High school sports highlights: Middleton's Easton Zempel saves the day at WBCA All-Star Classic

Stars of the night

Easton Zempel, Middleton baseball: Zempel pitched three innings in relief as the South All-Stars defeated the North 9-2 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic. He allowed two runs, both unearned and struck out five to earn the save. Evansville’s Will Peterson went 2-for-2 with a game-high three RBIs to lead the South. Sun Prairie’s Davis Hamilton was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the South.