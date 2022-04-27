High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie unhittable against Fort Atkinson

Stars of the night

Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched her second no-hitter of the season, as the Silver Eagles defeated Fort Atkinson in five-innings 17-0. The Kaskaskia College commit struck out ten and surrendered three walks. She also hit 3-for-4 including a double. It is the ninth win for the senior (9-0). The Silver Eagles improve to 10-0.

Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak, a University of Iowa commit, pitched a complete game—striking out nine and allowing four walks in the Spartans (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight) 5-1 win over Middleton (6-4, 5-2). The junior helped herself with the bat, as she hit 2-for-4 with an RBI. She also stole two bases in the contest.