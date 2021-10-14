 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Max Lynch's hat trick helps extend Verona's unbeaten streak to 15 games
High school sports highlights: Max Lynch's hat trick helps extend Verona's unbeaten streak to 15 games

Verona's Max Lynch (23) prepares to kick the ball against Madison West's Finn Kennedy (3) in the first half of a game at Madison Area Technical College's Goodman Sports Complex in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Max Lynch, Verona: Lynch produced a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Sauk Prairie in boys soccer. Two of Lynch’s goals were assisted by Connor Bruce as the Wildcats extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games after dropping their opener to Oregon.

Ava Belling, Lake Mills: Belling led or tied for the lead in three statistical categories as she recorded 21 kills, 18 digs and one ace in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Columbus. Sydney Lewellin recorded 42 assists and 13 digs and Katie Borchert had 17 digs and nine kills.

Spencer Alf, McFarland: The freshman won the Rock Valley Conference cross country title with a time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds. The Spartans finished third as a team.

From the box

  • Sophomore Mikenna Boettcher led Columbus in multiple categories in a 3-0 loss to Lake Mills. The sophomore amassed 16 assists and 22 digs.
  • Ele Lehman scored twice in unbeaten Oregon’s 2-2 tie with Cedarburg. 
  • Savannah Acker was a four-event winner as Sauk Prairie defeated Monroe/New Glarus 99-71 in girls swimming. Acker won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.64 and the 500 freestyle in 5:28.05. The relay team of Acker, Kassandra Miller, Emily VandeHey and Riley Talmage won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.00 and the relay of Acker, Kaylee Oleson, Ashley Pape and Ava Flanagan won the 400 freestyle in 3:49.85.
  • Emma Bortulin recorded 17 kills and two aces as Watertown Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 25-10, 28-26, 26-24. Sam Fisch recorded 14 kills and Ann Kieselhorst had 21 digs.
  • Junior Payton Roets had 35 assists in Watertown's 3-0 win over Mount Horeb in girls volleyball.

 

