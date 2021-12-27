 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Middleton's Hayden Wimmer records hat trick against Antigo
High school sports highlights: Middleton's Hayden Wimmer records hat trick against Antigo

Gabe McReynolds
Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Hayden Wimmer, Middleton boys hockey: He recorded a hat trick, scoring twice in the second period of the 8-2 win over Antigo. Drew Sjowall had three assists for the Cardinals (7-4-0, 4-3-0 Big Eight Conference), who will play in the Holiday Tournament championship Tuesday in Antigo.

From the box

  • Gabe McReynolds scored 19 points for Baraboo in a 69-46 loss to Dodgeville in boys basketball. The next-highest scorer for the Thunderbirds had seven points.
  • Caitlyn Frank scored 11 points for Baraboo in their 52-40 loss to Dodgeville in girls basketball. Jayden Ross was the only other player to score in double figures with 10 points.
