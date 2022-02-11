High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 28 points against Turner

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The sophomore scored 28 points in the Spartans’ 69-30 win over Turner. Mallegni has scored more than 20 in 19 games this season. Sophomore Ava Dean added 14. The next game for the Spartans (15-6, 10-6 Rock Valley) is Monday at Big Foot.

Rudy Richards, Madison Memorial boys hockey: The sophomore recorded a hat trick in a 6-2 win over Brookfield. He scored all three goals in the second period, putting the Spartans’ ahead 4-1. Teammates Sammy Contrucci earned three assists for Memorial (13-10-0, 9-5-0 Big Eight), which extended its winning streak to four games.

Madison La Follette girls basketball: Alayna West (24 points, 17 rebounds) and Aaliyah Smith (22 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double in a 91-72 win over Janesville Craig. Demetria Prewitt had 20 points for her ninth game scoring 20 or more. Senior Malia Green also broke the school record for most 3-pointers in a season. The Lancers (11-6, 10-5 Big Eight) will ride a nine-game win streak into a matchup with visiting Sun Prairie on Wednesday night.

Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke scored 19 points in a 46-42 comeback win over Watertown (17-6, 9-5 Badger East). The sophomore scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half after trailing 25-15 at halftime. Bella Oestriecher provided nine points for the Golden Beavers.

Avree Antony, Sun Prairie girls basketball: Antony led all scorers with a career-high 23 points as Sun Prairie (18-3, 13-2 Big Eight) posted a 61-34 win over Madison Memorial (9-10, 9-6). She scored 15 of her points in the first half. The Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games.

Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: The senior guard scored 32 points in Reedsburg’s (23-0, 14-0 Badger West) 84-25 win over Portage (3-20, 0-14). Teammate Trenna Cherney scored 17. Wieman leads the Beavers with 22.5 points per game.

Vince Kalscheur, Middleton boys hockey: The Cardinal recorded five points in Middleton’s dominant 9-0 win over Stoughton (1-20-1, 0-13-0 Badger East). Kalscheur recorded a hat trick and added two assists. Bardy Engelkes also recorded three assists. The Cardinals finished their season 15-8-0 overall and 9-5-0 in the Big Eight.

From the box

Monona Grove boys hockey’s Ty Turner tallied two points, a goal and an assist, in the Silver Eagles’ 5-3 loss to Wisconsin Rapids.

Oregon girls basketball’s Samantha Schmitt led the Panthers with 11 points in their 49-36 win over Mount Horeb.

Verona girls basketball’s Reagan Briggs scored 17 points in the Wildcats’ 75-35 win over Madison East (6-12, 5-11 Big Eight). Verona (17-4, 13-3) freshman Emily Jensen hit a team-high four 3-pointers.

Monona Grove girls basketball’s Avery Poole scored 17 in the Silver Eagles’ 74-42 win over Milton. Emily Clevidence (14) and Abbey Inda (11) also scored in double figures for Monona Grove.

DeForest girls basketball’s Rylan Oberg scored 16 points in the Norskies’ 66-55 win over Waunakee (15-8, 9-5 Badger East). Aspin Kelliher (14) and Jaelyn Derlein (11) also scored in double figures.

Waunakee girls basketball’s Ashley Sawicki scored 16 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Norskies (13-10, 7-7 Badger East). Lauren Meudt added 14.