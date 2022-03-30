 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie strikes out 11 in complete game win

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

 Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched a complete game, as the Silver Eagles (1-0) run ruled DeForest (0-1) in a 17-1 win in five-innings. The Silver Eagle notched 11 strikeouts, allowing one run on two hits. Liz Priebusch led the Silver Eagles offense, driving in four runs on three hits. 

