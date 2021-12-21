High school sports highlights: McFarland's Teagan Mallegni scores 26 in Rock Valley matchup with Turner

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegeni led all scorers with 26 points in McFarland’s 82-30 win over Beloit Turner (2-6, 1-5 Rock Valley). Adrienne Kirch scored 15 points, and Ava Dean added 10 points for the Spartans. The Spartans (6-3, 5-2) still sit at No. 4 in the Rock Valley. The Spartans next game is Dec. 28 at home against Edgewood.

Kaden Hooker, Portage boys basketball: Hooker led Portage with a career-high 18 points in a 77-35 win over Baraboo (1-6, 0-5 Badger West). Hooker was the only Warriors player who scored in double figures. The Warriors (3-4, 1-3) next face Columbus at home on Thursday.

Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie boys basketball: Chestnut scored 18 points in Sun Prairie’s 76-66 win over Janesville Craig (3-4, 3-2 Big Eight). Ben Olson provided 15 points for the Cardinals (2-3, 1-3).