High school sports highlights: Max Weisbrod scores 40 in DeForest's matchup with Sauk Prairie
High school sports highlights: Max Weisbrod scores 40 in DeForest's matchup with Sauk Prairie

Max Weisbrod drives to the basket around defender Tim Frederickson during practice at DeForest Area High School in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod recorded a new career high when he scored 40 points in DeForest’s 77-45 win over Sauk Prairie. The Northern Michigan commit made 10 3-pointers. His previous career high was 33 points. Weisbrod was the only Norskie in double figures. The Norskies improved to 3-0.

Gavin Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 20 points in Middleton’s 64-59 Big Eight conference win over Madison East. He made seven of his eight free-throw attempts and knocked down six shots from the field, including a 3.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni led McFarland with 25 points in McFarland’s 58-55 loss to Brodhead. She sank a pair of 3-pointers. Mallegni is averaging 25.6 points per game through five games. McFarland fell to 3-2 with the loss.

J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe boys basketball: Seagreaves scored 25 points in Monroe’s 59-54 win over Monona Grove. The 6-foot-6 senior made three 3-pointers and converted four of his six free-throw attempts. Fellow senior Cheesemaker Carson Leuzinger also scored 21 points in the win.

Vince Kalscheur, Middleton boys hockey: Kalscheur recorded a hat trick in Middleton’s 5-3 win over Sun Prairie. The Cardinals, who earned their first Big Eight Conference victory of the season, scored three consecutive goals after the game was tied 2-2. His first two goals were unassisted, and his third was assisted by Ryan Inman.

Madden Thome and Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Richie and Thome each scored 19 points in Mount Horeb’s 70-65 win over Stoughton. The Vikings duo were responsible for 10 of the team’s 16 made free throws and more than half of their made field goals.

Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: He scored a game-high 27 points in Stoughton’s 70-65 loss to Mount Horeb. Fernholz, who was averaging 21 points per game entering Tuesday, equalled his previous single-game high. The only other Viking who scored in double figures was Sawyer Schipper with 16.

From the box 

  • Waunakee boy swimming’s Brady Michaels was victorious in two individual events and a part of two winning relay teams as Waunakee beat Watertown 111-58 in a dual meet. Michaels won the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.41) and the 100 backstroke (59.05). The sophomore was also a member of the 200 medley relay team (1:51.93) along with Connor Busse, Ollie McCook and Baylor Smith. Michaels was also a member of the winning 200 freestyle team (1:38.74) along with McCook, Smith and Sean Schrader.
  • Madison East boys basketball’s Clevon Easton Jr. scored 23 points in their 64-59 loss to Middleton. Easton made eight field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 6-of-11 from the foul line.
  • Verona boys hockey’s Reece Cordray had a goal and three assists in the Wildcats’ 5-1 win over Madison Memorial. All of Cordray’s points came after the Wildcats fell behind 1-0. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 3-0-0 in Big Eight Conference play.
  • Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s McKayla Paulkner had 16 points in Sauk Prairie’s 57-48 win over Poynette. Teammate Maggie Hartwig added 13 points of her own. Hartwig was 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.
  • Oregon boys basketball’s Deaken Bush scored 13 points in the Panthers’ narrow 53-52 win over Fort Atkinson.
  • Portage’s Cooper Roberts scored 16 points in the Warriors 67-57 loss to Watertown in boys basketball. Mitchell Filmreite was the only other Warrior to score in double figures, with 13.
  • Waunakee’s Aidan Driscoll scored 15 points in the Warriors 79-28 win over Baraboo in boys basketball.
