High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 34 in matchup with East Troy

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The sophomore scored 34 points in the Spartans’ 74-37 win over East Troy. Mallegni has scored 30 or more in a game 10 times this season. Adrienne Kirch (17) and Ava Dean (12) also scored in double figures. McFarland’s next game is a regional semifinal matchup with Sauk Prairie.

Anna Nielsen, Verona girls basketball: The senior scored a career-high 26 points in the Wildcats’ 79-29 win over Beloit Memorial. Nielsen’s previous career-high was 17. Paige Lambe (19) and Reagan Briggs (10) were the other two Wildcats players to score in double figures. The Wildcats will finish their regular season on the road Saturday against Madison Memorial.

Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: Derlein scored a game-high 25 points in the Norskies’ 71-52 win over Milton. She scored 19 points as the Norskies pulled ahead 39-19 at halftime. Teammates Rylan Oberg (10) and Maya Pickhardt (10) also scored in double figures.

From the box

Madison Memorial girls basketball’s Natalie Rauwolf scored a team-high 13 points in the Spartans’ 65-28 win over Madison West. West’s Sawyer Sullivan led all scorers with 16.

Waunakee girls basketball’s Lauren Meudt scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 59-27 win over Fort Atkinson. The senior made four 3’s. Ashley Sawicki (11) and Claire Meudt (10) also scored in double figures.

Stoughton girls basketball’s Ava Loftus scored 19 points, and made five 3-pointers, in the Vikings’ 47-38 win over Watertown.

Mount Horeb girls basketball’s Zoey Parker scored a team-high 18 points, all on 3-pointers, in the Vikings’ 50-41 win over Baraboo.

Poynette girls basketball’s Hadley Walters scored 22 points in the Pumas’ 56-53 loss to Lodi.

Lodi girls basketball’s Dylann Harrington scored 19 points in the Blue Devils’ win over Poynette.

Baraboo girls basketball’s Caitlyn Franks scored 19 points in the Thunderbirds’ loss to Mount Horeb. Taylor Pfaff had 18 points.

Sauk Prairie boys hockey’s Nick Mast tallied three assists in the Eagles’ 5-3 win over Reedsburg co-op. Teammate Micah Hanson scored two goals and added an assist.

Madison La Follette girls basketball’s Alayna West posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Lancers’ 75-41 win over Janesville Parker. Teammate Demetria Prewitt had 17 points as the Lancers extended their winning streak to 11.