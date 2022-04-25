 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Middleton's Easton Zempel strikes out nine Milton hitters

Madee Strampe
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Easton Zempel, Middleton baseball: He threw a complete-game shutout and struck out nine in the Cardinals' 5-0 non-conference win over Milton. Erik Pongratz went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.

Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: He went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in Baraboo’s 5-4 win over DeForest. Strampe’s home run was a walk-off to lead off the inning to give the T-Birds their third conference win of the season.

From the box

  • Beaver Dam softball’s Riley Czarnecki went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the Golden Beavers’ 3-1 win over Watertown.

