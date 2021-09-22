High school sports highlights: Middleton's Brody Stuttgen helps boys volleyball defeat Edgewood

Here are the highlights from Wednesday night's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Andrew Kleinschmidt, Beloit Memorial: He tied for the team lead with 13 kills, led the team with three blocks and was second with 14 assists in the Purple Knights' 17-25, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25 loss to Madison La Follette in boys volleyball.
From the box
- The Madison East and Madison Memorial boys volleyball game was postponed due to health and safety protocols.
- Middleton’s Brody Stuttgen accumulated a team-high 19 assists in a 3-0 win over Madison Edgewood in boys volleyball. Cardinals' Kaden Foszick and Ben Heise led the Cardinals with nine kills.
- Junior Anna Balfanz won the 50-yard freestyle (25.0 seconds) and was part of two winning relay teams (200 medley, 200 freestyle) in Baraboo’s 94-75 victory over McFarland in girls swimming. Mara Freeman of McFarland won the 100 freestyle (:55.84) plus the 100 backstroke (:59.22), and contributed to the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
- Eli Buelow scored the winning goal late in the second half of Reedsburg’s 2-1 win over Portage/Poynette in boys soccer. He also led the team with three shots on goal.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;8-3-2;3-1-1;7
Sauk Prairie;4-7-1;1-1-0;2
Reedsburg;4-8-0;1-2-1;3
Portage/Poynette;5-5-2;0-3-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;8-0-2;3-0-1;7
Mount Horeb;6-1-3;2-0-1;7
Madison Edgewood;6-3-1;2-2-0;4
Monroe;0-5-2;0-2-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;9-0-4;4-0-0;8
DeForest;7-1-2;4-0-0;8
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Beaver Dam;1-7-1;0-3-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;4-2-1;3-1-0;6
Monona Grove;2-7-2;2-1-1;5
Milton;3-6-0;1-3-0;2
Stoughton;0-7-2;0-3-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;5-2-2;3-0-0;8
Verona;6-1-1;2-0-1;7
Madison West;4-3-1;2-0-1;7
Madison Memorial;4-4-1;2-1-0;6
Beloit Memorial;5-5-1;2-1-0;6
Sun Prairie;5-1-4;2-1-0;6
Madison La Follette;1-4-1;0-2-0;0
Madison East;0-6-0;0-2-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-7-1;0-3-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-3-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-3-1;3-0-0;9
Evansville;9-0-3;2-0-1;7
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-1-0;3
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-0;1-1-0;3
Edgerton;2-3-2;0-1-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
Jefferson;0-8-0;0-2-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;7-1-2;4-0-0;12
Wisconsin Dells;6-0-0;3-0-0;9
Watertown Luther Prep;5-4-0;3-1-0;9
Lake Mills;10-1-1;2-1-0;6
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-5-0;1-2-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-1;0-1-1;1
Lodi;1-5-2;0-3-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-1;0-2-0;0
Columbus;2-6-0;0-3-0;0
Tuesday's late result
Reedsburg 2, Portage/Poynette 1
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3, Edgewood 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15)
Madison La Follette 3, Beloit Memorial 1 (25-17, 25-18, 15-25, 25-18)