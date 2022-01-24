 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Metro Lynx's Anna Faulkner records three points in matchup with Badger Lightning
Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Anna Faulkner, Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey: Faulkner recorded three points in the Lynx’s 8-0 win over Badger Lightning (4-8-0, 3-5-0 Badger). She recorded a point in each period, and scored two goals. Ally Jackson also scored a goal and had two assists. Metro’s (14-2-0, 7-0-0) next game is Thursday at Rock County.

Haley Walters, Poynette girls basketball: The junior Puma led all scores with 19 points in their 78-42 win over Portage (3-13, 0-9 Badger West). Poynette senior Rachel Yelk (11 points) was the only other Puma to score in double figures. Poynette's next game is at home Friday against Watertown Luther Prep.

