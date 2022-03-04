High school sports highlights: Max Weisbrod and return of Nolan Hawk lead DeForest boys basketball to regional finals

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod scored 26 points in a 68-53 regional semifinal win over No. 8 seed McFarland in the WIAA Division 2 postseason tournament. Nolan Hawk added 20 points (9-for-12 on field goals) in his first game of the season returning from a broken wrist suffered in the football season, and Josh Jansen scored 14 for the top-seed Norskies.

Ryne Panzer, Oregon boys basketball: The senior guard scored 26 points in a 77-50 regional semifinal win over Monona Grove in the WIAA Division 2 postseason tournament. This included 13 second-half points to help the No. 2 seed Panthers outscore the 10th-seeded Silver Eagles 44-19 in the frame. Deaken Bush and Casey Schoenecker each added 14 points for Oregon.

Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Lewis scored 21 points to lead four Lancers who scored double figures in a 90-62 regional semifinal win over No. 15 seed Watertown in the WIAA Division 1 postseason tournament. No. 2 seed La Follette also got 17 points from Camron Yahnke, 12 from K’Shawn Gibbs and 11 from Quinton Lomack. Winona State commit Nathan Gapinski led the Goslings with 28 points.

Jack Fritz, Columbus boys basketball: Fritz scored 21 points thanks to four made 3-pointers in a 54-35 regional semifinal win over No. 7 seed Evansville in the WIAA Division 3 postseason tournament. Teammates Aaron Uttech (11) and Mason Carthew (10) joined him in scoring double figures for the No. 2 seed Cardinals.

From the box

Waunakee boys basketball’s Aidsan Driscoll scored 17 points in a 75-63 regional semifinal loss to No. 14 seed Brookfield East. Joey Fuhremann added 15 points and Andrew Keller scored 11 for the No. 3 seed Warriors, who were outscored 48-29 in the second half.

McFarland boys basketball’s Andrew Kelley scored 15 points in a 68-53 regional semifinal loss to DeForest. Teammates Dadon Gillen (12) and Aidan Chislom (11) joined him in double figures, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome a 32-24 halftime deficit.

Monona Grove boys basketball’s Jordan Hibner scored 10 points in a 77-50 regional semifinal loss to Oregon. He made 6-of-8 free throws.