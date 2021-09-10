High school sports highlights: Middleton's Elijah Gray, Columbus' Colton Brunell shine in Friday's football action

Stars of the night
Elijah Gray, Middleton: Gray had an efficient night with 12 rushes for 185 and four touchdowns in their 55-12 win over Madison La Follette. His first score was a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 in the first quarter, and his second score came early in the second quarter from 66 yards out to increase Middleton’s lead to 19-0. His third score came in the third quarter from 26 yards out to increase the Middleton lead to 33-6, and Gray’s final score was a 7-yard rush to grow the lead to 41-12.
Cale Drinka, DeForest: Drinka had an explosive night rushing eight times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in DeForest’s 53-0 win over Janesville Craig. Drinka got the scoring going with an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter, his second score was a big 68-yard rush to extend DeForest’s lead to 26-0.
Quentin Keene, Waunakee: Keene completed 12-of-18 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions to lead Waunakee to a 48-7 win over Milton. All of those touchdown throws went for at least 30 yards except for the final one. The Warriors leading receivers were Andrew Keller with four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, as well as Ben Farnsworth, who caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton Brunell, Columbus: Brunell ran the ball 16 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Columbus’ 54-7 win over Horicon/Hustisford. His first score came from right on the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run to get the scoring started, and his second was a massive 80-yard run to the endzone to make it a 20-0 game. The third score was a 15-yard rush to increase Columbus’ lead to 33-0, and to finish out Brunell’s scoring was a 25-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 40-0.
Chase Maves, Evansville: The senior quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead Evansville over Edgerton 41-14. Maves threw a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 55-yard one in the third to Kane Howlett for his only reception of the night. His leading receiver, Trevor Bahrs, caught that first touchdown pass and finished the game with 162 receiving yards on four catches.
Trevor Firari, Waterloo: Firari hauled in six receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns, plus 13 rushing yards, in Waterloo’s 33-14 victory over Cambridge. He caught touchdowns from 43 and 16 yards in the first quarter, and a 20-yard score in the second. Running back Eugene Wolff ran for 141 yards on 36 carries for the Pirates, scoring on a 24-yard run in the second that gave Waterloo a double-digit lead for good.
Gavin Thompson, Portage: Thompson threw 33 times, completing 20 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception in Portage’s 29-26 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. He was very active in getting his leading receiver Jaden Kikkert involved as he completed 8 passes to Kikkert for 101 yards and a touchdown to Kikkert in their effort Friday night.
From the box
- Tyler Buechner ran for 121 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown for Mount Horeb/Barneveld in its 29-26 win over Portage to remain undefeated and hand the Warriors their first loss. Trenton Owens ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kolton Schaller ran for two touchdowns and 80 yards for the winners. Wyatt Denu was the leading receiver for the Vikings with 102 yards on four catches.
- Verona/Mount Horeb’s Claire Lodico was a winner in three girls swimming events in their 137-15 win over Janesville Parker. She was victorious as a part of the 200-yard medley relay and as a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay. She was also an individual event winner in the 500-yard freestyle.
- Middleton’s Finn Patenaude scored two goals within 3 minutes during their 5-0 win over DC Everest in boys soccer. The second goal came in the 64th minute and was assisted by Mikael Hauser.
- Alex Hayes shot a 44 for Monona Grove girls golf to lead it to a 186-190 victory over DeForest in a nine-hole dual match. MG coach Matt Andringa said it’s the best score the team has shot in four years, as it moved to 5-1 in Badger conference play. Taryn Endres shot a 39 for DeForest to lead the individual field.
- Norah Saladar of Beloit Memorial girls swimming won the 200-yard IM, with a time of 2:38.89, as well as the 100 fly in 1:11.41 to help the Purple Knights beat Madison East 124-46. Kori Burnett also won the 50 freestyle in 26.78, and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.34 for BMHS. Each swimmer also won in multiple relay races.
- Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack defeated Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger in the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1. Waunakee’s pairing of Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz defeated Sauk’s Lauren Frey and Faith Holler in No. 1 doubles 1-6, 6-0, 10-5 to lead Waunakee to the 5-2 win.
- Verona’s Naisha Nagpal defeated Oregon’s Ella Potter 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles match. Verona’s duo of Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser were also victorious in the No. 1 doubles to help Verona cruise to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Eli Buelow scored two goals for Reedsburg boys soccer in its 6-3 loss at the hands of Veritas/Tenor. Allen Stupinean added two assists for Reedsburg.
- Evansville’s Caleb Magulund rushed for 63 yards and three touchdowns. His second score was a 40-yard run to extend Evansville’s lead.
- Sun Prairie’s Jerry Kaminski completed 7-of-12 with 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-8 win over Beloit Memorial.
- Lodi’s Jaylen Montongomery ran the ball 29 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Lodi’s 38-6 win over Big Foot.
- J.P. Rguig caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdowns to help Lake Mills edge Watertown Luther Prep 21-20 in double overtime.
- Middleton’s Colton Tubbs led both teams with nine digs and four aces in Middleton’s 3-0 win over Madison Memorial in boys volleyball by a score of 25-22, 25-12, 25-12.