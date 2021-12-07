High school sports highlights: Max Weisbrod scores 40 in DeForest's matchup with Sauk Prairie

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod recorded a new career high when he scored 40 points in DeForest’s 77-45 win over Sauk Prairie. The Northern Michigan commit made 10 3-pointers. His previous career high was 33 points. Weisbrod was the only Norskie in double figures. The Norskies improved to 3-0.
Gavin Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 20 points in Middleton’s 64-59 Big Eight conference win over Madison East. He made seven of his eight free-throw attempts and knocked down six shots from the field, including a 3.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni led McFarland with 25 points in McFarland’s 58-55 loss to Brodhead. She sank a pair of 3-pointers. Mallegni is averaging 25.6 points per game through five games. McFarland fell to 3-2 with the loss.
J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe boys basketball: Seagreaves scored 25 points in Monroe’s 59-54 win over Monona Grove. The 6-foot-6 senior made three 3-pointers and converted four of his six free-throw attempts. Fellow senior Cheesemaker Carson Leuzinger also scored 21 points in the win.
Vince Kalscheur, Middleton boys hockey: Kalscheur recorded a hat trick in Middleton’s 5-3 win over Sun Prairie. The Cardinals, who earned their first Big Eight Conference victory of the season, scored three consecutive goals after the game was tied 2-2. His first two goals were unassisted, and his third was assisted by Ryan Inman.
Madden Thome and Rocco Richie, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Richie and Thome each scored 19 points in Mount Horeb’s 70-65 win over Stoughton. The Vikings duo were responsible for 10 of the team’s 16 made free throws and more than half of their made field goals.
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: He scored a game-high 27 points in Stoughton’s 70-65 loss to Mount Horeb. Fernholz, who was averaging 21 points per game entering Tuesday, equalled his previous single-game high. The only other Viking who scored in double figures was Sawyer Schipper with 16.
From the box
- Waunakee boy swimming’s Brady Michaels was victorious in two individual events and a part of two winning relay teams as Waunakee beat Watertown 111-58 in a dual meet. Michaels won the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.41) and the 100 backstroke (59.05). The sophomore was also a member of the 200 medley relay team (1:51.93) along with Connor Busse, Ollie McCook and Baylor Smith. Michaels was also a member of the winning 200 freestyle team (1:38.74) along with McCook, Smith and Sean Schrader.
- Madison East boys basketball’s Clevon Easton Jr. scored 23 points in their 64-59 loss to Middleton. Easton made eight field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 6-of-11 from the foul line.
- Verona boys hockey’s Reece Cordray had a goal and three assists in the Wildcats’ 5-1 win over Madison Memorial. All of Cordray’s points came after the Wildcats fell behind 1-0. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 3-0-0 in Big Eight Conference play.
- Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s McKayla Paulkner had 16 points in Sauk Prairie’s 57-48 win over Poynette. Teammate Maggie Hartwig added 13 points of her own. Hartwig was 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.
- Oregon boys basketball’s Deaken Bush scored 13 points in the Panthers’ narrow 53-52 win over Fort Atkinson.
- Portage’s Cooper Roberts scored 16 points in the Warriors 67-57 loss to Watertown in boys basketball. Mitchell Filmreite was the only other Warrior to score in double figures, with 13.
- Waunakee’s Aidan Driscoll scored 15 points in the Warriors 79-28 win over Baraboo in boys basketball.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;2-0;4-1
DeForest;3-0;3-0
Milton;2-1;4-1
Watertown;2-1;2-2
Waunakee;2-0;2-1
Stoughton;1-2;1-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;1-3
Monona Grove;1-2;2-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-0;4-0
Oregon;2-1;4-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-1
Reedsburg;1-1;1-1
Baraboo;0-2;1-3
Portage;0-3;1-3
Sauk Prairie;0-3;0-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-3
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;2-0;2-0
Janesville Craig;2-0;2-1
Madison La Follette;1-0;1-0
Madison East;1-0;2-1
Verona;1-1;3-1
Madison Memorial;1-1;2-1
Madison West;1-1;1-1
Janesville Parker;0-2;1-2
Sun Prairie;0-2;0-2
Beloit Memorial;0-3;1-4
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;2-0;2-1
Brodhead;1-0;2-0
East Troy;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;1-1;1-1
Clinton;1-1;1-1
McFarland;1-1;1-2
Evansville;1-1;1-1
Turner;0-0;1-0
Whitewater;0-1;0-2
Jefferson;0-1;0-2
Tuesday's results
Middleton 64, Madison East 59
DeForest 77, Sauk Prairie 45
Waunakee 79, Baraboo 28
Monroe 59, Monona Grove 54
Mount Horeb 70, Stoughton 65
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 52
Milton 69, Madison Edgewood 57
Watertown 67, Portage 57
Reedsburg at Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, 7:15 p.m.
Verona at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;3-0;3-0
Waunakee;3-0;4-1
Stoughton;3-0;4-2
Beaver Dam;2-1;6-2
DeForest;2-1;3-2
Milton;1-2;3-3
Watertown;0-2;3-3
Fort Atkinson;0-3;2-3
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;3-0;6-0
Edgewood;2-1;3-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-2
Oregon;1-2;4-3
Sauk Prairie;1-2;3-1
Portage;0-2;3-3
Monroe;0-3;0-3
Baraboo;0-3;1-3
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;3-0;5-0
Middleton;3-0;3-1
Madison Memorial;2-1;2-3
Madison La Follette;2-1;3-1
Janesville Craig;2-1;2-3
Verona;1-2;3-3
Beloit Memorial;1-2;1-3
Janesville Parker;1-2;1-4
Madison East;0-3;0-3
Madison West;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;3-0;6-0
Jefferson;3-0;3-1
Edgerton;2-1;4-1
McFarland;2-2;3-2
East Troy;2-2;2-2
Big Foot;1-2;3-3
Whitewater;1-2;1-4
Clinton;0-2;1-3
Turner;0-2;1-3
Evansville;0-2;1-3
Tuesday's results
Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, Beaver Dam 82
Sauk Prairie 57, Poynette 48
Brodhead 58, McFarland 55
Portage 48, Wautoma 46
Baraboo 74, Mauston 14
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;2-0-0;4-1-0
Beaver Dam;2-1-0;3-2-0
McFarland;1-1-0;1-2-0
Milton;1-1-1;2-2-1
DeForest;0-1-1;0-1-1
Monona Grove;0-1-0;0-1-0
Stoughton;0-2-0;0-4-1
BADGER WEST
Sauk Prairie;1-0-0;3-0-0
Oregon;1-0-0;5-1-0
Edgewood;1-1-0;3-1-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-1-0;2-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-1-0;1-2-0
Monroe;0-1-0;1-4-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;3-0-0;3-1-0
Verona;3-0-0;4-1-0
Sun Prairie;1-1-0;1-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-1-0;2-3-0
Middleton;1-2-0;3-2-1
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-3-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-1-0;1-1-0
Madison West;0-2-0;0-4-0
Tuesday's results
Oregon 9, Janesville 8
Verona 5, Madison Memorial 1
Middleton 5, Sun Prairie 3
Waunakee 10, Beaver Dam 3
DeForest at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Baraboo/Portage at Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Madison Edgewood, 8 p.m.
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Rock County;3-0-0;5-2-1
Metro Lynx;1-0-0;6-0-0
Viroqua;1-0-0;2-1-0
Cap City Cougars;1-0-0;4-3-0
Badger Lightning;2-2-0;3-2-0
Icebergs;0-1-0;1-1-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-0-0
Tuesday's results
Viroqua at Stoughton , 7:15 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Tuesday's results
Turner at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Fennimore at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results
Waunakee 111, Watertown 58
Stoughton 112, DeForest 58
Monona Grove at Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Tuesday's results
Watertown 126.225, Monona Grove 120
Mount Horeb at Sauk Prairie, 6 p.m.
Waunakee at Milton, 6:30 p.m.