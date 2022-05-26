High school sports highlights: Middleton boys tennis wins Waunakee sectional to clinch state berth

Stars of the night

Middleton boys tennis team: The Cardinals finished with 47 points to place first out of 14 teams at the Waunakee sectional and clinch a state berth. Freshman Ethan Bo made it to the first-place match of No. 1 singles before falling to Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson. Madison East’s Aidan Simkin lost to William Castillo of Pewaukee in the No. 1 singles third-place match. Middleton’s Ian Connell won the No. 2 singles first-place match to round out the individual state qualifiers. Middleton’s No. 1 doubles pair of Ilya Rice/Kieran Gopal won its third-place match to help clinch the team’s sectional victory.