High school sports highlights: Middleton's Easton Zempel strikes out nine Milton hitters

Stars of the night

Easton Zempel, Middleton baseball: He threw a complete-game shutout and struck out nine in the Cardinals' 5-0 non-conference win over Milton. Erik Pongratz went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.

Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: He went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in Baraboo’s 5-4 win over DeForest. Strampe’s home run was a walk-off to lead off the inning to give the T-Birds their third conference win of the season.