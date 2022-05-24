 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Jackson Hewitt records 3 hits against McFarland

Sports stock

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jackson Hewitt, Monona Grove baseball: He went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and an RBI in Monona Grove’s 5-4 non-conference win over McFarland. Teammates James Cullsion, Mac Vesperman and Terek Verhage all recorded two hits.

NJ Delmore, DeForest baseball: The first baseman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in DeForest’s 6-3 non-conference win over Madison Memorial. Josh Jansen threw three innings, giving up one unearned run and striking out three.

From the box

  • McFarland baseball’s Dadon Gillen hit a three-run home run in the 5-4 loss to Monona Grove. The home run gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead in the bottom of third inning.

Here are the 2022 spring high school sports all-conference lists

A look at the high school athletes who earned all-conference honors for the 2022 spring season.

Rock Valley All-Conference Boys Golf

Here's who was named to the Rock Valley all-conference team in boys golf.

Badger East All-Conference Boys Golf

Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in boys golf.

Badger West All-Conference Boys Golf

First team

