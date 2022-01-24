High school sports highlights: Metro Lynx's Anna Faulkner records three points in matchup with Badger Lightning

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Anna Faulkner, Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey: Faulkner recorded three points in the Lynx’s 8-0 win over Badger Lightning (4-8-0, 3-5-0 Badger). She recorded a point in each period, and scored two goals. Ally Jackson also scored a goal and had two assists. Metro’s (14-2-0, 7-0-0) next game is Thursday at Rock County.
Haley Walters, Poynette girls basketball: The junior Puma led all scores with 19 points in their 78-42 win over Portage (3-13, 0-9 Badger West). Poynette senior Rachel Yelk (11 points) was the only other Puma to score in double figures. Poynette's next game is at home Friday against Watertown Luther Prep.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;14-2
DeForest;6-1;12-3
Waunakee;6-2;12-5
Watertown;5-2;7-8
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-7
Fort Atkinson;3-4;7-6
Stoughton;3-4;6-6
Monona Grove;1-6;5-10
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-2
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-6
Oregon;3-4;9-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;7-7
Portage;3-5;6-8
Reedsburg;1-6;6-8
Baraboo;1-7;4-10
Edgewood;0-6;5-9
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;9-1;10-4
Madison La Follette;8-2;9-3
Madison East;6-3;8-4
Sun Prairie;6-4;8-5
Verona;4-4;9-5
Janesville Parker;5-6;8-7
Janesville Craig;3-6;4-9
Madison Memorial;3-7;7-7
Madison West;3-8;4-9
Beloit Memorial;1-7;5-9
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;9-0;12-3
East Troy;6-2;10-3
McFarland;6-3;8-4
Turner;5-3;6-4
Big Foot;6-4;8-7
Evansville;6-4;9-6
Edgerton;5-5;6-9
Whitewater;2-7;2-10
Clinton;2-9;3-12
Jefferson;0-10;0-15
Monday's result
Verona 77, Mount Horeb 66
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;8-1;16-2
Waunakee;7-2;12-5
Monona Grove;7-2;9-6
Watertown;5-4;13-5
DeForest;5-4;11-6
Stoughton;5-4;8-9
Milton;2-7;8-10
Fort Atkinson;1-8;6-10
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;9-0;17-0
Edgewood;7-2;11-5
Oregon;7-3;10-7
Sauk Prairie;5-5;12-5
Mount Horeb;3-6;5-9
Baraboo;2-7;3-13
Portage;0-9;3-13
Monroe;0-9;0-14
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;9-1;11-4
Sun Prairie;8-2;12-3
Verona;8-2;11-3
Madison La Follette;6-3;8-3
Middleton;6-5;7-9
Madison Memorial;5-5;5-8
Beloit Memorial;4-6;5-8
Madison East;3-6;4-6
Janesville Parker;1-10;1-15
Madison West;0-10;1-11
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-0;15-2
Edgerton;8-2;13-2
Jefferson;8-3;10-5
McFarland;8-3;11-4
Clinton;6-5;9-7
Evansville;4-7;5-11
East Troy;3-8;3-11
Turner;2-8;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;5-11
Whitewater;2-9;3-13
Monday's result
Poynette 78, Portage 42
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;8-0-0;15-2-0
Beaver Dam;8-2-0;12-5-0
McFarland;6-3-0;8-8-0
Monona Grove;4-5-0;7-10-0
DeForest;3-5-1;4-8-1
Milton;3-6-1;7-8-1
Stoughton;0-11-0;1-15-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;6-0-0;12-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;6-3-0;14-6-0
Oregon;5-4-0;13-7-0
Sauk Prairie;4-2-0;12-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-6-0;3-15-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-15-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;11-0-0;13-4-0
Janesville;7-3-0;11-6-0
Middleton;6-5-0;12-6-0
Madison Memorial;6-5-0;7-8-0
Sun Prairie;4-4-0;7-7-0
Madison West;4-6-0;5-13-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-8-0;2-11-0
Beloit Memorial;1-9-0;1-14-0
Monday's result
Cedarburg at McFarland, 7 p.m. no report
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;7-0-0;14-2-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-5-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-5-0;7-8-0
Rock County;5-5-0;7-11-2
Badger Lightning;3-6-0;4-8-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-14-0
Monday's result
Metro Lynx 8, Badger Lightning 0