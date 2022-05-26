High school sports highlights: Middleton boys tennis wins Waunakee sectional to clinch state berth

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Middleton boys tennis team: The Cardinals finished with 47 points to place first out of 14 teams at the Waunakee sectional and clinch a state berth. Freshman Ethan Bo made it to the first-place match of No. 1 singles before falling to Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson. Madison East’s Aidan Simkin lost to William Castillo of Pewaukee in the No. 1 singles third-place match. Middleton’s Ian Connell won the No. 2 singles first-place match to round out the individual state qualifiers. Middleton’s No. 1 doubles pair of Ilya Rice/Kieran Gopal won its third-place match to help clinch the team’s sectional victory.
Luci Moreno and Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Moreno and Baker helped the Cardinals advance to the sectional semifinals with a 9-1 win over Baraboo. Baker pitched five innings, allowing one run and four walks with one hit and struck out eight in a game that was cut short due to rain and lightning. Moreno went 1-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs. The Cardinals will face Madison Memorial on Tuesday.
People are also reading…
From the box
- Beaver Dam softball’s Gabby Fakes went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the 4-1 regional title win over Menasha.
- Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga was 1-for-4 with three RBIs in the 9-5 win over Madison West. The Cardinals wrap up the regular season Saturday against visiting Milton.
- Monroe baseball’s Henry Brukwicki threw 6⅓ innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts in the 4-1 regional quarterfinal win over McFarland.
- Poynette softball’s Laken Wagner was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the 4-1 win over Columbus to advance to the sectional semifinals Tuesday night, where they will play the winner of Brodhead/Cambridge.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Baseball
Thursday's regional results
Division 2
Reedsburg 9, Portage 5
Monroe 4, McFarland 1
Sauk Prairie 6, Platteville 1
Baraboo 9, Mauston 3
East Troy 9, Delavan-Darien 5 (F/8)
Thursday's regular season results
Sun Prairie 9, Madison West 5
Softball
Thursday's regional results
Division 1
Sun Prairie 9, Baraboo 1 (F/5)
Madison Memorial 8, Tomah 0
Beaver Dam 4, Menasha 1 (F/5)
Kettle Moraine 5, Fort Atkinson 1
Division 2
Reedsburg 8, Portage 2
Division 3
Poynette 4, Columbus 1 (F/6)
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;17-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;14-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;7-8-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-10-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;12-5-1
Baraboo;3-6-0;6-11-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;7-9-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-16-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-2-0;9-7-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-8-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-9-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;17-0-1
Edgewood;9-1-0;14-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;8-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;2-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;9-0-0;12-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-2-1;9-3-4
Madison West;7-1-1;11-3-1
Sun Prairie;6-3-0;7-7-3
Middleton;5-4-0;7-9-1
Madison East;5-4-0;5-9-0
Janesville Craig;3-6-0;6-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-7-0;2-8-1
Madison La Follette;1-8-0;1-13-0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-18-0
Capitol
Sugar River;7-0-0;14-2-1
Lake Mills;4-1-2;9-4-3
Lodi;4-1-2;8-6-3
Columbus;2-3-2;4-5-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4-1;5-7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-3-1;7-11-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;2-5-0;4-8-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-7-0;1-9-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-2-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;10-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;7-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-9-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-14-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-11-0
Thursday's results
Lodi 1, Reedsburg 0
Lake Geneva Badger 5, Madison La Follette 0
Tomah 4, Baraboo 0
Hustisford/Dodgeland 3, Columbus 0 (stopped at HT due to lightning)
Boys tennis
Division 1
Waunakee Sectional: Middleton 47, Arrowhead 43, Hamilton 34, Waunakee 28, DeForest 10, Kettle Moraine 10, Oconomowoc 10, Reedsburg 10, Baraboo 8, Pewaukee 7, Hartford Union 6, Madison East 4, Sauk Prairie 0, Waukesha North 0.
Boys track and field
Thursday's sectional results
West Bend East Sectional: Hartford Union 104.5, Neenah 65.5, Oshkosh North 64, Oshkosh West 63, Watertown 61, Manitowoc Lincoln 53.5, Cedarburg 46, West Bend West 46, West Bend East 38.5, Fond du Lac 38, Sheboygan South 30, Slinger 29, Port Washington 26, Sheboygan North 21, Menasha 8, Beaver Dam 3.
Girls track and field
Thursday's sectional results
West Bend East Sectional: Fond du Lac 136, Slinger 97, West Bend West 64, Manitowoc Lincoln 54, Cedarburg 51, Oshkosh West 48.5, Hartford Union 41, Watertown 38.5, Neenah 30, Beaver Dam 29, Port Washington 28, Sheboygan North 26, West Bend East 25, Sheboygan South 21, Menasha 10.