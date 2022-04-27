 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie unhittable against Fort Atkinson

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched her second no-hitter of the season, as the Silver Eagles defeated Fort Atkinson in five-innings 17-0. The Kaskaskia College commit struck out ten and surrendered three walks. She also hit 3-for-4 including a double. It is the ninth win for the senior (9-0). The Silver Eagles improve to 10-0.

Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak, a University of Iowa commit, pitched a complete game—striking out nine and allowing four walks in the Spartans (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight) 5-1 win over Middleton (6-4, 5-2). The junior helped herself with the bat, as she hit 2-for-4 with an RBI. She also stole two bases in the contest.

From the box

  • Middleton baseball’s Jaron Sarbacker and Erik Pongratz both hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the Cardinals (8-2, 5-1 Big Eight) 11-0 win over Beloit Memorial (2-4, 2-4).
  • Madison West boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair Sam Chaim and Zan Said won 6-0, 6-0 over Beloit Memorial’s No. 1 doubles pair Sebastian Grajeda and Abdulhakeem Abdalah. The Regents defeated the Purple Knights 7-0.
  • Sun Prairie boys tennis’ No. 1 singles competitor Nikko Vilwock defeated Alex Funk of Beloit Memorial in consecutive 6-0 sets, as the Cardinals defeated the Purple Knights 7-0.
  • Middleton boys tennis’ No. 2 singles player Jonathan Kim defeated Sun Prairie’s No. 2 singles player Noah Berg 6-0, 6-0. Middleton won the meet 6-1.
  • Oregon boys golf’s Logan Martin was the top scorer at the Badger Southwest Quad with a score of 38 (4-over-par) through nine holes. Mount Horeb placed first (169) with the Panthers finishing second (170).
  • Baraboo softball’s Madee Strampe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the T-Birds’ 11-9 win over Waunakee (0-8, 0-6 Badger East). Maggie Cleary went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the Baraboo (4-9, 3-5 Badger West) win.

