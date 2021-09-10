High school sports highlights: Middleton's Elijah Gray, Columbus' Colton Brunell shine in Friday's football action

Stars of the night

Elijah Gray, Middleton: Gray had an efficient night with 12 rushes for 185 and four touchdowns in their 55-12 win over Madison La Follette. His first score was a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 in the first quarter, and his second score came early in the second quarter from 66 yards out to increase Middleton’s lead to 19-0. His third score came in the third quarter from 26 yards out to increase the Middleton lead to 33-6, and Gray’s final score was a 7-yard rush to grow the lead to 41-12.

Cale Drinka, DeForest: Drinka had an explosive night rushing eight times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in DeForest’s 53-0 win over Janesville Craig. Drinka got the scoring going with an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter, his second score was a big 68-yard rush to extend DeForest’s lead to 26-0.

Quentin Keene, Waunakee: Keene completed 12-of-18 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions to lead Waunakee to a 48-7 win over Milton. All of those touchdown throws went for at least 30 yards except for the final one. The Warriors leading receivers were Andrew Keller with four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, as well as Ben Farnsworth, who caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.