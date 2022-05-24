High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Jackson Hewitt records 3 hits against McFarland

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Jackson Hewitt, Monona Grove baseball: He went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and an RBI in Monona Grove’s 5-4 non-conference win over McFarland. Teammates James Cullsion, Mac Vesperman and Terek Verhage all recorded two hits.
NJ Delmore, DeForest baseball: The first baseman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in DeForest’s 6-3 non-conference win over Madison Memorial. Josh Jansen threw three innings, giving up one unearned run and striking out three.
From the box
- McFarland baseball’s Dadon Gillen hit a three-run home run in the 5-4 loss to Monona Grove. The home run gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead in the bottom of third inning.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;12-2;15-6
Watertown;9-6;13-8
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8
DeForest;7-7;10-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8
Reedsburg;6-7;9-8
Baraboo;7-8;11-13
Portage;4-10;9-13
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-3;18-4
Monona Grove;10-5;14-8
Stoughton;2-12;3-17
Fort Atkinson;2-12;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;10-3;14-4
Oregon;8-7;12-9
Monroe;4-10;4-12
Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-2;20-3
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4
Verona;11-5;14-7
Middleton;10-6;15-8
Madison West;10-6;13-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-11
Madison La Follette;7-9;9-12
Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17
Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16
Madison East;2-13;2-15
Capitol North
Columbus;8-2;15-5
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-10
Lake Mills;7-3,14-7
Lodi;2-7;8-14
Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-6
Poynette;0-9;3-15
Capitol South
Belleville;7-2;11-7
New Glarus;5-4;7-7
Marshall;5-4;10-11
Wisconsin Heights;4-6;10-8
Waterloo;3-5;8-9
Cambridge;3-6;6-10
Rock Valley
Turner;14-2;17-3
Jefferson;14-4;17-7
Edgerton;13-4;18-4
McFarland;10-7;12-11
Evansville;12-5;12-7
East Troy;7-9;7-10
Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12
Whitewater;5-13;5-17
Big Foot;3-15;3-16
Clinton;1-15;3-15
Monday's results
Monona Grove 5, McFarland 4
DeForest 6, Madison Memorial 3
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;14-1;18-5
Watertown;12-3;15-9
Waunakee;4-11;6-15
DeForest;4-11;4-17
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;9-6;13-11
Sauk Prairie;5-10;8-12
Reedsburg;5-10;12-11
Portage;5-10;9-11
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-3;17-5
Milton;10-5;15-7
Fort Atkinson;7-8;7-13
Stoughton;1-14;1-21
Badger Southwest
Oregon;12-3;15-6
Mount Horeb;11-4;14-5
Monroe;5-10;11-15
Edgewood;4-11;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;18-0;24-1
Verona;15-3;16-4
Middleton;12-6;15-10
Madison Memorial;11-6;11-7
Janesville Parker;9-7;13-7
Beloit Memorial;8-9;8-9
Janesville Craig;8-10;9-13
Madison East;3-15;3-16
Madison West;3-14;3-14
Madison La Follette;0-17;0-17
Capitol North
Poynette;9-1;15-5
Lake Mills;8-2;20-3
Columbus;6-4;17-8
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;14-6
Lodi;2-8;5-15
Watertown Luther Prep;0-10;3-13
Capitol South
Waterloo;7-0;12-2
Cambridge;5-3;8-4
Marshall;5-3;11-6
Wisconsin Heights;2-8;2-12
Belleville;0-8;1-14
Rock Valley
Jefferson;17-1;21-1
Brodhead;15-3;18-4
Turner;14-4;15-4
McFarland;11-6;13-9
Edgerton;9-9;9-13
Clinton;8-10;9-13
East Troy;7-11;9-12
Big Foot;6-12;7-12
Whitewater;2-16;3-18
Evansville;2-16;2-17
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;15-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;13-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;6-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-9-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;12-4-1
Baraboo;3-4-0;6-8-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;6-7-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-15-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-1-0;9-6-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-7-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-8-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;16-0-1
Edgewood;7-1-0;12-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;1-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;8-0-0;10-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-1-1;9-2-4
Madison West;5-1-1;9-3-1
Sun Prairie;5-2-0;6-6-3
Middleton;4-4-0;6-8-1
Madison East;4-4-0;4-9-0
Janesville Craig;2-6-0;5-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-4-0;2-5-1
Madison La Follette;1-7-0;1-11-0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-17-0
Capitol
Sugar River;6-0-0;13-2-1
Lake Mills;3-1-2;8-4-3
Lodi;3-1-2;6-6-3
Columbus;2-2-2;4-3-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3-1;5-6-2
Lakeside Lutheran;2-3-1;6-11-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-4-0;3-7-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-5-0;1-7-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-1-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;9-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;7-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-8-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-13-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-10-0
Monday's results
River Valley 1, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Edgerton 2, Lake Mills 0
Here are the 2022 spring high school sports all-conference lists
A look at the high school athletes who earned all-conference honors for the 2022 spring season.
Here's who was named to the Rock Valley all-conference team in boys golf.
Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in boys golf.