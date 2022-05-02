High school sports highlights: Melissa Dietz hits for the cycle in Reedsburg's win over Monroe

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Melissa Dietz, Reedsburg softball: The senior went 5-for-6 at the plate, hit for the cycle and recorded 6 RBIs in the Beavers’ commanding 21-6 win over Monroe. Freshman Kylie Molitor also went 5-for-6 at the plate with five singles, an RBI and five runs scored. Ruby Olson added three hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Ales Weiss, Edgewood boys golf: The Crusader was the highest individual finisher in the Badger-West Mini at Yahara Hills (73). Weiss finished two strokes ahead of teammate Al Deang and led the Crusaders to a first place finish (308) 15 strokes ahead of second placed Oregon.
Gabby Fakes, Beaver Dam softball: The Golden Beaver sophomore threw a complete-game shutout in Beaver Dam’s 12-0 win over Portage. Fakes finished the 6-inning game with 14 strikeouts, no walks and only threw 76 pitches. The sophomore also earned a hit, an RBI and scored two runs.
From the box
- Monona Grove softball’s Cathryn Zegaldo went 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run in the Silver Eagles’ 6-1 win over Madison Memorial.
- Madison La Follette’s Devin Coyle went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in the Lancers’ 4-1 win over Monona Grove.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
Watertown;5-4;7-4
DeForest;5-4;5-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-2;6-5
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;3-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;8-0;11-1
Monona Grove;5-3;8-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-10
Stoughton;0-7;0-8
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;6-0;7-0
Oregon;4-4;5-4
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;2-5;2-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;6-1;7-2
Middleton;7-1;10-2
Sun Prairie;6-2;6-3
Verona;5-4;7-6
Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4
Madison Memorial;5-4;7-4
Madison La Follette;2-4;3-4
Madison West;2-6;2-6
Beloit Memorial;2-5;2-5
Madison East;0-7;0-7
Capitol North
Columbus;4-0;8-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;6-3
Lake Mills;3-2,8-3
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;3-3
Poynette;0-4;2-6
Lodi;2-3;5-6
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;3-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-2;2-5
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;7-0;9-0
Turner;5-1;5-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
McFarland;6-3;6-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Clinton;0-4;0-4
Monday's results
Milton 5, Janesville Craig 1
Madison La Follette 4, Monona Grove 1
Monroe 5, Fort Atkinson 2
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;9-0;11-1
Watertown;8-1;10-2
DeForest;1-7;1-11
Waunakee;0-6;1-11
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2;6-4
Baraboo;5-5;6-9
Reedsburg;3-5;7-6
Portage;3-6;6-7
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;9-0;12-0
Milton;4-4;6-5
Fort Atkinson;4-4;4-6
Stoughton;1-7;1-11
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;2-7;6-12
Edgewood;1-7;1-8
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1
Janesville Parker;5-1;6-1
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-3
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Verona;4-3;5-3
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-3;2-3
Madison East;2-6;2-6
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-8;0-8
Capitol North
Lake Mills;5-1;12-1
Poynette;5-1;8-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-2;7-2
Columbus;3-3;10-3
Watertown Luther Prep;0-4;0-6
Lodi;0-5;2-8
Capitol South
Cambridge;4-1;7-2
Waterloo;3-0;5-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Marshall;2-2;5-3
Belleville;0-4;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-1;13-1
Jefferson;10-1;11-1
Turner;7-2;8-2
Clinton;6-5;6-7
Edgerton;4-4;4-7
McFarland;4-4;6-7
East Troy;5-8;5-8
Big Foot;2-7;3-7
Whitewater;2-12;3-12
Evansville;1-8;1-9
Monday's results
Monona Grove 6, Madison Memorial 1
Reedsburg 21, Monroe 6
Beaver Dam 12, Portage 0
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;4-0-0;8-0-1
Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2
Watertown;1-3-1;2-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;3-1-0;5-2-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;2-2-1
Reedsburg;1-3-1;3-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-5-0;1-6-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0
Milton;1-2-0;2-2-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;10-0-0
Edgewood;5-0-0;8-1-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;3-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;2-2-2
Columbus;1-0-1;3-1-3
Lodi;2-0-1;3-3-2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;6-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Monday's result
McFarland 11, Whitewater 1
Boys tennis
Monday's result
Watertown Luther Prep 6, McFarland 1
Boys golf
Monday's results
Badger West Mini: Edgewood 308, Oregon 323, Mount Horeb 341, Baraboo 344, Sauk Prairie 363, Monroe 372, Reedsburg 409, Portage 452.