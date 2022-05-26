 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Middleton boys tennis wins Waunakee sectional to clinch state berth

Middleton's Ethan Bo serves the ball in a No. 1 singles match during a Division 1 boys tennis sectional at Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wis., Thursday, May 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Middleton boys tennis team: The Cardinals finished with 47 points to place first out of 14 teams at the Waunakee sectional and clinch a state berth. Freshman Ethan Bo made it to the first-place match of No. 1 singles before falling to Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson. Madison East’s Aidan Simkin lost to William Castillo of Pewaukee in the No. 1 singles third-place match. Middleton’s Ian Connell won the No. 2 singles first-place match to round out the individual state qualifiers. Middleton’s No. 1 doubles pair of Ilya Rice/Kieran Gopal won its third-place match to help clinch the team’s sectional victory.

Luci Moreno and Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Moreno and Baker helped the Cardinals advance to the sectional semifinals with a 9-1 win over Baraboo. Baker pitched five innings, allowing one run and four walks with one hit and struck out eight in a game that was cut short due to rain and lightning. Moreno went 1-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs. The Cardinals will face Madison Memorial on Tuesday.

From the box

  • Beaver Dam softball’s Gabby Fakes went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the 4-1 regional title win over Menasha.
  • Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga was 1-for-4 with three RBIs in the 9-5 win over Madison West. The Cardinals wrap up the regular season Saturday against visiting Milton.
  • Monroe baseball’s Henry Brukwicki threw 6⅓ innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts in the 4-1 regional quarterfinal win over McFarland.
  • Poynette softball’s Laken Wagner was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the 4-1 win over Columbus to advance to the sectional semifinals Tuesday night, where they will play the winner of Brodhead/Cambridge.
