;7-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
McFarland;6-2;6-2
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4
East Troy;1-6;1-6
Clinton;0-4;0-4
Wednesday's results
Middleton 11, Beloit Memorial 0
Kettle Moraine 8, Lakeside Lutheran 2
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;7-1;8-2
Beaver Dam;6-0;8-0
DeForest;1-6;1-9
Waunakee;0-6;0-8
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1
Baraboo;3-5;4-9
Reedsburg;2-4;6-5
Portage;2-5;5-6
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;8-0;10-0
Milton;4-3;6-4
Fort Atkinson;3-3;3-4
Stoughton;1-5;1-9
Badger Southwest
Oregon;4-2;6-3
Mount Horeb;5-2;5-3
Monroe;2-4;3-8
Edgewood;1-6;1-7
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;9-0;12-1
Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Janesville Craig;3-3;4-3
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;2-2;3-2
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-9;1-9
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Lake Mills;3-0;8-0
Poynette;4-1;7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-1
Columbus;1-3;7-3
Lodi;0-2;1-4
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;1-0;3-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;4-2
Marshall;1-2;2-2
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;9-1;11-1
Jefferson;7-1;7-1
Edgerton;3-1;3-4
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-3;2-5
East Troy;3-5;3-5
McFarland;2-4;3-7
Big Foot;1-3;2-3
Whitewater;1-7;1-7
Evansville;0-3;0-4
Wednesday's results
Monona Grove 17, Fort Atkinson 0
Madison Memorial 5, Middleton 1
Janesville Craig 8, Madison West 2
Poynette 18, Lodi 0
Baraboo 11, Waunakee 9
Jefferson 15, Big Foot 3
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;3-0-0;7-0-1
Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2
Watertown;1-2-1;2-4-1
Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;2-1-0;4-2-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;2-2-1
Reedsburg;1-2-1;3-2-1
Portage/Poynette;0-5-0;1-6-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0
Milton;1-1-0;2-1-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-4-0;1-6-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-0-0;-0-0
Edgewood;4-0-0;7-1-0
Mount Horeb;2-4-0;3-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;2-2-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;5-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;3-3-1
Verona;2-0-0;3-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;1-1-1
Columbus;1-0-1;2-0-3
Lodi;1-0-1;2-3-2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-1-0;1-3-0
Rock Valley
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
McFarland;2-0-0;5-0-1
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Wednesday's results
Madison Memorial 1, Middleton 0
Boys tennis
Wednesday's results
Madison West 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Middleton 6, Sun Prairie 1
Boys golf
Wednesday's result
Badger Southwest Min-Quad: Mount Horeb 169, Oregon 170, Monroe 178, Edgewood 192.