High school sports highlights: Mason Keyes and Cale Drinka power DeForest past New Richmond

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Mason Keyes and Cale Drinka, DeForest: Keyes was 15-for-23 for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the Norskies 35-14 WIAA playoff-opening win over No. 6 New Richmond. Drinka rushed 36 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns — he also also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Keyes. The No. 3 Norskies next travel to No. 2 Menominee.
Eugene Wolff, Waterloo: He rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-36 playoff win over No. 5 Pardeeville. Quarterback Cal Hush completed 11 of 17 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The No. 4 Pirates will next visit No. 1 seed Kenosha St. Joseph's.
Nathan Cotter, Columbus: He completed six passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals 41-14 playoff win over No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran. Cardinals running back Colton Brunell picked up 193 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. The No. 2 Cardinals will host No. 3 Lake Mills next week.
Dylan Posthuma, Belleville: The senior running back had 157 rushing yards on seven carries and three rushing touchdowns in Belleville’s 56-14 victory over Poynette in the Division 5 playoffs. He had a 69-yard run to start the scoring in the first quarter, a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the first half, and a 64-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Anthony Nolden had seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Ace caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns for Belleville as well. Belleville will play undefeated No. 1 Marshall in the next round.
Zack Bothun, Milton: He ran for 205 yards on 30 carries and all three touchdowns in Milton’s 21-20 loss to Lake Geneva Badger. He also caught a pass for 16 yards in addition to catching a two-point conversion for the lone PAT Milton converted. He scored the final touchdown with 3:54 to play, but an incomplete pass to him on the two-point conversion failed. Badger goes on to play No. 6 Kettle Moraine in the next round.
From the box
- Quentin Keene threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 13-for-20 passing to guide Waunakee to a 54-14 victory over Marshfield in the Division 2 playoffs. He threw a 7-yard touchdown to Andrew Keller at the start of the second quarter, then an 11-yard score to Cody Nelson in the fourth quarter, who also added 87 rushing yards on 11 carries. Waunakee plays No. 4 River Falls in the next round.
- Madison Memorial’s Alex Kimbell accumulated 31 assists in their first-round WIAA boys volleyball playoff win over Madison La Follette. Ben Krumbach also had a solid game earning 16 kills to help the Spartans advance to face No. 1 Middleton in the regional final.
- Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon had 166 all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns in the Crusaders' 53-6 playoff victory against Platteville. The No. 1 seed Crusaders will host No. 5 Kewaskum next Friday.
- Baraboo wide receiver Caden Agnew caught seven passes for 106 yards in the Thunderbirds' 13-7 win over Rhinelander in the playoffs. Baraboo winn next face No. 1 seed Mosinee.