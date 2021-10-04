High school sports highlights: Mason Brown scores a hat trick to lead McFarland to 9-1 win

Here are the highlights from Monday's night’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Mason Brown, McFarland: He scored a hat trick in McFarland’s 9-1 over Jefferson in boys soccer. Brown's first goal came off an assist from Bubba Blair in the first half to make the score 2-0. His second and third goals came within five minutes of each other early in the second half. This win sends the Spartans to the top of the Rock Valley Conference standings.
From the box
- Columbus’ Anna Kieselhorst led the Cardinals with 29 digs in their 3-2 win over Lakeside Lutheran.
- Abundant Life's Emily Quan led the Challengers in kills and aces with 10 and 3, respectively, in a 3-0 win over Palmyra-Eagle in girls volleyball.
- McFarland's Bubba Blair accumulated two goals and an assist in their 9-1 win over Jefferson in boys soccer. Both of his goals came in the second half and his assist came in the first half to help set up Mason Brown’s first goal.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;9-4-2;4-1-1;9
Sauk Prairie;7-7-1;3-2-1;7
Reedsburg;4-11-0;2-4-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-9-2;0-5-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;12-0-2;4-0-1;9
Mount Horeb;8-1-4;2-0-1;8
Madison Edgewood;7-4-3;3-2-1;7
Monroe;0-6-3;0-4-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;12-3-4;5-1-0;10
DeForest;8-3-2;5-2-0;8
Beaver Dam;2-8-1;1-4-1;3
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;6-7-2;5-1-1;11
Fort Atkinson;5-4-1;4-2-0;8
Milton;4-8-0;2-4-0;4
Stoughton;0-10-2;0-4-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;8-1-1;5-0-1;16
Middleton;8-4-2;5-1-0;15
Madison West;7-4-1;4-1-1;13
Sun Prairie;10-1-4;4-1-0;12
Madison Memorial;8-5-1;4-2-0;12
Beloit Memorial;6-7-1;2-3-1;7
Madison East;1-7-0;2-3-1;7
Madison La Follette;1-7-1;0-5-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-8-1;0-4-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-4-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;6-3-2;4-1-1;13
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;2-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;8-1-2;5-0-0;15
Wisconsin Dells;7-1-0;5-1-0;15
Lake Mills;11-1-1;4-1-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;6-5-0;3-3-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-2;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-3-2;0-3-1;1
Columbus;2-10-0;0-5-0;0
Monday's results
McFarland 9, Jefferson 1
Lake Country Lutheran 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Girls golf
Girls golf
Division 1
Monday's results
Oregon Sectional
Team scores: Middleton 319, Waunakee 321, Oregon 339, Sun Prairie 354, Reedsburg 360, Verona 399, Mount Horeb, 405, Monona Grove 419
Individual scores: 1 tie, Frisch Mid. 72; Stricker Wau. 72; 3, Shipschock Wau. 77; 4 tie, Cressman Mid. 81; Sabel* Ore. 81; Hopp Ore. 81; 7, Lewison* Bar. 87; 8 tie, Dahmen Mid. 83; Denure Por. 83; Myhr LaF. 83; Close Mid. 83; Johnson Ree. 83; 13 tie, Endres DeF. 84; Royle SP. 84; 15 tie, Halverson Ore. 85; Fleming MW. 85.
(Top two teams advance)
* denotes individual qualifier
Girls tennis
Girls tennis
Division 1
Monday's results
Reedsburg Regional
Team scores: Badger 22; Janesville Craig 20; Burlington 16; Elkhorn 14; Janesville Parker 2; Beloit Memorial 0; Milton 0; Wilmot 0;
Singles
No. 1 Quarter Final: Christensen, Elk, def. Jacobson, JP, 6-0, 6-1; Rauch, Bur, def. Niemeyer, Mil. 6-0, 6-0; Grund, JC, def. McKinley, BM, 6-0, 6-0; Iderzul, Bad, def. Hansen, Wil. 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Quarter Final: Arreazola, JC, def. Haug, Wil. 6-0, 6-0; Nichols, Burl, def. Edwards, BM, 2-0, 2-0; Gromacki, Elk. def Lovelace, JP, 6-2, 6-0; Tinker, Bad. def. Khoury, Mil, 6-0, 6-0;
Semi Final: Arreazola, JC, def. Nichols, Bur, 6-0, 6-0; Gromacki, Elk, def. Tinker, Bad, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 Quarter Final: Haase, Bad, def. Dowell, Wil, 6-0, 6-0; Ewold, Bur, def. Ahlstrom, Mil, 6-0, 6-0; Reilly, JC, def. Cardenas, BM, 6-0, 6-0; Vaughn, Elk, def. Craker, JP, 6-0, 6-0.
Semi Final: Haase, Bad, def. Ewold, Bur, 6-3, 6-1; Reilly, JC, def. Vaughn, Elk, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 Quarter Final: Barkes, Elk, def. Kampmann, JP, 6-0, 6-0; Rhoades, JC, def. Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Adamek, Bur, def. Slagle, Wil, 6-2, 6-1; Anderson, Bad, def. Kim, Mil, 6-1, 6-4.
Semi Final: Barkes, Elk, def. Rhoades, JC, 6-2, 6-1; Adamek, Bur, def. Anderson, Bad, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 Quarter Final: Fasano-Hirn, Bad, def. Smyk-Abbate, Wil, 6-0, 6-2; Matson-Taylor, Bur, def. Aleman-Cabrera, 6-0, 6-0; Kooyman-Plenty, JC, def. Stoltz-Krober, Elk, 6-2, 6-0; A.Barnes-L.Barnes, JP, def. Kueng-Cudzivovic, Mil, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Quarter Final: Agollari-Norland, JC, def. Garber-Beckler, Mil, 6-0, 6-1; Hansen-Kiel, Elk, def. Traver-Middleton, BM, 6-4, 6-3; Golla-Runkel, Bur, def. Carmichael-Pecha, Wil, 6-1, 6-0; Lauer-Heckel, Bad, def. Gonzalez-Spade, JP, 7-5, 6-2.
Semi Final: Agollari-Norland, JC, def. Hansen-Kiel, Elk, 6-2, 6-2; Golla-Runkel, Bur, def. Lauer-Heckel, Badger, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 Quarter Final: Bailet-McCann, Bad, def. Zarinana-Perez, BM, 6-0, 6-0; Wissell-Axtman, Elk, def. Mohr-McCumber, 6-2, 6-3; Kelly-Mark, JC, def. Hamm, Runge, 6-0, 6-2; A.Smitz-M.Smitz, Bur, def. Senger-Urbik, Mil, 6-0, 6-0.
Semi Final: Bailet-McCann, Bad, def. Wissell-Axtman, Elk, 6-4, 6-0; Kelly-Mark, JC, def. A-Smitz-M.Smitz, Bur, 6-3, 6-2.
La Crosse Central Regional
Team scores: La Crosse Central 20, Holmen 18, Baraboo 10, Reedsburg 10, La Crosse Logan 8, Tomah 6, Onalaska 2, Portage 2, Sparta 0
Singles
No. 1 Quarter Final: Thompson, Tom, def. Weis, Ree, 6-1, 6-2; Roswall, LCL, def. Cleary, Bar, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Torgerud, LCC, def. Drazkowski, Ona, 6-0, 6-1; Stitt, Hol, def. Kruger, Por, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 Quarter Final: Ploessl, Hol, def. Davies, Bar, 6-0, 6-0; Barreyro, LCC, def. Tak, Ona, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1; Czarnecki, Tom, def. Wood, Por, 6-3, 6-3; Roberts, LCL, def. Roth, Spa, 6-4, 6-0.
Semi Final: Plossel, Hol, def. Tak, Ona, 6-1, 6-3; Wood, Por, def. Roberts, LCL, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3 Quarter Final: Gelder, Hol, def, Von Ruden, 6-1, 6-1; Rockweiler, Ree, def. Korish, 6-1, 6-2; Steinhoff, Tom, def. Finnegan, Bar. 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3; Culp, LCC, def. Atkinson, Por, 6-1, 6-0.
Semi Final: Gelder, Hol, def. Rockweiler, Ree, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-1; Finnegan, Bar, def. Culp, LCC, 7-6(3), 6-1.
No. 4 Quarter Final: Goede, Hol, def. Trapp, LCL, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4; Pribbernow, Spa, def. Murray, Tom, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Scala, Ona, def. Hahn, Ree, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7); Schlicht, LCL, def. Kallungi, Por, 6-1, 6-2.
Semi Final: Goede, Hol, def. Murray, Tom, 6-3, 6-3; Hahn, Ree, def. Schlicht, LCC, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 Quarter Final: Lewison-Koppie, Bar, def. Voigt-Kallungi, Por, 6-1, 6-1; Jarret-Hofland, LCL, def. Tourdot-Wood, Ree, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(8); Lichucki-Radtke, Hol, def. Dale-Strain, Ona, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Holman-Johnson, LCC, def. Arch-Kohn, Tom, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 Quarter Final: M.Hannum-S.Hannum, LCC, def. Pehl-Miller, Hol, 6-1, 6-1; Larson-Haskamp, Tom, def. Gilbertson-Clark, Spa, 6-4, 6-4; Rothwell-Crary, Ree, def. Nicolai-Nitti, Ona, 7-6(4), 6-1; Bildsten-Langkamp, Bar, def. Pepin-Endrizzi, LCL, 6-0, 6-0.
Semi Final: M.Hannum-S.Hannum, LCC, def. Larson-Haskamp, Tom, 6-4, 6-4; Rothwell-Crary, Ree, def. Bildsten-Langkamp, Bar, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 Quarter Final: Torres-Ruiz, Ree. BYE; Benson-Crubel, Bar, def. Oswald-Marksuon, Spa, 7-6(5), 6-4; Thao-Pickett, Hol, def. Lord-Olson, Tom, 6-4, 6-1; Vandermolen-Lysne, LCC, def. Anderson-Brorson, Ona, 6-1, 6-3.
Semi Final: Torres-Ruiz, Ree, def. Benson-Crubel, Bar. 6-4, 7-6(3); Thao-Pickett, Hol, def. Vandermolen-Lysne, LCC, 6-1, 6-4.
Girls volleyballl
Girls volleyball
Monday's results
Columbus 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2 (25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 20-25, 15-8)
Abundant Life 3, Palmyra-Eagle 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-13)