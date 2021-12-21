High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 26 in Rock Valley matchup with Turner

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegeni led all scorers with 26 points in McFarland’s 82-30 win over Beloit Turner (2-6, 1-5 Rock Valley). Adrienne Kirch scored 15 points, and Ava Dean added 10 points for the Spartans. The Spartans (6-3, 5-2) still sit at No. 4 in the Rock Valley. The Spartans next game is Dec. 28 at home against Edgewood.
Kaden Hooker, Portage boys basketball: Hooker led Portage with a career-high 18 points in a 77-35 win over Baraboo (1-6, 0-5 Badger West). Hooker was the only Warriors player who scored in double figures. The Warriors (3-4, 1-3) next face Columbus at home on Thursday.
Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie boys basketball: Chestnut scored 18 points in Sun Prairie’s 76-66 win over Janesville Craig (3-4, 3-2 Big Eight). Ben Olson provided 15 points for the Cardinals (2-3, 1-3).
Sam Michaelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: Michaelson scored a career-best 30 points in Madison Memorial’s 63-61 win over Beloit Memorial (1-6, 0-5 Big Eight). The 6-foot-7 sophomore made nine shots from the field and connected on 12 of 14 free throws. Ian Wischoff recorded 10 points for the Spartans (4-3, 2-3).
Hakon Peterson, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Peterson recorded four points in Sauk Prairie’s 7-5 win over McFarland (4-5-0). Nick and Luke Mast posted three points for the Eagles (5-2-0).
Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: Derlein scored 23 points in DeForest’s 67-49 win over La Crosse Central. Derlein has now scored more than 20 points five times this season. Rylan Oberg added 11 points for the Norskies (6-4).
From the box
- Andrew Keller scored 14 points in Waunkee’s 68-54 win over Watertown (3-4, 3-2 Badger East) in boys basketball. Devin Johnson (12 points), Joey Fahrman (11) and Aidan Driscoll (10) also reached double figures for the Warriors (7-1, 5-0).
- Jordan Hibner scored 15 points in Monona Grove’s 70-62 loss to Fort Atkinson (3-5, 2-3 Badger East) in boys basketball. Isaiah Erb (11 points) and Max Weise (10) provided points for the Silver Eagles (3-5, 1-4).
- Oregon’s Casey Schoenecker scored 17 points in a 67-63 loss to Monroe. Ryne Panzer had 14 points for Oregon (5-3).
- Monona Grove's Dan Hawker scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to Muskego. Teammate Max Unitan added a goal in the third period to tie the game 3-3 for the Silver Eagles (3-5).
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-2
Waunakee;5-0;7-1
DeForest;4-0;6-1
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Monona Grove;1-4;3-5
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Reedsburg;1-4;2-5
Portage;1-3;3-4
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Baraboo;0-5;1-6
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;3-1;5-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-4
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;2-3;4-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
McFarland;4-1;4-1
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-4
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Tuesday's results
Madison La Follette 81, Madison East 71
Madison Memorial 63, Beloit Memorial 61
Monroe 67, Oregon 63
Portage 77, Baraboo 35
Milton 61, Stoughton 59
Fort Atkinson 70, Monona Grove 62
Waunakee 68, Watertown 54
Sauk Prairie 46, Reedsburg 40
DeForest 62, Beaver Dam 61
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;5-1;9-2
Waunakee;4-2;5-3
Stoughton;4-2;5-4
DeForest;3-3;6-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;9-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-2
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-7
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-1
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;4-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;6-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Tuesday's results
Madison East 75, Kenosha Bradford 21
Sun Prairie 44, Monona Grove 35
McFarland 82, Turner 30
DeForest 67, La Crosse Central 49
Wisconsin Dells 53, Baraboo 27
Sauk Prairie 72, River Valley 16
Portage at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Horeb 53, Wisconsin Heights 31
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;5-0-0;8-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;6-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-5-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-5-0
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-2-0;7-4-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;6-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;5-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;3-3-0;5-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-2-0;4-5-0
Sun Prairie;2-3-0;2-4-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-7-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-4-0;2-6-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Tuesday's results
Madison Memorial 2, Janesville 1
Arrowhead 3 at Sun Prairie 0
Oshkosh North 14, Madison La Follette/East 0
Mosinee 10, DeForest 2
Sauk Prairie 7, McFarland 5
Waunakee 5, Verona 3
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 4, Tomah/Sparta 0
Muskego 4, Monona Grove 3
Waupun at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.
Baraboo/Portage at Onalaska, 7 p.m.
Beloit Memorial at Madison West, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-5-0
Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0
Tuesday's result
Cap City 10, Beaver Dam 2
Gymnastics
Tuesday's results
River Valley Triangular: 1. River Valley/Barneveld 126.65; 2. Dodgeville/Iowa Grant 123.00; 3. Sauk Prairie 122.15.
Boys wrestling
Tuesday's results
Watertown 48, Waunakee 33
Lodi 48, Sun Prairie 27
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results
Waterford at Stoughton, 6 p.m.
Aquinas at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.