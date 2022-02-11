High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 28 points against Turner

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: The sophomore scored 28 points in the Spartans’ 69-30 win over Turner. Mallegni has scored more than 20 in 19 games this season. Sophomore Ava Dean added 14. The next game for the Spartans (15-6, 10-6 Rock Valley) is Monday at Big Foot.
Rudy Richards, Madison Memorial boys hockey: The sophomore recorded a hat trick in a 6-2 win over Brookfield. He scored all three goals in the second period, putting the Spartans’ ahead 4-1. Teammates Sammy Contrucci earned three assists for Memorial (13-10-0, 9-5-0 Big Eight), which extended its winning streak to four games.
Madison La Follette girls basketball: Alayna West (24 points, 17 rebounds) and Aaliyah Smith (22 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double in a 91-72 win over Janesville Craig. Demetria Prewitt had 20 points for her ninth game scoring 20 or more. Senior Malia Green also broke the school record for most 3-pointers in a season. The Lancers (11-6, 10-5 Big Eight) will ride a nine-game win streak into a matchup with visiting Sun Prairie on Wednesday night.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke scored 19 points in a 46-42 comeback win over Watertown (17-6, 9-5 Badger East). The sophomore scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half after trailing 25-15 at halftime. Bella Oestriecher provided nine points for the Golden Beavers.
Avree Antony, Sun Prairie girls basketball: Antony led all scorers with a career-high 23 points as Sun Prairie (18-3, 13-2 Big Eight) posted a 61-34 win over Madison Memorial (9-10, 9-6). She scored 15 of her points in the first half. The Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games.
Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: The senior guard scored 32 points in Reedsburg’s (23-0, 14-0 Badger West) 84-25 win over Portage (3-20, 0-14). Teammate Trenna Cherney scored 17. Wieman leads the Beavers with 22.5 points per game.
Vince Kalscheur, Middleton boys hockey: The Cardinal recorded five points in Middleton’s dominant 9-0 win over Stoughton (1-20-1, 0-13-0 Badger East). Kalscheur recorded a hat trick and added two assists. Bardy Engelkes also recorded three assists. The Cardinals finished their season 15-8-0 overall and 9-5-0 in the Big Eight.
From the box
- Monona Grove boys hockey’s Ty Turner tallied two points, a goal and an assist, in the Silver Eagles’ 5-3 loss to Wisconsin Rapids.
- Oregon girls basketball’s Samantha Schmitt led the Panthers with 11 points in their 49-36 win over Mount Horeb.
- Verona girls basketball’s Reagan Briggs scored 17 points in the Wildcats’ 75-35 win over Madison East (6-12, 5-11 Big Eight). Verona (17-4, 13-3) freshman Emily Jensen hit a team-high four 3-pointers.
- Monona Grove girls basketball’s Avery Poole scored 17 in the Silver Eagles’ 74-42 win over Milton. Emily Clevidence (14) and Abbey Inda (11) also scored in double figures for Monona Grove.
- DeForest girls basketball’s Rylan Oberg scored 16 points in the Norskies’ 66-55 win over Waunakee (15-8, 9-5 Badger East). Aspin Kelliher (14) and Jaelyn Derlein (11) also scored in double figures.
- Waunakee girls basketball’s Ashley Sawicki scored 16 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Norskies (13-10, 7-7 Badger East). Lauren Meudt added 14.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;9-1;16-2
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
DeForest;9-2;16-4
Beaver Dam;6-4;9-9
Watertown;7-5;9-11
Fort Atkinson;4-7;10-9
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-11;5-15
BADGER WEST
Monroe;10-1;16-3
Oregon;7-4;16-4
Mount Horeb;7-4;10-9
Edgewood;4-6;10-9
Sauk Prairie;4-7;9-11
Portage;4-8;9-11
Reedsburg;1-9;6-12
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;14-3
Middleton;12-3;14-6
Sun Prairie;10-5;13-6
Madison East;9-6;11-7
Verona;5-8;10-9
Janesville Parker;6-9;9-10
Madison Memorial;6-8;10-8
Janesville Craig;5-9;7-12
Madison West;5-10;6-11
Beloit Memorial;1-12;5-14
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;10-2;13-5
East Troy;10-2;14-3
McFarland;9-3;11-6
Turner;8-3;10-5
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;7-6;10-8
Edgerton;7-7;8-12
Whitewater;2-10;3-14
Clinton;2-12;4-15
Jefferson;0-13;0-18
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;21-2
Waunakee;9-5;15-8
Monona Grove;10-4;13-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-6;10-12
DeForest;7-7;13-10
Milton;2-11;8-14
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;23-0
Edgewood;10-3;15-6
Oregon;9-5;12-10
Sauk Prairie;7-6;15-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;8-12
Baraboo;3-10;5-16
Monroe;1-12;1-19
Portage;0-14;3-20
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-2;18-3
Verona;13-3;17-4
Janesville Craig;12-4;15-7
Madison La Follette;10-5;11-6
Madison Memorial;9-6;9-10
Middleton;7-8;8-13
Beloit Memorial;6-9;7-11
Madison East;5-11;6-12
Madison West;1-15;2-17
Janesville Parker;1-14;1-20
Rock Valley
Brodhead;14-0;18-2
Edgerton;11-2;17-2
Jefferson;11-3;14-6
McFarland;10-6;15-6
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;5-9;7-13
Whitewater;4-10;5-15
East Troy;3-11;3-16
Turner;2-12;7-13
Big Foot;2-12;5-14
Friday's results
Beloit Memorial 60, Madison West 36
McFarland 69, Turner 30
Madison La Follette 91, Janesville Craig 72
Sun Prairie 61, Madison Memorial 34
Verona 75, Madison East 35
Oregon 49, Mount Horeb 36
Reedsburg 84, Portage 25
DeForest 66, Waunakee 55
Monroe at Madison Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.
Monona Grove 74, Milton 42
Beaver Dam 46, Watertown 42
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;11-0-0;19-3-0
Beaver Dam;10-2-0;16-7-0
McFarland;8-5-0;13-10-0
Monona Grove;5-7-0;8-15-0
DeForest;4-6-1;5-10-1
Milton;3-9-1;8-12-1
Stoughton;0-13-0;1-20-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;10-0-0;20-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;18-6-0
Sauk Prairie;5-4-0;16-4-0
Oregon;6-5-0;15-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;2-8-0;4-18-0
Monroe;0-9-0;2-19-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;14-0-0;17-5-1
Middleton;9-5-0;16-8-0
Madison Memorial;9-5-0;13-10-0
Janesville;8-5-0;12-10-0
Sun Prairie;8-6-0;13-11-0
Madison West;5-9-0;6-16-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-13-0;3-17-0
Beloit Memorial;1-12-0;3-17-0
Friday's results
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Monona Grove 3
Madison Memorial 6, Brookfield East 2
Middleton 9, Stoughton 0
Verona 5, University School 3 (OT)
Beaver Dam 4, Cedarburg 3 (OT)
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;10-0-0;18-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-1;11-10-1
Viroqua;7-4-0;9-8-0
Icebergs;6-5-1;8-11-1
Rock County;5-6-0;7-13-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;8-12-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0
Friday's result
Black River Falls at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Friday's results
Janesville Parker at Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.
Milton 133.050, Baraboo 130.750