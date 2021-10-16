High school sports highlights: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau, Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock dominate conference cross country meets

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Lauren Pansegrau, Middleton: Pansegrau finished with a time of 17:59.5 to win the Big Eight Conference girls cross country championship, outpacing the runner-up by one minute. Pansegrau’s win combined with Zaira Malloy-Salgado’s second-place finish helped the Cardinals secure the team title.
Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove: Babcock finished in 18:11.4 to win the Badger East Conference girls cross country title. Babcock outpaced the second-place finisher by 1:03 as the Silver Eagles finished second.
Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon: Vorontsov won the Badger West Conference cross country title in 18:50.7, more than a minute faster than the runner-up, in leading the Panthers win the team title.
Griffin Ward, Middleton: Ward finished in 15:58.5 to win the Big Eight Conference boys cross country title and lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish.
Jack Boerger, Sauk Prairie: Boerger finished in 15:59.3 to win the Badger West Conference boys cross country title. Boerger outpaced the runner-up by 45 seconds in leading the Eagles to the team title.
Jayden Zywicki, Stoughton: Zywicki won the Badger East Conference boys cross country title in 15:54.3, less than two seconds faster than runner-up Isaiah Bauer of DeForest. Zywicki’s win helped lead the Vikings to a second-place finish.
Jemma Habben, Watertown Luther Prep: Habben won the Capitol North Conference girls cross country championship in 20:08.7, outpacing the runner-up by nearly one minute. Luther Prep won the team title.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood’s Izzy Enz was a four-event winner as the Crusaders won a 14-team meet at Shorewood. Enz won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:53.46 and the 500 freestyle in 5:12.85. The team of Enz, Sophie Reed, Brynn Stacey and Abby Reid won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.79 and the team of Enz, Anna TeDuits, Stacey and Reid won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.64.
- Poynette’s Tucker Johnson won the Capitol North Conference boys cross country title in 16:51.9 to lead the Pumas to a runner-up finish two points behind champion Lakeside Lutheran.
- Belleville’s Carter Scholey won the Capitol South Conference boys cross country title in 16:48. The Wildcats finished third.
- Deerfield/Cambridge’s McKenna Michel won the Capitol South Conference girls cross country title in 21:08.1, sparking her team to a second-place finish.
- Bailey Ratzburg, Jade Fladhammer and Azia Lynn Koser each swam for three winning relay teams to help Milton win the Cougar Relays. They contributed to wins in the 400-yard medley relay (4:16.36), the 300 butterfly relay (3:14.03) and the 400 freestyle rocket relay (3:34.65).
- Savannah Acker won the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.86) and finished second in the 200 individual medley to help the Sauk Prairie girls swim team finish fourth among nine teams at the Blackhawk Invitational.