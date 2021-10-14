High school sports highlights: Max Lynch's hat trick helps extend Verona's unbeaten streak to 15 games

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Max Lynch, Verona: Lynch produced a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Sauk Prairie in boys soccer. Two of Lynch’s goals were assisted by Connor Bruce as the Wildcats extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games after dropping their opener to Oregon.
Ava Belling, Lake Mills: Belling led or tied for the lead in three statistical categories as she recorded 21 kills, 18 digs and one ace in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Columbus. Sydney Lewellin recorded 42 assists and 13 digs and Katie Borchert had 17 digs and nine kills.
Spencer Alf, McFarland: The freshman won the Rock Valley Conference cross country title with a time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds. The Spartans finished third as a team.
From the box
- Sophomore Mikenna Boettcher led Columbus in multiple categories in a 3-0 loss to Lake Mills. The sophomore amassed 16 assists and 22 digs.
- Ele Lehman scored twice in unbeaten Oregon’s 2-2 tie with Cedarburg.
- Savannah Acker was a four-event winner as Sauk Prairie defeated Monroe/New Glarus 99-71 in girls swimming. Acker won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.64 and the 500 freestyle in 5:28.05. The relay team of Acker, Kassandra Miller, Emily VandeHey and Riley Talmage won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.00 and the relay of Acker, Kaylee Oleson, Ashley Pape and Ava Flanagan won the 400 freestyle in 3:49.85.
- Emma Bortulin recorded 17 kills and two aces as Watertown Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 25-10, 28-26, 26-24. Sam Fisch recorded 14 kills and Ann Kieselhorst had 21 digs.
- Junior Payton Roets had 35 assists in Watertown's 3-0 win over Mount Horeb in girls volleyball.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-5-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;9-8-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-15-0;2-7-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-11-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;15-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;11-2-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;9-5-3;4-3-1;9
Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14
DeForest;10-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13
Fort Atkinson;6-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;14-1-1;8-0-1;22
Sun Prairie;14-1-5;6-1-1;19
Middleton;9-5-3;6-2-0;18
Madison West;9-4-3;5-1-3;18
Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13
Madison East;3-7-2;3-3-2;11
Beloit Memorial;7-9-1;3-5-1;10
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-11-2;0-6-1;1
Janesville Parker;0-11-0;0-6-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;8-4-2;6-1-1;19
Evansville;13-1-3;4-1-2;14
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-6-1;2-2-1;7
Edgerton;3-5-5;1-2-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;11-1-2;7-0-0;21
Wisconsin Dells;10-1-0;7-1-0;21
Lake Mills;13-2-1;6-2-0;15
Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-1;3-5-0;9
Lakeside Lutheran;9-4-2;2-4-1;7
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-8-0;2-4-0;6
Lodi;5-5-3;1-3-2;5
Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-8-2;0-4-1;1
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 3, Oak Creek 1
Middleton 2, Lake Geneva Badger 2
Verona 8, Sauk Prairie 0
McFarland 1, Evansville 0
Oregon 4, Cedarburg 2
Mount Horeb 4, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
Lodi 2, Reedsburg 1
Burlington 2, Milton 1
Sugar River 4, River Valley 0
Wisconsin Dells 5, Portage/Poynette 1
University School in Milwaukee 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Girls tennis
Division 1
Singles
Round 2: K.Usui, Fra, def. Jaeck, RC, 6-0, 6-0; Jantz, WC, def. Gorodesky, Nic, 6-2, 6-1; Nagpal, Ver, def. Qian, MW, 6-1, 6-4; Minkel, MaL, def. Holmberg, Hud, 6-1, 6-2; Iderzul, Bad, def. Gurholt, Kim, 6-0, 6-0; Asfeld, WaukW, def. Jacklin, RC, 6-3, 6-4; Dunsirn, Nee, def. Kops, WB, 6-0, 6-0; Risgaard, Nee, def. Reimers, WB, 6-4, 6-4; Stanula, MRR, def. Stephens, BP, 6-1, 7-5; Yang, MLF, def. Poetter, Ore, 6-0, 6-0; Christensen, Elk, def. Jiang, MM, 6-1, 6-2; Bailey, WausW, def. Fergus, DP, 6-3, 6-0; Somasundaram, Mid, def. Young, Pew, 6-0, 6-0; M.Usui, Fra, def. Petrinski, FdL, 6-2, 6-1; Schaefer, DSHA, def. Ristau, KIT, 6-0, 6-0.
Round 1: K.Usui, bye; Jaeck def. Damkot, SN, 6-3, 6-0; Jantz, def. Sprinkmann, Hom, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8; Gorodesky, def. Madjun, AN, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6; Nagpal, bye; Qian, def. Hussey, Oco 6-0, 6-3; Minikel, MaL def. Hicks, BE 6-0, 6-0; Holmberg, Hud def. Patel, Ash, 6-3, 6-3; Iderzul, bye; Gurholdt, def. Mack, Sau, 6-1, 6-4; Asfeld, def. Hower, ECM, 6-1, 6-1; Jacklin, def. Schultz, BC, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7; Dunsirn, bye; Kops, def. Grund, JC, 6-4, 6-4; WB; Reimers, def. Gustavson, MW 6-3, 6-4; Risgaard, def. Sueflohn, KM, 6-0, 6-0; Stephens, def. Chung, OW, 6-2, 6-4; Stanula, def. Andrae, Ced, 6-2, 6-1; Poetter, def. Zenzick, Nee, 6-4, 0-6, 10-7; Yang, bye; Babiarz, WausW, def. Johnson, Rhi, 6-3, 6-1; Arreazola, JC, def. Agapov, Mid 4-6, 6-2, 10-4; Jiang, def. Jaeger, Wau, 6-2, 6-0; Christensen, bye; Fergus, def. Brinkman, NR, 6-1, 6-2; Bailey, def. Ansay, Nic, 6-3, 6-1; Young, def. Schneider, Arr, 6-2, 6-1; Somasundaram, bye; Petrinski, def. Karge, Arr, 6-4, 6-3; M.Usui, def. Heinrich, Hom, 6-2, 6-0; Ristau, def. Klemen, SP, 6-2, 6-0; Schaefer, bye.
Doubles
Round 1: C.Pan-E.Pan, Mus, bye; Erwin-Theilman, SP, def. Wheeler-Gibbons, Sto, 6-1, 6-1; Zrnic-Pupovac, Gre, def. Rogers-Statz, Wau, 6-1, 6-1; O'Flanagan-Warner, NR, def. DeBoth-Wierzbicki, Muk, 6-4, 7-5; Larson-O'Leary, Ced, bye; Myers-Beiler, Arr def. Yacoub-Finch, Hud, 6-2, 6-4; Samuelson-Meyer, NBE, def. Eder-Meyer, WausW 6-3, 6-0; Vechart-Thaxton, AN, def. Griswald-Goeldner, Ocon, 6-4, 7-5; Raster-Krill, BE, bye; Franke-Rizzo, KIT, def. Smith-Wruck, Wat, 6-0, 6-0; Andler-Ryan, Mid, def. Harvey-Rentzepis, ECM, 6-3, 7-5; Radtke-Sun, BE, def. Peters-Quinn, Wat, 6-0, 6-1; Lehman-Dziubek, Fra, bye; Abhold-Graf, KM, def. Strunets-Stielow, Hom, 6-4, 6-3; Moews-Jex, DSHA, def. Paape-Stielow, Nee, 7-6(4), 6-1; Nguyen-Potter, OW, def. Qui-Goodman, WDP, 6-3, 6-3; Kerhin-Novotny, GBS, def. Holman-Johnson, LCC, 6-4, 6-0; Remesh-Wu, MM, def. A.Barnes-L.Barnes, JP, 6-2, 6-1; Olveda-Casey, BC, def. Acalde-Wells, WC, 7-5, 6-3; Lorentz-Ostemann, Kim, bye; Conrad-Li, Mid, def. Schwartzer-Stein, Sun, 7-5, 6-0; Young-Lewis, Hud, def. Lin-Ryan, MW 5-7, 6-3, 10-7; Igoni-Kappel, Nic, def. Carpenter-Lightner, OW, 6-4, 6-1; Paape-Roth, Nee, bye; Weckman-Cimoch, Fra, def. Leonhard-Fisher, SN, 6-2, 6-3; Roever-Tackmier, GBS, def. Christensen-Behnke, Ash, 6-2, 6-3; Wheeler-Luzinski, Men, def. Pleus-Dvorak, MaL, 7-5, 6-3; Plemel-Gonzales, WB, bye; Lewison-Koppie, Bar, def. Wilks-Chizek, UG, 6-2, 6-2; Martin-Sueflohn, KM, def. Wu-Kemp, WB, 6-1, 6-2; Fasano-Hirn, Bad, def. Harmann-Fairbairn, DP, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; Cady-Berglin, Arr, bye.
Division 2
Singles
First round: Olson, Edg, bye; Jorgenson, TPS, def. Rechek, Alt, 6-1, 6-3; Cartwright, BA, def. Kelly, Ant, 6-0, 6-0;Curtis, LM, vs. Gregory, BFWB, 4-6, 6-2, 4-1; Jayne, USM, bye; Rizzo, SJA, def. Martin, Reg, 6-1, 6-0; Mcginnis, Xav, def. Luecke, SF, 6-1, 6-0; Horzewski, STM, bye; Silcox, Aqu, def. Burrows, Koh, 6-3, 6-0; Jacobson, CMH, def. Lowney, Osc, 6-1, 6-0; Kringel, NL, def. Niebler, Jef, 6-3, 6-3; Gauger, BFWB, bye; Stadter, Mon, def. Meyer, Ame, 7-5, 6-1; Pethan, FVL, def. Vanden Acker, SMC, 6-3, 6-1; Merrick, Reg, def. Fortney, Aqu, 6-3, 6-0; Lindow, ET, bye.
Doubles
First round: Daskal-Werner, USM, bye; Rebholz-McCaffery, CMH, def. Brost-Wildberg, Med, 6-3, 6-1; Rondestvedt-Bauer, Alt, def. Bauman-Henry, Xav, 6-2, 6-3; Berger-Bowman, RL, def. R.Schoeneck-K.Schoeneck, WLP, 6-2, 6-3; Krohn-Kass, BA, bye; Leer-Cress, Vir, vs. Liebe-Krist, SF; Schroeder-Stolt, Pac, def. Ulset-Fox, Edger, 6-2, 6-1; B.Albrightson-A.Albrightson, BW, def. Dickrell-Olig, Kie, 6-0, 6-1; Puppe-Cheever, Sho, def. Oakland-Griepentrog, FVL, 6-3, 6-1; Shepich-Petersilka, Reg, def. Schlafer-Mork, Alt, 6-1, 6-4; Buchner-Shanahan, Edgew, def. Evanich-Bhatia, BA, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Singson-Strum, CMH, bye; Vartanian-Dreifuerst, TPS, def. Molfe-Nolin, RL, 6-4, 6-3; Udovich-Torke, Koh, def. Fitch-Scanlan, ET, 6-2, 6-1; Schneck-Darr, USM, def. Ogden-Griffith, SMC, 6-1, 6-1; Rondeau-Metcalf, ET, bye.
Girls volleyball
Thursday's results
Monona Grove, 3, Monroe 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17)
DeForest 3, Reedsburg 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-23)
Milton 3, Oregon 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-13)
Waunakee 3, Edgewood 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-21)
Stoughton 3, Portage 0 (25-8, 27-25, 25-21)
Watertown 3, Mount Horeb 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-20)
Lake Mills 3, Columbus 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lakeside Lutheran 0 (25-10, 28-26, 26-24)
Waterloo 3, Wisconsin Heights 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-22)
New Glarus 3, Marshall 1 (25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17)
Poynette 3, Lodi 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22)
Boys cross country
Thursday's results
Rock Valley Conference Championship: Clinton 39; Evansville 60; McFarland 84; East Troy 116; Beloit Turner 134; Jefferson 157; Whitewater 166; Big Foot 169; Brodhead/Juda 188.
Girls cross country
Thursday's results
Rock Valley Conference Championship: Jefferson 49; Evansville 50; McFarland 81; Brodhead/Juda 91; Clinton 100; Whitewater 123
Girls swimming
Thursday's results
Sauk Prairie 99, Monroe/New Glarus 71