 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 26 in Rock Valley matchup with Turner
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 26 in Rock Valley matchup with Turner

  • 0
Kaden Hooker
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegeni led all scorers with 26 points in McFarland’s 82-30 win over Beloit Turner (2-6, 1-5 Rock Valley). Adrienne Kirch scored 15 points, and Ava Dean added 10 points for the Spartans. The Spartans (6-3, 5-2) still sit at No. 4 in the Rock Valley. The Spartans next game is Dec. 28 at home against Edgewood.

Kaden Hooker, Portage boys basketball: Hooker led Portage with a career-high 18 points in a 77-35 win over Baraboo (1-6, 0-5 Badger West). Hooker was the only Warriors player who scored in double figures. The Warriors (3-4, 1-3) next face Columbus at home on Thursday.

Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie boys basketball: Chestnut scored 18 points in Sun Prairie’s 76-66 win over Janesville Craig (3-4, 3-2 Big Eight). Ben Olson provided 15 points for the Cardinals (2-3, 1-3).

Sam Michaelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: Michaelson scored a career-best 30 points in Madison Memorial’s 63-61 win over Beloit Memorial (1-6, 0-5 Big Eight). The 6-foot-7 sophomore made nine shots from the field and connected on 12 of 14 free throws. Ian Wischoff recorded 10 points for the Spartans (4-3, 2-3).

Hakon Peterson, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Peterson recorded four points in Sauk Prairie’s 7-5 win over McFarland (4-5-0). Nick and Luke Mast posted three points for the Eagles (5-2-0).

Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: Derlein scored 23 points in DeForest’s 67-49 win over La Crosse Central. Derlein has now scored more than 20 points five times this season. Rylan Oberg added 11 points for the Norskies (6-4).

From the box

  • Andrew Keller scored 14 points in Waunkee’s 68-54 win over Watertown (3-4, 3-2 Badger East) in boys basketball. Devin Johnson (12 points), Joey Fahrman (11) and Aidan Driscoll (10) also reached double figures for the Warriors (7-1, 5-0).
  • Jordan Hibner scored 15 points in Monona Grove’s 70-62 loss to Fort Atkinson (3-5, 2-3 Badger East) in boys basketball. Isaiah Erb (11 points) and Max Weise (10) provided points for the Silver Eagles (3-5, 1-4).
  • Oregon’s Casey Schoenecker scored 17 points in a 67-63 loss to Monroe. Ryne Panzer had 14 points for Oregon (5-3).
  • Monona Grove's Dan Hawker scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss to Muskego. Teammate Max Unitan added a goal in the third period to tie the game 3-3 for the Silver Eagles (3-5).
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics