High school sports highlights: Monona Grove's Emma Lee drives in 8 runs in win over Baraboo

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Emma Lee, Monona Grove softball: She hit a grand slam and two-run double, finishing 2-for-4 with eight RBIs and two runs in a 13-3 win over Baraboo in five innings. Harper Mayfield went 3-for-3 with four runs, and Bree Loushine went 2-for-3 with two runs. Maggie Cleary went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Baraboo.
Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie baseball: The pitcher threw a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win over Middleton. Hamilton struck out 10 and only allowed four hits.
Alyssa Thomas, Waunakee girls soccer: Thomas recorded a hat trick in a 10-0 win over Fort Atkinson. Lexis Savola and Lauren Meudt each had two goals apiece for the Warriors, who got eight goals in the second half.
EmmaJo Peck, Columbus softball: Peck struck out eight and allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout to lead the 9-0 win over Lodi. Peck went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Lily Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Alise Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Columbus.
From the box
- Madison Memorial baseball’s Tyler Piotrowski went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a 6-5 walk-off win over Madison West. Aaron Jungers had a double, walk and run for the Spartans in a game that saw all 11 runs scored over the final two innings. Jacob Mohoney went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for West.
- Monona Grove baseball’s Tate Tourtillott went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 7-6 win over DeForest. Nick Guidici hit a solo home run for the Silver Eagles, who hung on after a four-run sixth by the Norskies. Cullen Kirchberg went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for DeForest.
- Sun Prairie softball’s Tayler Baker struck out 10 with three hits and two walks allowed over six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over Madison Memorial. Luci Moreno went 3-for-4 for the Cardinals.
- Verona baseball’s Nick West struck out 10 with three hits, three walks and one run allowed over five innings in a 10-1 win over Beloit Memorial. West also had a double and RBI, and N.J. Elias went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
- Mount Horeb softball’s Lucy Dahlk struck out 10 and allowed three hits, one run and one walk in a complete game to lead the a 2-1 win over Brodhead. Maddie Swigum went 2-for-3 with a run, and Morgan Brummer doubled and scored.
- Beaver Dam baseball’s Alex Soto hit a two-run homer in a 17-7 win over Stoughton in five innings. Teammate Evan Sharkey went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two stolen bases. Tobias Schultz hit a double and drove in three runs for Stoughton.
- Reedsburg baseball’s Kenny Disidier-Bruno went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs in an 8-3 win over Monroe.
- Sauk Prairie baseball’s Eddie Breunig went 3-for-3 with a double in a 3-2 win over Edgewood. J.J. Denny drove in two runs for Sauk. Ryan Drumm went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run and stolen base for Edgewood.
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;9-2;11-6
Watertown;8-5;12-7
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-6
DeForest;7-6;9-11
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;8-5;11-7
Baraboo;6-7;8-11
Reedsburg;5-7;8-8
Portage;4-8;7-11
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-2;18-3
Monona Grove;9-5;12-8
Stoughton;2-11;3-14
Fort Atkinson;2-11;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;9-3;13-4
Oregon;6-6;9-7
Monroe;4-9;4-11
Mount Horeb;2-10;3-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-2;16-3
Janesville Craig;11-3;12-4
Middleton;10-5;14-6
Verona;10-5;11-7
Madison West;9-6;11-8
Madison Memorial;8-7;12-8
Madison La Follette;4-8;5-9
Beloit Memorial;2-11;2-13
Janesville Parker;2-12;3-14
Madison East;2-12;2-14
Capitol North
Columbus;6-1;10-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;9-7
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-6;6-10
Watertown Luther Prep;3-4;6-4
Poynette;0-7;2-10
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;6-7
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Jefferson;13-3;14-5
Edgerton;12-3;16-3
Turner;12-2;14-3
McFarland;9-5;12-6
Evansville;8-5;8-6
East Troy;7-8;7-8
Brodhead/Juda;4-10;7-11
Whitewater;5-12;5-16
Big Foot;3-13;3-13
Clinton;1-13;1-13
Tuesday's results
Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 0
Monona Grove 7, DeForest 6
Beaver Dam 17, Stoughton 7 (F/5)
Reedsburg 8, Monroe 3
Madison Memorial 6, Madison West 5
Sauk Prairie 3, Edgewood 2
Whitewater 3, Edgerton 2
Verona 10, Beloit Memorial 1
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;14-1;17-3
Watertown;9-2;11-4
Waunakee;4-7;5-12
DeForest;4-11;5-16
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-5;6-7
Baraboo;7-5;11-10
Reedsburg;4-6;8-7
Portage;5-9;9-10
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-3;17-4
Milton;7-5;10-7
Fort Atkinson;6-6;6-8
Stoughton;1-11;1-15
Badger Southwest
Oregon;9-2;11-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;8-3
Monroe;4-11;10-16
Edgewood;1-10;1-11
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;16-0;22-1
Madison Memorial;9-3;9-4
Verona;9-3;10-4
Janesville Parker;7-4;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;4-4;4-4
Janesville Craig;3-8;4-9
Madison East;2-11;2-12
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-11;0-11
Capitol North
Lake Mills;8-1;18-1
Poynette;8-1;11-3
Columbus;6-4;17-6
Lakeside Lutheran;4-5;10-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-7;0-9
Lodi;0-8;2-12
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-4
Marshall;4-3;9-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-4;1-8
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Jefferson;15-1;19-1
Brodhead;13-3;15-4
McFarland;11-6;13-9
Turner;10-4;11-4
Edgerton;6-5;6-8
Clinton;6-8;6-10
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-11;3-11
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-10;1-11
Tuesday's results
Sun Prairie 7, Madison Memorial 0
Monona Grove 13, Baraboo 3 (F/5)
Columbus 9, Lodi 0
Mount Horeb 2, Brodhead 1
Turner 5, McFarland 4
Jefferson 3, Poynette 2
Lake Mills 4, Cambridge 0
Portage 6, Adams-Friendship 2
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;12-1-1
Waunakee;6-0-0;12-1-2
Watertown;2-4-0;4-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-4-0;4-6-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;11-3-1
Reedsburg;2-4-0;5-5-1
Baraboo;1-4-0;3-6-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-12-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;5-1-0;7-6-0
Stoughton;3-4-0;7-7-1
Milton;1-4-1;4-7-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-11-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-0-0;14-0-1
Edgewood;6-1-0;12-2-0
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-6-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-10-1
Big Eight
Madison West;2-1-0;5-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-2-0;2-4-0
Madison Memorial;5-1-0;8-1-2
Middleton;4-3-0;6-6-1
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-1
Sun Prairie;4-1-0;5-5-3
Madison La Follette;0-5-0;0-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-3-0;2-4-1
Madison East;3-3-0;3-8-0
Janesville Parker;0-7-0;0-15-0
Capitol
Sugar River;6-0-0;9-2-1
Lodi;3-1-2;6-4-3
Lake Mills;2-1-2;7-3-3
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3-1;4-6-2
Columbus;2-2-2;4-3-7
Lakeside Lutheran;2-3-1;4-9-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-4-0;3-6-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-4-0;1-6-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;8-0-0;13-1-1
Evansville;6-1-0;14-1-0
East Troy;4-2-1;7-7-2
Edgerton;4-4-0;5-5-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;3-3-1;3-9-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;1-5-0;3-8-2
Clinton/Turner;0-6-0;0-7-0
Jefferson;1-6-0;1-12-0
Tuesday's results
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Middleton 15, Janesville Parker 0
Columbus 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Oregon 10, Reedsburg 0
Sugar River 1, Lodi 0
Waunakee 10, Fort Atkinson 0
Edgewood 1, Sauk Prairie 0
Boys tennis
Tuesday's results
La Crosse Logan 5, Reedsburg 2
Waunakee 5, Oregon 2
Boys golf
Tuesday's results
City Tournament: Madison Memorial 292, Edgewood 306, Madison West 321, Madison La Follette 348.
Girls track and field
Tuesday's results
Capitol Conference Meet: Lodi 177, Columbus 133, Watertown Luther Prep 120, Belleville/New Glarus 82, Lakeside Lutheran 56, Wisconsin Heights 37, Lake Mills 34, Cambridge 22, Poynette 22, Marshall 10.
Badger-East Conference Meet: Waunakee 124.33, Watertown 117.33, DeForest 105, Monona Grove 93, Fort Atkinson 85, Stoughton 82. Milton 77.333, Beaver Dam 17.
Boys track and field
Tuesday's results
Capitol Conference Meet: Lakeside Lutheran 160, Lodi 145, Watertown Luther Prep 69, Lake Mills 63, Belleville/New Glarus 59, Columbus 48, Poynette 45, Wisconsin Heights 43, Marshall 32, Cambridge 26, Waterloo 7.
Badger-East Conference Meet: Waunakee 160, DeForest 141, Stoughton 100, Monona Grove 85, Watertown 65, Milton 56, Fort Atkinson 55, 38.