High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Emma Lee drives in eight runs in win over Baraboo

Emma Lee

Monona Grove's Emma Lee makes a relay throw to second base following a double hit deep into left field in a game against Oregon on June 3, 2021.

 KAYLA WOLF, Wisconsin State Journal Archives

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Emma Lee, Monona Grove softball: She hit a grand slam and two-run double, finishing 2-for-4 with eight RBIs and two runs in a 13-3 win over Baraboo in five innings. Harper Mayfield went 3-for-3 with four runs, and Bree Loushine went 2-for-3 with two runs. Maggie Cleary went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Baraboo.

Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie baseball: The pitcher threw a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win over Middleton. Hamilton struck out 10 and only allowed four hits.

Alyssa Thomas, Waunakee girls soccer: Thomas recorded a hat trick in a 10-0 win over Fort Atkinson. Lexis Savola and Lauren Meudt each had two goals apiece for the Warriors, who got eight goals in the second half.

EmmaJo Peck, Columbus softball: Peck struck out eight and allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout to lead the 9-0 win over Lodi. Peck went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Lily Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Alise Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Columbus.

From the box

  • Madison Memorial baseball’s Tyler Piotrowski went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a 6-5 walk-off win over Madison West. Aaron Jungers had a double, walk and run for the Spartans in a game that saw all 11 runs scored over the final two innings. Jacob Mohoney went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for West.
  • Monona Grove baseball’s Tate Tourtillott went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 7-6 win over DeForest. Nick Guidici hit a solo home run for the Silver Eagles, who hung on after a four-run sixth by the Norskies. Cullen Kirchberg went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for DeForest.
  • Sun Prairie softball’s Tayler Baker struck out 10 with three hits and two walks allowed over six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over Madison Memorial. Luci Moreno went 3-for-4 for the Cardinals.
  • Verona baseball’s Nick West struck out 10 with three hits, three walks and one run allowed over five innings in a 10-1 win over Beloit Memorial. West also had a double and RBI, and N.J. Elias went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
  • Mount Horeb softball’s Lucy Dahlk struck out 10 and allowed three hits, one run and one walk in a complete game to lead the a 2-1 win over Brodhead. Maddie Swigum went 2-for-3 with a run, and Morgan Brummer doubled and scored.
  • Beaver Dam baseball’s Alex Soto hit a two-run homer in a 17-7 win over Stoughton in five innings. Teammate Evan Sharkey went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two stolen bases. Tobias Schultz hit a double and drove in three runs for Stoughton.
  • Reedsburg baseball’s Kenny Disidier-Bruno went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs in an 8-3 win over Monroe.
  • Sauk Prairie baseball’s Eddie Breunig went 3-for-3 with a double in a 3-2 win over Edgewood. J.J. Denny drove in two runs for Sauk. Ryan Drumm went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run and stolen base for Edgewood.
