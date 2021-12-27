High school sports highlights: Middleton's Hayden Wimmer records hat trick against Antigo

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Hayden Wimmer, Middleton boys hockey: He recorded a hat trick, scoring twice in the second period of the 8-2 win over Antigo. Drew Sjowall had three assists for the Cardinals (7-4-0, 4-3-0 Big Eight Conference), who will play in the Holiday Tournament championship Tuesday in Antigo.
From the box
- Gabe McReynolds scored 19 points for Baraboo in a 69-46 loss to Dodgeville in boys basketball. The next-highest scorer for the Thunderbirds had seven points.
- Caitlyn Frank scored 11 points for Baraboo in their 52-40 loss to Dodgeville in girls basketball. Jayden Ross was the only other player to score in double figures with 10 points.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;7-2
DeForest;4-0;6-1
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-2
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Monona Grove;1-4;3-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-5
Reedsburg;1-4;2-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;1-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;3-1;5-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-4
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Madison Memorial;2-3;4-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
McFarland;4-1;5-1
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-4
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Monday's results
Dodgeville 69, Baraboo 46
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;5-1;10-2
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
Waunakee;4-2;5-3
DeForest;3-3;6-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;9-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-2
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-8
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-1
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;4-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;6-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Monday's results
Dodgeville 52, Baraboo 40
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;5-0-0;8-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;7-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-5-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-5-0
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-2-0;7-4-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;6-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;5-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;4-3-0;7-4-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;3-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-3-0;4-6-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-7-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-7-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Monday's reuslts
Middleton 8, Antigo 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-5-0
Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0