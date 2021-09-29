 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Middleton girls golf team first at Portage regional
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Middleton girls golf team first at Portage regional

Ellie Frisch

Ellie Frisch shot a 73 to earn the low score in Middleton's victory over Janesville Craig.

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Middleton girls golf: Five players shot between 78 and 80, with four combining to give Middleton a three-stroke victory in the Portage regional at Portage Country Club and a berth in next week’s WIAA Division 1 sectionals. Ellie Frisch, Milanne Dahmen and Vivian Cressman tied for fourth with a score of 78. Sophomore Ellen Close shot 79 and junior Amanda Beckham shot 80. 

Izzi Stricker, Waunakee: Stricker won the Portage girls golf regional with a 73. Teammate Jordan Shipshock shot 74 as the Warriors finished in second place to also earn a sectional berth.

Ava Heckman, Lakeside Lutheran: Heckman won the Lakeside Lutheran regional at Krestrel Ridge with a score of 81. Teammates Kaylea Affeld (86) and Brooke Parkhurst (88) were fifth and sixth, respectively. The Warriors won the regional by 27 strokes over Madison Edgewood to qualify for Division 2 sectionals.

Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig: The sophomore shot 70 at the Janesville Parker girls golf regional at Riverside Country Club to finish as the runner-up behind Kettle Moraine’s Jenna Anderson (69). 

From the box

  • DeForest’s Taryn Endres (77) was an individual qualifier from the Portage girls golf regional.
  • Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden shot a fourth-place score of 79 at the Janesville Parker girls golf regional to earn a sectional berth.
  • Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang, the defending Division 1 state champion in girls tennis, won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the Big Eight Conference tournament. She will face Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, while Madison West’s Grace Qian and Middleton’s Netra Somasundarem face off in the other semifinal.
  • Ben Krumbach led Madison Memorial with 13 kills and 10 digs in a 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 boys volleyball victory over Madison Edgewood.
