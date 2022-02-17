High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 34 in matchup with East Troy

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The sophomore scored 34 points in the Spartans’ 74-37 win over East Troy. Mallegni has scored 30 or more in a game 10 times this season. Adrienne Kirch (17) and Ava Dean (12) also scored in double figures. McFarland’s next game is a regional semifinal matchup with Sauk Prairie.
Anna Nielsen, Verona girls basketball: The senior scored a career-high 26 points in the Wildcats’ 79-29 win over Beloit Memorial. Nielsen’s previous career-high was 17. Paige Lambe (19) and Reagan Briggs (10) were the other two Wildcats players to score in double figures. The Wildcats will finish their regular season on the road Saturday against Madison Memorial.
Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: Derlein scored a game-high 25 points in the Norskies’ 71-52 win over Milton. She scored 19 points as the Norskies pulled ahead 39-19 at halftime. Teammates Rylan Oberg (10) and Maya Pickhardt (10) also scored in double figures.
From the box
- Madison Memorial girls basketball’s Natalie Rauwolf scored a team-high 13 points in the Spartans’ 65-28 win over Madison West. West’s Sawyer Sullivan led all scorers with 16.
- Waunakee girls basketball’s Lauren Meudt scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 59-27 win over Fort Atkinson. The senior made four 3’s. Ashley Sawicki (11) and Claire Meudt (10) also scored in double figures.
- Stoughton girls basketball’s Ava Loftus scored 19 points, and made five 3-pointers, in the Vikings’ 47-38 win over Watertown.
- Mount Horeb girls basketball’s Zoey Parker scored a team-high 18 points, all on 3-pointers, in the Vikings’ 50-41 win over Baraboo.
- Poynette girls basketball’s Hadley Walters scored 22 points in the Pumas’ 56-53 loss to Lodi.
- Lodi girls basketball’s Dylann Harrington scored 19 points in the Blue Devils’ win over Poynette.
- Baraboo girls basketball’s Caitlyn Franks scored 19 points in the Thunderbirds’ loss to Mount Horeb. Taylor Pfaff had 18 points.
- Sauk Prairie boys hockey’s Nick Mast tallied three assists in the Eagles’ 5-3 win over Reedsburg co-op. Teammate Micah Hanson scored two goals and added an assist.
- Madison La Follette girls basketball’s Alayna West posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Lancers’ 75-41 win over Janesville Parker. Teammate Demetria Prewitt had 17 points as the Lancers extended their winning streak to 11.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
DeForest;11-2;18-4
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
Watertown;7-6;9-12
Beaver Dam;6-6;9-11
Fort Atkinson;5-7;12-9
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-2;18-4
Oregon;9-4;18-4
Mount Horeb;7-6;10-11
Edgewood;6-7;12-10
Portage;5-8;10-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-12
Reedsburg;1-11;6-15
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;15-4
Middleton;12-3;14-7
Sun Prairie;10-6;14-7
Madison East;9-6;11-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-8
Janesville Parker;7-9;10-11
Verona;5-9;10-10
Janesville Craig;5-11;7-15
Madison West;5-10;7-11
Beloit Memorial;2-13;6-15
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-3;15-4
McFarland;9-5;11-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;22-2
Monona Grove;10-4;14-8
Waunakee;9-5;16-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-7;10-13
DeForest;7-7;14-10
Milton;2-12;8-16
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-14
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;24-0
Edgewood;11-3;16-8
Oregon;9-5;14-10
Sauk Prairie;8-6;17-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;9-13
Baraboo;3-11;5-19
Monroe;1-13;2-20
Portage;0-14;3-21
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-3;20-4
Verona;14-3;19-4
Janesville Craig;13-4;16-7
Madison La Follette;11-5;12-6
Madison Memorial;10-6;10-10
Middleton;8-8;9-14
Beloit Memorial;6-11;7-13
Madison East;5-12;7-13
Madison West;1-16;2-18
Janesville Parker;1-15;1-21
Rock Valley
Brodhead;16-0;20-2
Edgerton;14-2;20-2
Jefferson;12-4;15-7
McFarland;11-6;16-7
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;7-9;9-13
Whitewater;4-12;5-17
East Troy;3-14;3-19
Turner;2-14;7-15
Big Foot;2-14;5-16
Thursday's results
Verona 79, Beloit Memorial 29
Janesville Craig 83, Madison East 73
Beaver Dam 54, Monona Grove 50
McFarland 74, East Troy 57
Stoughton 47, Watertown 38
Lodi 56, Poynette 53
Sun Prairie 62, Middleton 40
Sauk Prairie 52, Oregon 43
Reedsburg 78, Madison Edgewood 40
Mount Horeb 50, Baraboo 41
DeForest 71, Milton 52
Waunakee 59, Fort Atkinson 27
Monroe 65, Portage 60
Boys hockey
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Hudson bye
No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5
No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0
No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0
No. 3 Eau Claire North bye
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0
No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
No. 5 Stevens Point 3, No. 4 Wausau West 1
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Eau Claire North 2
No. 7 Superior at No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Notre Dame bye
No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0
No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0
No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0
No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op bye
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3
No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1
No. 2 Neenah bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Notre Dame 5, No. 8 Beaver Dam Co-op 1
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op at No. 4 Bay Port
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere Co-op 4, No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op 3
No. 2 Neenah 4, No. 7 West Bend Co-op 0
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Edgewood bye
No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0
No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2
No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2
No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0
No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1
No. 2 Waunakee bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Edgewood 3, No. 8 Sun Prairie 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 5, No. 4 Reedsburg Co-op 3
No. 3 Verona 5, No. 6 Middleton 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial at No. 2 Waunakee
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye
No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op 4, No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op 3
No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2
No. 4 Brookfield East co-op 7, No. 13 Monroe co-op 2
No. 3 Arrowhead bye
No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2
No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1
No. 2 University School bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op at No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op
No. 4 Brookfield East Co-op 4, No. 5 Muskego Co-op 3
No. 6 Marquette at No. 3 Arrowhead
No. 2 University School 7, No. 7 Janesville Co-op 3
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final (Saturday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Rice Lake 6, No. 8 Chequamegon co-op 0
No. 4 Hayward 4, No. 5 Marshfield 3
No. 3 Amery co-op 12, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 0
No. 2 New Richmond 15, No. 7 Frederic co-op 2
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 1 Lakeland, Friday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Antigo co-op 8, No. 5 Waupaca 2
No. 3 Mosinee 9, No. 6 Pacelli co-op 2
No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, No. 7 Tomahawk 4
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Saturday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op 7, No. 8 Viroqua co-op 0
No. 4 West Salem 1, No. 5 Black River Falls 0
No. 6 Altoona co-op at No. 3 River Falls, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Somerset co-op 9, No. 7 Menomonie 2
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 9, No. 8 Stoughton 0
No. 4 Homestead 4, No. 5 Cedarburg 0
No. 3 McFarland 7, No. 6 Monona Grove 1
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 7 Waupun 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;11-0-0;20-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-1;11-11-1
Viroqua;8-4-0;11-9-0
Icebergs;6-5-1;8-11-1
Rock County;5-7-0;7-14-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;9-13-0
Beaver Dam;0-15-0;0-19-0