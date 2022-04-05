High school sports highlights: Middleton baseball's Easton Zempel stars in doubleheader sweep of East

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Easton Zempel, Middleton baseball: Zempel started the first game of a doubleheader against Madison East, pitching a one-hitter. He struck out eight while also homering in a 12-0 win. During Game 2, he had three hits, four RBIs and three runs in a 16-0 victory.

Brandon Barfield, Madison West baseball: Barfield hit the go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning and pitched two innings with two strikeouts to earn the save in West’s 3-2 opening-game win over Verona. Simon Conkey tied the game with a two-run homer in the second after Verona scored twice in the first.

West starting pitcher Aidan Baccus allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, plus hit a single and double. N.J. Elias doubled and scored for the Wildcats, who have now lost twice in as many days.

Madison Foley and Sonoma Bever, Edgewood girls soccer: Foley and Bever each scored a hat trick in the Crusaders' 10-0 win over Baraboo. Bever, a freshman, has scored at least one goal in each of her first two high school games. Foley, a junior, completed her hat trick in the 42nd minute.

Harper Mayfield, Monona Grove softball: The leadoff hitter recorded two hits and a walk and scored four runs in the Silver Eagles’ 8-2 win over Mount Horeb. Cleanup hitter Cathryn Zelgado recorded three hits and three RBIs.

Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie baseball: The Cardinals senior went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Sun Prairie’s 8-5 win over Madison La Follette. Ostrenga doubled twice and stole a base. Sam Ostrenga went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

Gracie Hamele, DeForest softball: The senior outfielder had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs in a 13-3 win over Portage in five innings. Freshman Desirae Kalstrom also had three hits, coming a home run short of the cycle, and drove in two runs. The Norskies are now 1-2, while Portage drops to 0-3.

Madison Memorial boys golf: The Spartans took first place out of 15 teams competing in the Sauk Prairie Varsity Invite held at Lake Wisconsin Country Club with a score of 322. This effort was led by juniors Charlie Erlandson, who shot a 7-over 77 to tie for second individually, and Sam Godager, who shot a 9-over 79 to tie for fourth.

Kaden Zinkle, DeForest boys golf: The freshman shot a 6-over 76 to earn the top score out of 75 golfers at the Sauk Prairie Varsity Invite. He helped the Norskies finish with the third-best team score, 341, and shot even-par over the back nine.

Jacie Jones, Sauk Prairie softball: Jones earned the complete-game shutout in Sauk Prairie’s 3-0 win over Waunakee. The Bryant and Stratton College commit struck out 15 Warriors over seven innings, allowing three hits along with three walks. Jones stayed ahead of batters, with the senior getting first pitch strikes on 17 of 30 batters faced.

From the box

Edgewood baseball’s and University of Wisconsin football commit Jackson Trudgeon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Crusaders' 8-2 win over Fort Atkinson.

Portage boys tennis’ Owen Benck won at No. 1 singles, helping his team beat Edgerton 4-3. Benck defeated Emmett Sund 6-1, 6-1 as the Warriors swept the four singles matches while Edgerton won the three doubles matches.

Verona boys golf’s Noah Ehlenbach shot a 10-over 80 at the Sauk Prairie Varsity Invite, good for sixth individually. The Wildcats (328) posted the second-best team score.

Columbus baseball’s Christian Oppor pitched five scoreless innings in a 4-0 shutout against Marshall. Oppor struck out 13 batters, allowing two walks. He went went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple.

