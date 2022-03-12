High school sports highlights: Marshall advances to its first state tournament in a decade

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Marshall boys basketball team: The Cardinals secured a spot in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament with their 64-45 win over the Onalaska Luther Knights in the sectional finals. The Cardinals (22-6) advance to their first state tournament since 2012. This season also marks the 20th anniversary of their Division 3 state championship, where they defeated Ladysmith 75-64 . It’s the sixth trip to the state tournament for the Cardinals.

Cardinals leading scorer Craig Ward (22.8 points per game) was held to nine points in the contest. Senior forward Reid Truschinski stepped up for the Cardinals, scoring a game-high 30 points. Luther—an offense that averaged 71.7 ppg—was held to a season low 45 points. No team had held the Knights under 50 points all season. Their previous low came at the hands of River Ridge in the regional finals—a game in which the Knights won 54-48.

Kamy Peppler, Hortonville girls basketball: The Polar Bear’s point guard was named 2022 Ms. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Saturday during a halftime ceremony at the WIAA Division 1 state final. The Ms. Basketball award is given to the top senior girls basketball player in the state of Wisconsin.

The finalist for Ms. basketball were Peppler; Emily LaChappel of Appleton East; Jordan Meulemans of De Pere; Lily Krahn of Prairie du Chien and Mahra Wieman of Reedsburg.

Peppler helped lead the Polar Bears to a 24-2 record; and a trip to the sectional semi-finals this season—where they were defeated by Neenah 65-60. Peppler was second on the team in scoring (13.8 ppg), first in assists (5.1 assists per game) and second in steals (3.3 steals per game). She tied for the Fox Valley Association assists lead with LaChapell. Peppler was also fourth in the Fox Valley with 85 steals. Neenah’s Allie Ziebell led the conference with 100. Peppler finishes her high school career with 1,201 points, 475 assists and 304 steals (including playoffs).

Peppler is committed to NCAA Division 1 UW-Milwaukee.