High school sports highlights: Max Weisbrod's 40 points lead DeForest over Sauk Prairie in boys basketball
Max Weisbrod drives to the basket around defender Tim Frederickson during practice at DeForest Area High School in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: He scored a career-high 40 points — seven points above his previous mark — in a 77-45 win over Sauk Prairie. The Northern Michigan commit made 10 3-pointers for the Norskies (3-0).

Gavin Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 20 points in a 64-59 Big Eight Conference win over Madison East. He made six field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 7-for-8 from the line.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni led McFarland with 25 points, including 2 3s, in a 58-55 loss to Brodhead.  Mallegni is averaging 25.6 points per game through five games for the Spartans (3-2).

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe boys basketball: Seagreaves scored 25 points in a 59-54 win over Monona Grove. The 6-foot-6 senior made three 3s and was 4-for-6 at the line. Fellow senior Carson Leuzinger had 21 points.

Vince Kalscheur, Middleton boys hockey: Kalscheur recorded a hat trick in a 5-3 win over Sun Prairie. The Cardinals, who earned their first Big Eight victory of the season, scored three consecutive goals to break a 2-2 tie. His first two goals were unassisted, the third was assisted by Ryan Inman.

Madden Thome and Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Richie and Thome each scored 19 points in a 70-65 win over Stoughton. They were responsible for 10 of the team's 16 points from the line and more than half of their field goals.

Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: He scored a game-high 27 points in a 70-65 loss to Mount Horeb. Fernholz, who entered averaging 21 points per game, equaled his previous single-game high. Sawyer Schipper had 16 points.

From the box 

  • Brady Michaels was victorious in two individual events and a part of two winning relay teams as Waunakee beat Watertown 111-58 in a boys dual swimming meet. Michaels won the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.41) and 100 backstroke (59.05). The sophomore also was a member of the 200 medley relay (1:51.93) along with Connor Busse, Ollie McCook and Baylor Smith. Michaels also was a member of the winning 200 freestyle (1:38.74) along with McCook, Smith and Sean Schrader.
  • Clevon Easton Jr. scored 23 points in Madison East's 64-59 boys basketball loss to Middleton. Easton made eight field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 6 of 11 from the line.
  • Reece Cordray had a goal and three assists in Verona's 5-1 win over Madison Memorial in boys hockey. All of Cordray’s points came after the Wildcats fell behind 1-0. The Wildcats improved to 3-0-0 in Big Eight play.
  • McKayla Paulkner had 16 points in Sauk Prairie’s 57-48 win over Poynette in girls basketball. Teammate Maggie Hartwig was 5-for-7 from the line to finish with 13 points.
  • Deaken Bush scored 13 points in Oregon's 53-52 win over Fort Atkinson in boys basketball.
  • Cooper Roberts scored 16 points in Portage's 67-57 loss to Watertown in boys basketball. Mitchell Filmreite had 13 points.
  • Aidan Driscoll scored 15 points in Waunakee's 79-28 win over Baraboo in boys basketball.
