High school sports highlights: Melissa Dietz hits for the cycle in Reedsburg's win over Monroe

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Melissa Dietz, Reedsburg softball: The senior went 5-for-6 at the plate, hit for the cycle and recorded 6 RBIs in the Beavers’ commanding 21-6 win over Monroe. Freshman Kylie Molitor also went 5-for-6 at the plate with five singles, an RBI and five runs scored. Ruby Olson added three hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Ales Weiss, Edgewood boys golf: The Crusader was the highest individual finisher in the Badger-West Mini at Yahara Hills (73). Weiss finished two strokes ahead of teammate Al Deang and led the Crusaders to a first place finish (308) 15 strokes ahead of second placed Oregon.

Gabby Fakes, Beaver Dam softball: The Golden Beaver sophomore threw a complete-game shutout in Beaver Dam’s 12-0 win over Portage. Fakes finished the 6-inning game with 14 strikeouts, no walks and only threw 76 pitches. The sophomore also earned a hit, an RBI and scored two runs.

From the box

Monona Grove softball’s Cathryn Zegaldo went 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run in the Silver Eagles’ 6-1 win over Madison Memorial.

Madison La Follette’s Devin Coyle went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in the Lancers’ 4-1 win over Monona Grove.