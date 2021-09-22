 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Middleton's Brody Stuttgen helps boys volleyball defeat Edgewood
Here are the highlights from Wednesday night's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Andrew Kleinschmidt, Beloit Memorial: He tied for the team lead with 13 kills, led the team with three blocks and was second with 14 assists in the Purple Knights' 17-25, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25 loss to Madison La Follette in boys volleyball.

From the box

  • The Madison East and Madison Memorial boys volleyball game was postponed due to health and safety protocols.
  • Middleton’s Brody Stuttgen accumulated a team-high 19 assists in a 3-0 win over Madison Edgewood in boys volleyball. Cardinals' Kaden Foszick and Ben Heise led the Cardinals with nine kills.
  • Junior Anna Balfanz won the 50-yard freestyle (25.0 seconds) and was part of two winning relay teams (200 medley, 200 freestyle) in Baraboo’s 94-75 victory over McFarland in girls swimming. Mara Freeman of McFarland won the 100 freestyle (:55.84) plus the 100 backstroke (:59.22), and contributed to the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
  • Eli Buelow scored the winning goal late in the second half of Reedsburg’s 2-1 win over Portage/Poynette in boys soccer. He also led the team with three shots on goal.
