High school sports highlights: Mason Brown scores a hat trick to lead McFarland to 9-1 win
McFarland 7, Rice Lake 2

McFarland's Mason Brown works against Rice Lake during the Division 3 State tournament game at Uihlein soccer Park in Milwaukee Thursday, Nov, 7,2019. Jeffrey Phelps for WSJ

Here are the highlights from Monday's night’s high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Mason Brown, McFarland: He scored a hat trick in McFarland’s 9-1 over Jefferson in boys soccer. Brown's first goal came off an assist from Bubba Blair in the first half to make the score 2-0. His second and third goals came within five minutes of each other early in the second half. This win sends the Spartans to the top of the Rock Valley Conference standings.

From the box

  • Columbus’ Anna Kieselhorst led the Cardinals with 29 digs in their 3-2 win over Lakeside Lutheran.
  • Abundant Life's Emily Quan led the Challengers in kills and aces with 10 and 3, respectively, in a 3-0 win over Palmyra-Eagle in girls volleyball.
  • McFarland's Bubba Blair accumulated two goals and an assist in their 9-1 win over Jefferson in boys soccer. Both of his goals came in the second half and his assist came in the first half to help set up Mason Brown’s first goal.
