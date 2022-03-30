High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie strikes out 11 in complete game win

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched a complete game, as the Silver Eagles (1-0) run ruled DeForest (0-1) in a 17-1 win in five-innings. The Silver Eagle notched 11 strikeouts, allowing one run on two hits. Liz Priebusch led the Silver Eagles offense, driving in four runs on three hits.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action
Baseball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Softball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-2
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Wednesday's result
Monona Grove 17, DeForest 1 (F/5)
Girls soccer
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Baraboo;0-0-0;0-0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0-0;0-1-0
Portage/Poynette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Reedsburg;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;0-0-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0
Watertown;0-0-0;0-0-0
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgerton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Jefferson;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Clinton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Evansville;0-0-0;1-0-0
Whitewater;0-0-0;0-0-0
East Troy;0-0-0;0-0-0
Turner;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Foot;0-0-0;0-0-0