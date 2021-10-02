 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Middleton's Griffin Ward, Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock shine at Stoughton cross country invitational
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Middleton's Griffin Ward, Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock shine at Stoughton cross country invitational

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Griffin Ward, Middleton: He won the boys 5k cross country race at the Stoughton Invitational with a time of 15:58.3, finishing more than 18 seconds faster than the second-place runner. The Cardinals placed second.

Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove: She won the 5k cross country race at the Stoughton Invitational with a time of 18:50.9, which was more than 34 seconds faster than the next runner. The Eagles placed second.

Alex Rodriguez, Oregon: The senior scored the Panthers’ final four goals in a 6-2 win over Eau Claire Memorial at the Eau Claire Memorial Quad. Teammate Mason Diercks assisted on his first goal of the second half, and also scored twice on penalty kicks in the first half.

Baylor Denu, Beloit Memorial: He notched a hat trick in leading the Purple Knights to a 4-2 win over Walworth Big Foot. Beloit Memorial scored two goals in each half, and Big Foot scored once in each half.

Jack Boerger, Sauk Prairie: He won the boys 5k cross country race in the large schools division at the Platteville Invitational with a with a time of 16:00.9, which was more than 28 seconds faster than the runner-up. The Eagles placed sixth.

Carter Scholey, Belleville: He won the boys 5k cross country race in the small schools division at the Platteville Invitational in 16:39.0, which was 31 seconds faster than the runner-up. The Wildcats placed fourth.

From the box

  • Tyler Schmitt scored in the 72nd minute to push the Madison Memorial boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Waunakee. Alex Grahn was credited with the assist.
  • Madison La Follette’s Nico Castellanos took second place in 16:16.9 at the boys 5k cross country race at the Stoughton Invitational. The Lancers placed third.
  • Dylann Harrington combined for 31 kills and 80 digs over three matches for Lodi girls volleyball, helping earn two of three matches at the tournament it hosted. Teammate Sam Klann added 21 kills and 14 blocks. The Blue Devils lost to Wisconsin Heights but beat Markesan and Richland Center, all in four sets.
  • Mount Horeb's Rhya Brandemuehl finished seventh out of 100 runners in the large schools division, and ninth out of 151 runners overall at the Platteville Invitational. She ran a time of 19:59.9 to help Mount Horeb finish with 123 points, third-best of the 15 large schools. 
  • Middleton’s Molly Haag and Lily Mair were both a part of the winning relay teams for the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard medley relay to help the Cardinals to a first-place team finish at the Middleton Relays. The 200-yard medley relay team of Haag, Mair, Natalie Charles and Ryanne Woodall finished with a time of 1:51.13 and the 400-yard medley relay team of Haag, Mair, Hannah Machleidt and Abby Ensenberger finished with a time of 4:07.33.
  • Logan Parrish assisted on both of Sun Prairie’s goals in its 2-1 victory over Hudson at the Eau Claire Memorial Quad. Riley Stevens scored in the sixth minute, then Gabe Voung scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute.
