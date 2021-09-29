High school sports highlights: Middleton girls golf team first at Portage regional

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Middleton girls golf: Five players shot between 78 and 80, with four combining to give Middleton a three-stroke victory in the Portage regional at Portage Country Club and a berth in next week’s WIAA Division 1 sectionals. Ellie Frisch, Milanne Dahmen and Vivian Cressman tied for fourth with a score of 78. Sophomore Ellen Close shot 79 and junior Amanda Beckham shot 80.
Izzi Stricker, Waunakee: Stricker won the Portage girls golf regional with a 73. Teammate Jordan Shipshock shot 74 as the Warriors finished in second place to also earn a sectional berth.
Ava Heckman, Lakeside Lutheran: Heckman won the Lakeside Lutheran regional at Krestrel Ridge with a score of 81. Teammates Kaylea Affeld (86) and Brooke Parkhurst (88) were fifth and sixth, respectively. The Warriors won the regional by 27 strokes over Madison Edgewood to qualify for Division 2 sectionals.
Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig: The sophomore shot 70 at the Janesville Parker girls golf regional at Riverside Country Club to finish as the runner-up behind Kettle Moraine’s Jenna Anderson (69).
From the box
- DeForest’s Taryn Endres (77) was an individual qualifier from the Portage girls golf regional.
- Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden shot a fourth-place score of 79 at the Janesville Parker girls golf regional to earn a sectional berth.
- Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang, the defending Division 1 state champion in girls tennis, won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the Big Eight Conference tournament. She will face Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, while Madison West’s Grace Qian and Middleton’s Netra Somasundarem face off in the other semifinal.
- Ben Krumbach led Madison Memorial with 13 kills and 10 digs in a 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 boys volleyball victory over Madison Edgewood.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;8-4-2;3-1-1;7
Sauk Prairie;6-7-1;2-2-1;5
Reedsburg;4-10-0;2-3-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-8-2;0-4-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;11-0-2;4-0-1;9
Mount Horeb;8-1-3;2-0-3;7
Madison Edgewood;7-4-2;3-2-0;6
Monroe;0-6-3;0-4-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;12-1-4;5-0-0;10
DeForest;8-2-2;5-1-0;8
Beaver Dam;2-8-1;1-4-1;3
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;5-7-2;4-1-1;9
Fort Atkinson;5-3-1;4-1-0;8
Milton;3-8-0;1-4-0;2
Stoughton;0-9-2;0-3-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;7-1-1;4-0-1;13
Middleton;6-3-2;4-1-0;12
Madison West;6-4-1;3-1-1;10
Sun Prairie;7-1-4;3-1-0;9
Madison Memorial;6-5-1;3-2-0;9
Beloit Memorial;5-6-1;2-2-1;7
Madison East;1-6-0;2-2-1;7
Madison La Follette;1-6-1;0-4-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-7-1;0-3-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-3-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-4-2;3-0-1;10
Evansville;11-0-3;2-0-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;2-1-1;7
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;2-4-3;1-1-2;5
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-8-1;0-4-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;8-1-2;5-0-0;15
Wisconsin Dells;7-1-0;5-1-0;15
Lake Mills;11-1-1;4-1-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;5-5-0;3-3-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;3-5-3;1-3-2;5
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-2;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-1;0-3-1;1
Columbus;2-9-0;0-5-0;0
Boys volleyball
Wednesday's results
Middleton 3, Madison West 0 (25-12, 25-17, 27-25)
Madison Memorial 3, Madison Edgewood 1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22)
Girls tennis
Girls tennis
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT-- DAY ONE
Team scores: Madison West 7, Middleton 7, Verona 6, Madison Memorial 5, Madison La Follette 5, Sun Prairie 3, Madison East 3, Janesville Craig 3, Janesville Parker 3, Beloit Memorial 0.
Stoughton 5, Whitewater 2
Girls golf
Girls golf
Division 1
MADISON MEMORIAL REGIONAL
Team scores: Oregon 340, Verona 387, Mount Horeb 391, Monona Grove 393, Madison Memorial 413, McFarland 423, Stoughton 445.
Individual scores (top 15 plus sectional qualifiers): 1, Hopp, Or, 77; 2, Rauwolf*, MM, 83; 3, Hayes, MG, 85; 4, tie, Hoffer, Or, 87; Halverson, Or, 87; 6, Fager*, MH, 88; 7, Sabel, Or, 89; 8, Myhr*, Madison La Follette, 91; 9, tie, Wallace, MH, 92; Ehiorobo, Ver, 92; 11, Jackson, Or, 93; 12, tie, Stoesz, Ver, 95; Gefke*, St, 95; 14, Reed, MG, 98; 15, Gates*, McF, 99.
PORTAGE REGIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 313, Waunakee 316, Reedsburg 341, Sun Prairie 353, Baraboo 366, Madison West 376, DeForest 401, Portage 407.
Individual scores (top 15 plus sectional qualifiers): 1, Stricker, Wau, 73; 2, Shipschock, Wau, 74; 3, Endres*, DeF, 77; 4, tie, Frisch, Mid, 78; Dahmen, Mid, 78; Cressman, Mid, 78; 7, Close, Mid, 79; 8, tie, Beckham, Mid, 80; Benish, Re, 80; 10, tie, Royle, SP, 81; Johnson, Re, 81; 12, Swalve, Wau, 83; 13, tie, Lewison*, Bar, 84; Flemming*, MW, 84; 15, Denure*, Por, 85.
JANESVILLE PARKER
Team scores: Milton 347, Kettle Moraine 347, Janesville Craig 368, Mukwonago 372, Janesville Parker 390, Fort Atkinson 427, Elkhorn Area 434.
Milton beat Kettle Moraine 17-18 in a one-hole playoff
Individual scores (top 15 plus sectional qualifiers): 1, Anderson, KM, 69; 2, Nicholson, JC, 70; 3, Dunk, Mil, 77; 4, Ramsden*, BM, 79; 5, Jaeggi, Mil, 81; 6, Fiebig, KM, 82; 7, tie, Zimmerman*, JP, 85; Moore, KM, 85; 9, Dammen, JC, 86; 10, tie, Kammer*, FA, 91; Kronberg, Mil, 91; Woda, Muk, 91; 13, tie, Hernandez, Muk, 92; Fischer, Muk, 92; 15, Krauklis*, Elk, 96.
FOND DU LAC
Team scores: Sheboygan North/South 357, Hartford Union 366, Fond du Lac 378, Slinger 381, West Bend West/East 381, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 425, Oshkosh West 432, Kewaskum/Campbellsport 463, Oshkosh North 538.
Slinger beat West Bend West/East 20-24 in a playoff
Individual scores (top 15 plus sectional qualifiers): 1, Wittstock, Sh N/S, 75; 2, tie, Miller, Sh N/S, 82; Matenaer*, WB W/E, 82; 4, tie, Werner, HU, 84; Raimer, Sl, 84; 6, Nielsen, FdL, 89; 7, Hattori, HU, 90; 8, Landy*, WB W/E, 91; 9, Braun, FdL, 92; 10, tie, Fahrenholz, Sl, 94; Doyle, FdL, 94; 12, Joyce, Sh N/S, 95; 13, Lipske, HU, 96; Schallock, HU, 96; 15, Oestreicher*, BD/WA, 97; 16, Curtis*, OW, 98.
Division 2
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 347, Madison Edgewood 373, Jefferson 376, East Troy 384, Darlington 399, Southwestern co-op 420, Beloit Turner 434, Cambridge 448, Edgerton 458, Clinton 483, Evansville 542.
Individual scores (top 15 plus sectional qualifiers): 1, Heckmann, LL, 81; 2, tie, Peterson*, BT, 83; Schmidt, Jef, 83; 4, Nakada, ME, 84; 5, Affeld, LL, 86; 6, Parkhurst, LL, 88; 7, A. Thao, ME, 89; 8, J. Thao, ME, 90; 9, tie, Thomas*, Dar, 92; Roman, LL, 92; 11, tie, Pernitzke, ET, 93; I. Cook, ET, 93; Smith, ET, 93; 14, Bilau, Jef, 96; 15, Behm, Jef, 97; 17, Tysse*, BT, 100; 19, Weaver, Dar, 101.
(Top four team scores advance to sectionals)
*Denotes Individual Qualifier