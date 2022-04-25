High school sports highlights: Middleton's Easton Zempel strikes out nine Milton hitters

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Easton Zempel, Middleton baseball: He threw a complete-game shutout and struck out nine in the Cardinals' 5-0 non-conference win over Milton. Erik Pongratz went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: He went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in Baraboo’s 5-4 win over DeForest. Strampe’s home run was a walk-off to lead off the inning to give the T-Birds their third conference win of the season.
From the box
Beaver Dam softball’s Riley Czarnecki went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the Golden Beavers’ 3-1 win over Watertown.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-1;5-3
Watertown;4-3;6-3
DeForest;4-3;4-5
Beaver Dam;3-3;4-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;2-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;6-0;8-1
Monona Grove;5-1;8-2
Fort Atkinson;1-5;1-9
Stoughton;0-6;0-7
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;4-0;5-0
Oregon;4-2;5-2
Monroe;1-4;1-4
Mount Horeb;1-4;2-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;6-1
Middleton;4-0;6-0
Sun Prairie;4-2;4-2
Verona;4-2;5-4
Janesville Parker;2-3;2-3
Madison Memorial;3-3;5-3
Madison La Follette;2-3;2-3
Madison West;1-6;1-6
Beloit Memorial;1-3;1-3
Madison East;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Lake Mills;3-0,7-1
Columbus;3-0;6-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;4-2
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2;2-2
Poynette;0-3;2-5
Lodi;0-3;3-5
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;2-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Marshall;2-2;2-5
Waterloo;0-1;1-3
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;4-0;6-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
McFarland;6-1;6-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-4
East Troy;1-6;1-6
Clinton;0-4;0-4
Monday's results
Middleton 5, Milton 0
Portage 13, Poynette 10
Lodi 4, Westfield 3
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;6-0;6-0
Beaver Dam;4-0;6-0
DeForest;1-3;1-6
Waunakee;0-4;0-6
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1;5-1
Portage;2-4;3-5
Baraboo;3-4;4-8
Reedsburg;1-4;4-4
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-0;8-0
Milton;4-2;6-2
Fort Atkinson;1-3;1-4
Stoughton;1-3;1-7
Badger Southwest
Oregon;2-2;4-3
Monroe;2-3;3-7
Mount Horeb;3-2;3-3
Edgewood;1-4;1-5
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;8-0;11-1
Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0
Middleton;3-1;4-3
Madison Memorial;3-2;3-2
Janesville Craig;2-2;3-2
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;1-2;2-2
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-7;1-7
Madison La Follette;0-4;0-4
Capitol North
Lake Mills;3-0;8-0
Poynette;2-1;5-2
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-1
Columbus;1-2;7-2
Lodi;0-1;1-3
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;1-0;3-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;4-2
Marshall;1-2;2-2
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Edgerton;3-0;3-3
Brodhead;8-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-1;6-1
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-2;2-4
East Troy;3-5;3-5
Big Foot;1-2;2-2
McFarland;1-4;2-7
Whitewater;1-7;1-7
Evansville;0-3;0-4
Monday's results
Beaver Dam 3, Watertown 1
Cambridge 7, Edgerton 6
Lakeside Lutheran 15, Clinton 5
Brodhead 6, McFarland 0
Sauk Prairie 3, Portage 0
Baraboo 5, DeForest 4
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;3-0-0;7-0-1
Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2
Watertown;1-2-1;2-4-1
Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;2-1-0;4-2-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;2-1-1
Reedsburg;0-2-1;2-2-1
Portage/Poynette;0-4-0;1-5-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0
Milton;1-1-0;2-1-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-4-0;1-5-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;5-0-0;7-0-0
Edgewood;3-0-0;5-1-0
Mount Horeb;2-4-0;3-5-0
Monroe;1-1-0;1-3-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;2-2-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;1-0-2
Middleton;1-0-0;2-1-1
Verona;1-0-0;2-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;1-3-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-1-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Sugar River;2-0-0;2-0-1
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-1-0;3-2-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;1-1-1
Columbus;0-0-1;1-0-3
Lodi;1-0-1;2-3-2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-2-0;0-3-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-1-0;1-3-0
Rock Valley
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
McFarland;2-0-0;5-0-1
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Boys tennis
Monday's results
Brookfield Central 7, Madison Memorial 0
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Madison Memorial 2
Reedsburg 5, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Whitewater 3
Boys golf
Monday's results
Rock Valley Mini-Meet: Edgerton 163, Evansville 175, Turner 188, Whitewater 190, Brodhead 191, McFarland 195, East Troy 200, Big Foot 207, Jefferson 213.