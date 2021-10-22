 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Mason Keyes and Cale Drinka power DeForest past New Richmond
High school sports highlights: Mason Keyes and Cale Drinka power DeForest past New Richmond

DeForest's Mason Keyes is tackled by Waunakee's Coltn Healy on a 1st quarter run. Deforest High School hosted Waunakee High School in Badger Conference football Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Mason Keyes and Cale Drinka, DeForest: Keyes was 15-for-23 for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the Norskies 35-14 WIAA playoff-opening win over No. 6 New Richmond. Drinka rushed 36 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns — he also also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Keyes. The No. 3 Norskies next  travel to No. 2 Menominee.

Eugene Wolff, Waterloo: He rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-36 playoff win over No. 5 Pardeeville. Quarterback Cal Hush completed 11 of 17 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The No. 4 Pirates will next visit No. 1 seed Kenosha St. Joseph's.

Nathan Cotter, Columbus: He completed six passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals 41-14 playoff win over No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran. Cardinals running back Colton Brunell picked up 193 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. The No. 2 Cardinals will host No. 3 Lake Mills next week.

Dylan Posthuma, Belleville: The senior running back had 157 rushing yards on seven carries and three rushing touchdowns in Belleville’s 56-14 victory over Poynette in the Division 5 playoffs. He had a 69-yard run to start the scoring in the first quarter, a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the first half, and a 64-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Anthony Nolden had seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Ace caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns for Belleville as well. Belleville will play undefeated No. 1 Marshall in the next round.

Zack Bothun, Milton: He ran for 205 yards on 30 carries and all three touchdowns in Milton’s 21-20 loss to Lake Geneva Badger. He also caught a pass for 16 yards in addition to catching a two-point conversion for the lone PAT Milton converted. He scored the final touchdown with 3:54 to play, but an incomplete pass to him on the two-point conversion failed. Badger goes on to play No. 6 Kettle Moraine in the next round.

From the box

  • Quentin Keene threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 13-for-20 passing to guide Waunakee to a 54-14 victory over Marshfield in the Division 2 playoffs. He threw a 7-yard touchdown to Andrew Keller at the start of the second quarter, then an 11-yard score to Cody Nelson in the fourth quarter, who also added 87 rushing yards on 11 carries. Waunakee plays No. 4 River Falls in the next round.
  • Madison Memorial’s Alex Kimbell accumulated 31 assists in their first-round WIAA boys volleyball playoff win over Madison La Follette. Ben Krumbach also had a solid game earning 16 kills to help the Spartans advance to face No. 1 Middleton in the regional final.
  • Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon had 166 all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns in the Crusaders' 53-6 playoff victory against Platteville. The No. 1 seed Crusaders will host No. 5 Kewaskum next Friday.
  • Baraboo wide receiver Caden Agnew caught seven passes for 106 yards in the Thunderbirds' 13-7 win over Rhinelander in the playoffs. Baraboo winn next face No. 1 seed Mosinee.
