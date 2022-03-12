High school sports highlights: Marshall advances to its first state tournament in a decade

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Marshall boys basketball team: The Cardinals secured a spot in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament with their 64-45 win over the Onalaska Luther Knights in the sectional finals. The Cardinals (22-6) advance to their first state tournament since 2012. This season also marks the 20th anniversary of their Division 3 state championship, where they defeated Ladysmith 75-64 . It’s the sixth trip to the state tournament for the Cardinals.
Cardinals leading scorer Craig Ward (22.8 points per game) was held to nine points in the contest. Senior forward Reid Truschinski stepped up for the Cardinals, scoring a game-high 30 points. Luther—an offense that averaged 71.7 ppg—was held to a season low 45 points. No team had held the Knights under 50 points all season. Their previous low came at the hands of River Ridge in the regional finals—a game in which the Knights won 54-48.
Kamy Peppler, Hortonville girls basketball: The Polar Bear’s point guard was named 2022 Ms. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Saturday during a halftime ceremony at the WIAA Division 1 state final. The Ms. Basketball award is given to the top senior girls basketball player in the state of Wisconsin.
The finalist for Ms. basketball were Peppler; Emily LaChappel of Appleton East; Jordan Meulemans of De Pere; Lily Krahn of Prairie du Chien and Mahra Wieman of Reedsburg.
Peppler helped lead the Polar Bears to a 24-2 record; and a trip to the sectional semi-finals this season—where they were defeated by Neenah 65-60. Peppler was second on the team in scoring (13.8 ppg), first in assists (5.1 assists per game) and second in steals (3.3 steals per game). She tied for the Fox Valley Association assists lead with LaChapell. Peppler was also fourth in the Fox Valley with 85 steals. Neenah’s Allie Ziebell led the conference with 100. Peppler finishes her high school career with 1,201 points, 475 assists and 304 steals (including playoffs).
Peppler is committed to NCAA Division 1 UW-Milwaukee.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
WIAA Boys basketball tournament
Division 1
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah 66, No. 5 Kimberly 64
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 69, No. 3 Appleton East 64
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah 62, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 47
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Menomonee Falls 99, No. 5 Green Bay East 68
No. 2 De Pere 87, No. 3 Homestead 77
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Menomonee Falls 74, No. 2 De Pere 70
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brookfield Central 57, No. 5 Middleton 39
No. 6 Sun Prairie 85, No. 2 Madison La Follette 80
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Brookfield Central 72, No. 6 Sun Prairie 61
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waukesha South 45, No. 5 Mukwonago 43
No. 2 Racine Case 69, No. 3 Franklin 56
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Racine Case 58, No. 1 Waukesha South 47
Division 2
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 La Crosse Central 66, No. 3 Onalaska 45
No. 4 Medford 56, No. 6 Rhinelander 29
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 3 p.m.)
No. 1 La Crosse Central 56, No. 4 Medford 47
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Ashwaubenon 68, No. 4 Oshkosh North 58
No. 1 Nicolet 59, No. 2 Beaver Dam 42
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Ashwaubenon 92, No. 1 Nicolet 71
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Oregon 74, No. 1 DeForest 71
No. 1 Westosha Central 72, No. 2 Milton 52
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Westosha Central 74, No. 2 Oregon 48
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 76, No. 2 Wauwatosa West 59
No. 1 Pewaukee 75, No. 2 Whitnall 65
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Pewaukee 82, No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 65
Division 3
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville 67, No. 4 St. Croix Central 61
No. 1 West Salem 76, No. 11 Adams-Friendship 45
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 West Salem 63, No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville 48
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Freedom 48, No. 1 Northland Pines 31
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brillion 75, No. 7 Kewaunee 50
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brillion 39, No. 2 Freedom 38
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Lake County Lutheran 71, No. 3 Laconia 48
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Columbus 56, No. 4 Edgewood 45
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Lake County Lutheran 61, No. 2 Columbus 56
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 6 Big Foot 51, No. 4 Racine St. Catherine's 49
Sectional Semifinal (Fri., Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 St. Thomas More 101, No. 2 Dominican 87
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 St. Thomas More 69, No. 6 Big Foot 61
Division 4
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cameron 45, No. 4 Unity 31
No. 2 Durand 77, No. 1 Spring Valley 65
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 2 Cameron 71, No. 2 Durand 65
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia 54, No. 2 Stratford 47
No. 1 Roncalli 85, No. 3 Saint Mary Catholic 61
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Roncalli 52, No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia 45
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Onalaska Luther 78, No. 1 Mineral Point 60
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Marshall 42, No. 5 New Glarus 40
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 3 Marshall 64, No. 3 Onalaska Luther 45
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Howards Grove 71, No. 1 Sheboygan Lutheran 68 (OT)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 65, No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 56
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 91, No. 3 Howards Grove 74
Division 5
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Hurley 72, No. 6 Prentice 56
No. 4 Athens 34, No. 2 Turtle Lake 31
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1:30 p.m.)
No. 1 Hurley 41, No. 4 Athens 38
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Columbus Catholic 65, No. 1 Newman Catholic 59
No. 5 Gibraltar 58, No. 3 Three Lakes 40
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 5 Gibraltar 55, No. 2 Columbus Catholic 49
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor 72, No. 2 Blair-Taylor 55
No. 3 Southwestern 58, No. 5 Potosi 54
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor 79, No. 3 Southwestern 74 (OT)
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cambria-Friesland 58, No. 5 Fall River 49
No. 1 Randolph 74, No. 2 Reedsville 63
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Randolph 43, No. 2 Cambria-Friesland 41 (OT)
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
WIAA State Girls basketball tournament
at the Resch Center
Division 1 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Kettle Moraine 66, No. 4 De Pere 47
No. 3 Appleton East 44, No. 2 Brookfield East 40
Final (Sat., March 12)
No. 1 Kettle Moraine 69, No. 3 Appleton East 53
Division 2 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 1:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Notre Dame 64, No. 4 Menomonie 45
No. 3 Pewaukee 73, No. 2 Reedsburg 43
Final (Sat., March 12 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Notre Dame 68, No. 3 Pewaukee 54
Division 3 (Thursday, Mar. 10 at 1:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Waupun 47, No. 4 Dominican 29
No. 2 Freedom 66, No. 3 St. Croix Falls 36
Final (Sat., March 12)
No. 1 Waupun 63, No. 2 Freedom 42
Division 4 (Thursday, Mar. 10 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Mineral Point 55, No. 4 Westfield 45
No. 2 Laconia 50, No. 3 Neillsville 39
Final (Sat., March 12)
No. 1 Mineral Point 53, No. 2 Laconia 42
Division 5 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 9:05 a.m.)
No. 1 Randolph 47, No. 4 Highland 25
No. 2 Assumption 36, No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 35
Final (Sat., March 12 at 11:05 a.m.)
No. 1 Randolph 47, No. 2 Assumption 31
Badger All-Conference Girls Hockey
FIRST TEAM
Defensemen
Ally Jacobson, senior, Middleton Co-op
Lucia Nannini, senior, Viroqua Co-op
Forwards
Leonie Boettcher, junior, Viroqua Co-op
Rachel Mirwald, senior, Middleton Co-op
Keegan Sanderfoot, sophomore, Sun Prairie Co-op
Goalie
Abby Nutini, senior, Middleton Co-op
SECOND TEAM
Defensemen
Grace Bonnell, junior, Middleton Co-op
Rachel Robbins, junior, Sun Prairie Co-op
Forwards
Rachel Simonson, junior, Viroqua Co-op
Kayla Capener, junior, Baraboo Co-op
Kaya Byce, senior, Middleton Co-op
Goalie
Olivia Cronin, senior, Beloit Co-op
HONORABLE MENTION
Signe Begalske, senior, Baraboo Co-op
Caralin Sanders, sophomore, Beaver Dam Co-op
Emma Kligora, sophomore, Beloit Co-op
Hannah Kasdorf, senior, Middleton Co-op
Addy Milota, sophomore, Stoughton Co-op
Aubrie Deprey, senior, Sun Prairie Co-op
Izzy Hahn, junior, Sun Prairie Co-op
Gabby Olson, junior, Viroqua Co-op