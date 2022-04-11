High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie strikes out 16 in no-hitter

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: The senior threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over McFarland. McKenzie recorded 16 strikeouts, the only blemish a seventh-inning error that allowed a McFarland hitter to reach base. The Silver Eagles will take the field again Tuesday when they play host to Edgewood/Abundant Life.

Riley Czarnecki and Gabby Fakes, Beaver Dam softball: They each had three hits and three RBIs in a 10-0 conference win over Baraboo; each player recorded their first hits of the season. The Golden Beavers will travel to Reedsburg on Tuesday for their second conference game.

Avery Chilson, Lake Mills softball: The junior threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Marshall. Freshman Hayden Sellnow and junior Belle Topel each homered.

Max Brud, Waunakee boys golf: Brud shot the best individual score (71) to help Waunakee finish first at the Big Eight Challenge. The Warriors were two strokes better than Middleton, which was led by Dain Johnson’s 72. Edgewood's Zeke Boos shot a 75, which tied for fifth.

From the box

Beaver Dam baseball’s Logan Thomas drove in five runs with a double and triple, and scored twice in a 16-4 win over Baraboo. Teammates Alex Soto (two RBIs, double), James Westover (RBI, two runs) and Daelen Johnson (three walks) also each had multiple hits. Drew Mistele (two runs) and Brady Henry (two RBIs) each had two hits for Baraboo.

Edgewood baseball’s Jackson Trudgeon had two hits and three runs in a 15-5 win over Waterloo. Ryan Drumm (triple, RBI, three runs), Steffen Mello (double, two RBIs), Preston Yaucher (two RBIs, two runs, two stolen bases) and Jacob Shaehan (two RBIs, run, stolen base) also recorded multiple hits for the Crusaders.

McFarland baseball’s Dadon Gillen had four hits, two RBIs and three runs in an 11-10 loss to Big Foot.

Stoughton baseball’s Carson Hanson doubled, singled and scored a run in a 5-3 loss to Deerfield. Starting pitcher Carson Jesberger struck out four in five innings and allowed one run, one hit and two walks. Deerfield got four runs off Hanson when he came in to pitch in the sixth in a 1-1 game.

Monroe softball’s Katrina Sathoff drove in three runs on three hits, including a triple, and stole three bases in an 11-4 victory over Lodi. Teammate Karis Paulson had a single, double, three runs and a stolen base. They helped the Cheesemakers rally from a 4-1 deficit in the third inning. Viv Beld was 2-for-3 with two runs for Lodi.

Portage softball freshman Sophia Brom went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in her varsity debut in a 17-6 mercy-rule win over Wisconsin Dells in five innings. Madelyn Johnson (double, five RBIs) and Elizabeth Fick (three RBIs) each had three hits for the Warriors, who earned their first win.

Oregon boys tennis's Kyle Barnish won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 in the team's 7-0 win over Sauk Prairie. The pair of Josh Dieter/Joey Zuehlke won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-3.

