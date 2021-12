High school sports highlights: Micah Hanson records 6 assists in Sauk Prairie's matchup with Oregon

Stars of the night

Micah Hanson and Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Hanson recorded six assists and Mast had a hat trick in Sauk Prairie’s 7-1 win over Oregon (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Badger West). Hanson assisted on the Eagles' first three goals. Mast’s hat trick ups his season total to 12 goals. The Eagles (4-2-0, 2-2-0) next play at home Tuesday against McFarland.