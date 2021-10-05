High school sports highlights: Milton's Hannah Dunk qualifies for state; Edgewood tennis has strong subsectional showing

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's night’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Alana Johnson, Madison Edgewood: She won won both her quarterfinal and semifinal matches 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the championship round at No. 2 singles at the WIAA girls tennis subsectional in Lodi. Johnson will face Jefferson’s Meghan Magner in the championship round. The Crusaders finished the first day with the highest team score of 24 points.
Gabe Voung, Sun Prairie: He had a hat trick and two assists in Sun Prairie’s 7-0 win over Madison Memorial in boys soccer. He got the scoring started at 38:23 mark off an assist from Dean Franks. His second goal came by way of an assist from Andrew Nolan at the 47:39 mark. The senior’s final goal came at the 63:02 off an assist from sophomore Daniel Worrell.
Hannah Dunk, Milton: Although Milton’s girls golf team's hopes of advancing to the WIAA state meet fell short, the Red Hawks will still be represented in Madison next week. Dunk tied at the top of the individual standings at the Westosha Central sectional with Kettle Moriane’s Jenna Andersona and Union Grove’s Norah Roberts, who all shot a 71.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood’s Lilly Olson joined her teammate, Johnson, as one of several Crusaders to advance through Day 1 of the WIAA girls tennis subsectional in Lodo. Olson won her first-round match 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the No. 1 singles semifinals. She will play Edgerton’s Zoe Lein in the semifinals. The Crusaders also had singles competitors Lucy Herlitzka and Hannah Peohling win their matches, with Poehling winning her No. 4 singles quarterfinal matchup 6-1, 6-0 and her semifinal matchup 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the championship round, where she will face Jefferson’s Alexa Medina. Herlitzka (No. 3 singles) won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-3 and her semifinal match 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the championship round, where she will face Jefferson’s Lilly Duddeck.
- McFarland’s Anita Liu won her quarterfinal and semifinal singles matches by scores of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-4, respectively, to advance to the championship round of flight two at the Stoughton subsectional. Liu will face Madison La Follette’s Emily Zamber in the championship round. Sarah Kopp also advanced to the singles championship round with a 6-4, 6-2 quarterfinal win and a 6-4, 6-0 semifinal win. Kopp will face Watertown’s Lily Oiler in the championship round of flight three. McFarland was tied for the team points lead of 16 with Watertown at the end of the first day.
- Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang won her quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals in flight one of the singles division at the Stoughton gsubsectional. Emily Zamber advanced to the singles championship round in flight 2 with a 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win and a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 semifinal win. Yang will face Watertown’s Danielle Krakow in the semifinals of flight one and Zamber will face McFarland’s Anita Liu in the championship round of flight two.
- Hailey Sieren led a pair of relay wins and claimed the 100 free in Oregon’s 124-34 victory over Portage. She swam a 1:09.60 in the free, then aided the 200 medley relay (2:29.58) and 200 free relay (2:24.80) wins, with the 200 free relay victory coming unopposed
- Madison Memorial’s Ella Graper led both teams with 26 kills in their 3-1 win over Sun Prairie in girls volleyball. Teammates Haley Smith had 38 assists and Raechel Virnig had 24 digs.
- Madison West’s Finn Kennedy had a pair of first-half goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Beloit Memorial. Benjamin Minikel-Lacocque scored twice.
- Noah Malcook scored four goals on four shots to propel Oregon to a 10-0 win over Reedsburg. AJ Couillard added two goals.
- Stepan Khamenka and Alex Hoopes each had a pair of goals to lead Waunakee to an 8-0 win over Fort Atkinson.
- McFarland’s Maddy Fortune led the Spartans with 26 assists in their 3-0 win over East Troy in girls volleyball. Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with 14 kills to help keep the Spartans undefeated in conference, and improve their overall record to 29-2.
- Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser was a winner in four events in their 121-49 dual-meet win over Lodi. She was an individual winner in the 100-yard freestyle and in the 200-yard individual medley. Gneiser was also a member of the 200 medley relay team along with McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Raechel Laux. Gneiser’s final victory came in the 400 freestyle relay with Isabelle Stout, Lohr and Stute.
- Lakeside Lutheran’s Ava Heckmann finished tied for fourth at the Wisconsin Dells girls golf sectional. Her score of 88 was enough to earn individual qualification for the state meet.
- Wisconsin Heights Kylee Doherty led both teams with 15 kills in a 3-0 win over Marshall in girls volleyball. Vanguard Emily VanRiper also led both teams with 15 digs in the win.
- Sauk Prairie’s Alia Schlimgen led both teams with 11 digs in their 3-0 win over Mount Horeb in girls volleyball. Fellow Eagle Annika Braund led her team in both aces (seven) and blocks (three).
- Sauk Prairie’s Quinn Baier scored the eventual game-winning goal off a feed from Carlson to beat Madison Edgewood in boys soccer 1-0. The goal came in the 48th minute.
- Poynette’s Taylor Raley led the Pumas in kills (13) and in digs (22), in their 3-2 loss to Columbus. Sydney Maxwell also chipped in with 18 digs for the Pumas.
- Watertown Luther Prep’s Anna Kiselhorst led the Phoenix with 14 digs and four aces in their 3-0 win over Lodi.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;8-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-12-0;2-5-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;9-1-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;7-5-3;3-3-1;7
Monroe;0-7-3;0-5-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;13-3-4;6-1-0;12
DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-9-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;6-8-2;5-2-1;11
Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-8-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-11-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;9-4-2;6-1-0;18
Verona;8-1-1;5-0-1;16
Madison West;8-4-1;5-1-1;16
Sun Prairie;11-1-4;5-1-0;15
Madison Memorial;8-6-1;4-3-0;12
Beloit Memorial;6-8-1;2-4-1;7
Madison East;1-7-0;2-3-1;7
Madison La Follette;1-7-1;0-5-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-8-1;0-4-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;6-3-2;4-1-1;13
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;2-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18
Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18
Lake Mills;11-2-1;4-2-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;6-6-0;3-4-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Columbus;3-10-0;1-5-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-6-2;0-2-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-3-2;0-3-1;1
Tuesday's results
Madison West 6, Beloit Memorial 0
Sauk Prairie 1, Edgewood 0
Oregon 10, Reedsburg 0
Middleton 11, Janesville Parker 1
Mount Horeb 7, Portage/Poynette 0
Watertown 4, Stoughton 0
DeForest 2, Monona Grove 0
Sun Prairie 7, Madison Memorial 0
Waunakee 8, Fort Atkinson 0
Sugar River 4, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Columbus 4, Cambridge/Deerfield United 1
Wisconsin Dells 3, Lake Mills 1
Milton 3, Beaver Dam 1
Baraboo 12, Monroe 2
Girls golf
Division 2
Tuesday's results
Westosha Central Sectional
Team scores: Union Grove 310, Westosha Central 317, Kettle Moraine 326, Milton 360, Janesville Craig 373, Mukwonago 380, Burlington 384, Badger/William Bay 398.
Individual scores: 1 tie, Dunk*, Mil, 71; Anderson*, KM, 71; Roberts, UG, 71; 4 tie, Fiebig*, KM, 73; Nicholson, JC, 73; 6, Manteufel, UG, 76; 7, Ramsden, BM, 77; 8, Ky. Walker, WC, 78; 9 tie, Ka. Walker, WC, 79; O'Reilly, WC, 79; 11, Torhorst, UG, 80; 12 tie, Brown, WC, 81; Dammen, JC, 81; 14, McBryde, UG, 83; 15, Kafar, Bur, 88.
Division 2
Wisconsin Dells Sectional
Team scores: Arcadia/Independence 376, Edgewood 392, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Jefferson 401, East Troy 414, Osseo-Fairchild 422, Wisconsin Dells 431, Aquinas 436.
Individual scores: 1 tie, Tulip, Arc, 82; Schmidt*, Jef, 82; 3, Kirsch*, Lan, 83; 4 tie, Knudtson, OsF, 88; Heckmann*, LL, 88; 6, Walker, WD, 90; 7 tie, Sonsalla, Arc, 92; Thao, Edg, 92; 9, Nelson, GET, 92; 10, Nakada, Edg, 95; 11, Eck, WD, 96; 12, Wolfe, Arc, 97; 13 tie, Bilau, Jef, 98; Smith, ET, 98; Peterson, Tur, 98.
(Top 2 teams qualify for State)
* denotes individual state qualifier
Girls volleyball
Girls volleyball
Tuesday's results
Wisconsin Heights 3, Marshall 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-17)
Columbus 3, Poynette 2 (25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-6)
Waterloo 3, Cambridge 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-14)
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lodi 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-18)
New Glarus 3, Belleville 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19)
Middleton 3, Janesville Parker 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17)
Madison Memorial 3, Sun Prairie 1 (26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 25-22)
Edgerton 3, Whitewater 0
McFarland 3, East Troy 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16)
Deerfield 3, Williams Bay 2 (25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 23-25, 15-3)
Lake Mills 3, Lakeside Lutheran 1 (30-28, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17)
Girls swimming
Girls swimming
Tuesday's results
Baraboo 121, Lodi 49
Oregon 124, Portage 34
Watertown 88, Stoughton 80
Edgerton/Evansville 88, Elkhorn 82
Girls tennis
Girls tennis
Tuesday's results
Lodi Subsectional
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 24, Jefferson 16, Lodi 12, Watertown Luther Prep 12, Lake Mills 6, Edgerton 4, Monroe 2, Columbus 0, Wayland Academy 0
Singles
No. 1 Quarterfinal: Olson, ME, def. Lama, W, 6-0, 6-0; Lein, J, def. Miller, M, 6-1, 6-1; Curtis, LM, def. Larsen, L, 6-2, 6-0; Niebler, J, def. Schmidt, WLP, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
No. 2 Quarterfinal: Johnson, ME, def. Benisch, C, 6-0, 6-0; Williams, LM, def. Slayton, WLP, 6-0, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Brunton, M, 6-2, 6-0; Winters, L, def. Jaison, W, 6-0, 6-1;
No. 2 Semifinal: Johnson, ME, def. Williams, LM, 6-0, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Winters, L, 6-2, 5-7, 12-10;
No. 3 Quarterfinal: Herlitzka, ME, def. Wilde, W, 6-2, 6-3; Schulz, WLP, def. Schmidt, LM, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10; C. Karls, L, def. Skinner, E, 6-1, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Brunton, M, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
No. 3 Semifinal: Herlitzka, ME, def. Schulz, WLP, 6-0, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Karls, L, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.
No. 4 Quarterfinal: Poehling, ME, def. Kundert, M, 6-1, 6-0; Bodenbender-Benner, WLP, def. Laskowski, E, 6-0, 6-2; Bacon, L, def. Sapp, LM, 6-4, 6-2; Medina, J, def. Baerwolf, C, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 Semifinal: Poehling, ME, def. Bodenbender-Benner, WLP, 6-0, 6-0; Bacon, L, def. Medina, J, 6-2, 8-6.
Doubles
No. 1 Quarterfinal: Buchner/Shanahan, ME, def. Leuzinger/Setterstrom, M, 6-0, 6-0; Schneider/L. Karls, L, def. O'Reilly/Arellano, J, 6-1, 6-3; R. Schoeneck/K. Schoeneck, WLP, def. Alexander/Breaker, LM, 6-0, 6-4; Ulset/Fox, E, def. Olson/Borreson, C, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 Quarterfinal: S. Johnson/J. Johnson, ME, def. Ruiz/Tyranski, W, 6-0, 6-1; Johnson/Brunton, M, def. Kamenick/Dempsey, J, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Potter/Glaser, L, def. Ninnerman/Thompson, LM, 6-4, 6-0; Schroeder/Schmidt, WLP, def. Aleson/Doll, E, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Semifinal: S. Johnson/J. Johnson, ME, def. Johnson/Brunton, M, 6-1, 6-1; Schroeder/Schmidt, def. Potter/Glaser, L, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-1.
No. 3 Quarterfinal: M. Poehling/Imhoff, ME, def. Damm/Larson, C, 6-0, 6-0; Pugh/Smith, WLP, def. Beld/Pertzborn, L, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3; Williams/Klawitter, LM, def. Giasson/Wunshel, M, 6-4, 7-5; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Schweigardt/Kosmicki, E, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 Semifinal: M. Poehling/Imhoff, ME, def. Pugh/Smith, WLP, 6-1, 6-1; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Williams/Klawitter, LM, 6-0, 6-4.
Stoughton Subsectional
Team scores: McFarland 16, Watertown 16, DeForest 12, Oregon 10, Sun Prairie 10, Madison La Follette 6, Stoughton 6, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0
Singles
No. 1 Quarterfinal: Yang, ML, def. Jelinek, FA, 6-0, 6-0; Krakow, W, def. Hark, S, 6-3, 6-1; Maudlin, M, def. Wells, D, 6-3, 6-1; Peotter, O, def. Kramschuster, SP, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 Quarterfinal: Liu, M, def. Holzi, FA, 6-2, 6-1; Behdad, O, def. Thompson, SP, 6-0, 6-1; Hegarty, D, def. Kuenzi, W, 6-1, 6-3; Zamber, ML, def. Rippe, S, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 Semifinal: Liu, M, def. Behdad, O, 6-3, 6-4; Zamber, ML, Hegarty, D, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
No. 3 Quarterfinal: Oiler, W, def. Johnson, O, 6-1, 6-3; Galbraith, D, def. Phelps McGuire, ML, 6-4, 6-0; Kopp, M, def. Model, S, 6-4, 6-2; Shemanek, SP, def. Granec, FA, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3 Semifinal: Oiler, W, def. Galbraith, D, 6-1, 6-3; Kopp, M, def. Shemanek, SP, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 4 Quarterfinal: Leary, SP, def. Congdon, FA, 6-0, 6-1; Weber, S, def. Burke, ML, 6-2, 6-0; Martin, O, def. Bilgrien, W, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Meinholdt, M, def. O'Connor, D, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 Semifinal: Leary, SP, def. Weber, S, 6-3, 7-6 (3); Martin, O, def. Meinholdt, M, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 Quarterfinal: Schwartzer/Stein, SP, def. Adelmeyer/Rue, FA, 6-2, 6-0; Wirtz/Lo, O, def. Bartzen/Kohn, M, 6-4, 6-2; Wheeler/Gibbons, S, def. Feldhausen/Saari, ML, 6-1, 6-2; Smith/Wruck, W, def. Weinstock/Shields, D, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 Quarterfinal: Peter/Quinn, W, def. Nysted/Kincaid, FA, 6-0, 6-0; Jaskulke/Bergman, S, def. Everson/White, SP, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; Sandine/Witt, M, def. Jimenez/Hegge, ML, 6-2, 6-4; Bierman/Hegarty, D, def. Urban/Yeakley, O, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 2 Semifinal: Peters/Quinn, W, Jaskulke/Bergman, S, 6-1, 6-1; Bierman/Hegarty, D, def. Sandine/Witt, M, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
No. 3 Quarterfinal: Judd/Roe, M, def. Gruennert/Begovatz, FA, 6-2, 6-2; Gifford/Mattke, W, def. Scott/Collu, ML, 6-3, 6-0; Schroeder/Bryant, SP, def. Ringen/Bellisle, S, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3; Catencamp/Golliher, D, def. Sommers/Stoneman, O, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3 Semifinal: Gifford/Mattke, W, def. Judd/Roe, M, 6-1, 6-2; Catencamp/Golliher, D, def. Schroeder/Bryant, SP, 6-4, 6-2.