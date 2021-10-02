High school sports highlights: Middleton's Griffin Ward, Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock shine at Stoughton cross country invitational

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Griffin Ward, Middleton: He won the boys 5k cross country race at the Stoughton Invitational with a time of 15:58.3, finishing more than 18 seconds faster than the second-place runner. The Cardinals placed second.
Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove: She won the 5k cross country race at the Stoughton Invitational with a time of 18:50.9, which was more than 34 seconds faster than the next runner. The Eagles placed second.
Alex Rodriguez, Oregon: The senior scored the Panthers’ final four goals in a 6-2 win over Eau Claire Memorial at the Eau Claire Memorial Quad. Teammate Mason Diercks assisted on his first goal of the second half, and also scored twice on penalty kicks in the first half.
Baylor Denu, Beloit Memorial: He notched a hat trick in leading the Purple Knights to a 4-2 win over Walworth Big Foot. Beloit Memorial scored two goals in each half, and Big Foot scored once in each half.
Jack Boerger, Sauk Prairie: He won the boys 5k cross country race in the large schools division at the Platteville Invitational with a with a time of 16:00.9, which was more than 28 seconds faster than the runner-up. The Eagles placed sixth.
Carter Scholey, Belleville: He won the boys 5k cross country race in the small schools division at the Platteville Invitational in 16:39.0, which was 31 seconds faster than the runner-up. The Wildcats placed fourth.
From the box
- Tyler Schmitt scored in the 72nd minute to push the Madison Memorial boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Waunakee. Alex Grahn was credited with the assist.
- Madison La Follette’s Nico Castellanos took second place in 16:16.9 at the boys 5k cross country race at the Stoughton Invitational. The Lancers placed third.
- Dylann Harrington combined for 31 kills and 80 digs over three matches for Lodi girls volleyball, helping earn two of three matches at the tournament it hosted. Teammate Sam Klann added 21 kills and 14 blocks. The Blue Devils lost to Wisconsin Heights but beat Markesan and Richland Center, all in four sets.
- Mount Horeb's Rhya Brandemuehl finished seventh out of 100 runners in the large schools division, and ninth out of 151 runners overall at the Platteville Invitational. She ran a time of 19:59.9 to help Mount Horeb finish with 123 points, third-best of the 15 large schools.
- Middleton’s Molly Haag and Lily Mair were both a part of the winning relay teams for the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard medley relay to help the Cardinals to a first-place team finish at the Middleton Relays. The 200-yard medley relay team of Haag, Mair, Natalie Charles and Ryanne Woodall finished with a time of 1:51.13 and the 400-yard medley relay team of Haag, Mair, Hannah Machleidt and Abby Ensenberger finished with a time of 4:07.33.
- Logan Parrish assisted on both of Sun Prairie’s goals in its 2-1 victory over Hudson at the Eau Claire Memorial Quad. Riley Stevens scored in the sixth minute, then Gabe Voung scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;9-4-2;4-1-1;9
Sauk Prairie;7-7-1;3-2-1;7
Reedsburg;4-11-0;2-4-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-9-2;0-5-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;12-0-2;4-0-1;9
Mount Horeb;8-1-4;2-0-1;8
Madison Edgewood;7-4-3;3-2-1;7
Monroe;0-6-3;0-4-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;12-3-4;5-1-0;10
DeForest;8-3-2;5-2-0;8
Beaver Dam;2-8-1;1-4-1;3
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;6-7-2;5-1-1;11
Fort Atkinson;5-4-1;4-2-0;8
Milton;4-8-0;2-4-0;4
Stoughton;0-10-2;0-4-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;8-1-1;5-0-1;16
Middleton;8-4-2;5-1-0;15
Madison West;7-4-1;4-1-1;13
Sun Prairie;10-1-4;4-1-0;12
Madison Memorial;8-5-1;4-2-0;12
Beloit Memorial;6-7-1;2-3-1;7
Madison East;1-7-0;2-3-1;7
Madison La Follette;1-7-1;0-5-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-8-1;0-4-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-4-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
McFarland;5-3-2;3-1-1;10
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;2-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-8-2;0-4-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;8-1-2;5-0-0;15
Wisconsin Dells;7-1-0;5-1-0;15
Lake Mills;11-1-1;4-1-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;6-5-0;3-3-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-2;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-2;0-3-1;1
Columbus;2-10-0;0-5-0;0
Saturday's results
Madison Memorial 1, Waunakee 0
Middleton 2, Glenbard North (Ill) 0
Wheaton Academy (Ill) 5, Middleton 2
Beloit Memorial 4, Walworth Big Foot 2
Oregon 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Sun Prairie 2, Hudson 1
Campbellsport 2, Columbus 1
Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Stoughton Invitational: Stevens Point 48, Middleton 72, Madison La Follette 84, Oconomowoc 113, Madison Memorial 119, Stoughton 161, Monona Grove 196, Waunakee 220, Madison East 231, Janesville Craig 271, Jefferson 325, Whitewater 350, Janesville Parker 352, Milton 356, Beloit Memorial 471
Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational: Madison West 42, Shorewood 59, Badger 97, Marquette 102, Sussex Hamilton 120, Pewaukee 167, Muskego 175, Greendale 185, Brookfield Central 218, New Berlin Eisenhower 279
Platteville Invitational:
Large schools- Dodgeville/Mineral Point 57, New Glarus/Monticello 105, Lodi 107, Two Rivers 110, Mount Horeb 116, Sauk Prairie 135, Monroe 161, Evansville 225, McFarland 243, Platteville 243, River Valley 256, Southwestern co-op 273, Union Grove 297, Wisconsin Dells 349, Prairie du Chien 441, Brodhead/Juda 443
Small schools- Albany 60, Darlington 75, Iowa-Grant 83, Belleville 89, Tri State Homeschool 150, Pecatonica/Argyle 153, Riverdale 166, Wauzeka-Steuben 184, Lancaster 214, De Soto 247, River Ridge 280
Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Stoughton Invitational: Madison West 48, Monona Grove 79, Waunakee 99, Janesville Craig 130, Middleton 132, Oregon 140, Milton 177, Stoughton 207, Oconomowoc 219, Madison East 257, Jefferson 273, Madison La Follette 298
Platteville Invitational:
Large schools - Dodgeville/Mineral Point 56, New Glarus/Monticello 114, Mount Horeb 123, Union Grove 147, Platteville 157, Two Rivers 159, Monroe 180, Wisconsin Dells 191, Sauk Prairie 191, Evansville 232, Prairie du Chien 276, Lodi 286, McFarland 287, Brodhead/Juda 361, River Valley 364
Small schools - Lancaster 43, Albany 43, Darlington 61, Iowa-Grant 103, Belleville 119
Girls swimming
Saturday's results
Middleton Relays: Middleton 422, Madison West 378, Madison Memorial 344, Verona/Mount Horeb 342, Stevens Point 318, Beloit Memorial 276, Oregon 226
Watertown Invitational: Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 601, Greendale 455, Greenfield/Pius XI 371, Jefferson/Cambridge 326, Watertown White 269, Beaver Dam 60, Watertown Blue 2
Girls volleyball
Saturday's results
Lodi Tournament: Wisconsin Heights 3, Lodi 1 (25-14, 25-13, 18-25, 25-15); Lodi 3, Markesan 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21); Lodi 3, Richland Center 1 (25-19, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23).