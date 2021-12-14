High school sports highlights: Mahra Wieman sets new scoring mark for Reedsburg girls basketball

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman became Reedsburg’s all-time leading scorer with 1,288 career points following a 22-point performance against Sauk Prairie. She set the mark with a free throw. The Beavers (8-0, 5-0 Badger West) went on to a 56-31 win over Sauk Prairie (4-4, 1-4). Sydney Chereny was the only other player to score in double figures with 16 points. With the win, the Beavers kept a one-game lead over Madison Edgewood in the Badger West after the Crusaders’ victory over Mount Horeb.
Last season Girls Basketball player #30 Mahra Wieman hit the 1000-point mark. Tonight she shattered the school record of 1285 career points, previously held by Katie Massey (Webber). Congratulations Mahra!#ReedsburgPride @rahsbball @BryanYager1 @AndyGesteland @RAHSburg pic.twitter.com/ldJcdoU0qc— Kari Stanek (@goldenhillcows) December 15, 2021
Gavin Kurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 30 points in Middleton’s 67-48 win over Verona. He made two 3-pointers, 11 total shots from the field and made 6 of 7 free throwsThe win gives the Cardinals (5-0, 4-0 Big Eight) a one-game conference lead over Janesville Craig (3-1, 3-0).
Bella Oestriecher, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher scored 23 points in Beaver Dam’s 67-48 win over DeForest (4-3, 2-2 Badger East). The Golden Beavers (8-2, 4-1) made two 3s against the Norskies. Gabby Wilke (12 points) and Anni Salettel (17) were the other Golden Beavers in double figures. Beaver Dam’s next game is on the road Friday against Waunakee (5-2, 4-1).
Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie girls basketball: The junior wing scored 18 points to lead Sun Prairie to an 80-48 win over Beloit Memorial (2-3, 2-4 Big Eight). Outlay scored 13 of her points in the first half to help the Cardinals (6-1, 4-1) to a 45-14 halftime lead. Everyone on Sun Prairie’s roster scored, but Avree Antony (10) was their only other player in double figures.
Maddie Reott, Stoughton girls basketball: Reott led Stoungton (5-3, 4-1 Badger East) with a career-high 21 points in the Vikings’ 56-41 win over Milton (3-5, 1-4). Annie Tangeman was the only other player in double figures with 16 points.
Noah Wilk and Evan Luxford, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Wilk and Luxford each recorded three points in Sun Prairie’s 7-4 win over Madison West (1-6-0, 1-3-0 Big Eight). Luxford and Wilk each scored two goals for the Cardinals (2-2-0, 2-2-0), who next play Saturday on the road against Verona (5-1-0, 4-0-0).
JJ Weibusch, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Weibusch recorded six points in Edgewood’s 12-0 win over Monroe (1-9-0, 0-4-0 Badger West). Weibusch recorded three of his six points in the first period. Parker Murn also recorded three points. The next game for the Crusaders (6-1-0, 4-0-0) is Dec. 28 against Superior.
From the box
- Ollie McCook (100-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle), Nolan Wallace (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Brady Michaels (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly) each won two individual events and were all part of two winning relay teams in Waunakee boys swimming’s 131-39 victory over Fort Atkinson. Those two relay wins came in the 200 medley (1:45.72) and the 400 freestyle (3:51.0).
- Oscar Best won two individual events in Verona boys swimming’s 120-50 win over Sauk Prairie. Best won the 200 individual medley (2:01.92) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.75). The senior was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:45.48) along with Avery Blas, Calvin Patton and Max McCarthy. Best was also a member of the fastest 200 freestyle relay team (1:32.74) with Grayson Neumann, Max Jones and Nathan Rozeboom.
- Portage boys basketball’s Cooper Roberts scored 20 points in the Warriors’ 56-53 loss to Mauston. Roberts has scored in double figures in every game this season. Erik Brouette added 11 points for Portage (1-4, 0-3 Badger West).
- Middleton boys basketball’s Brady Engelkes and Daniel Schula each scored two goals in the Cardinals’ 11-0 win over Beloit Memorial (0-6-0, 0-3-0 Big Eight) in boys hockey. The next game for the Cardinals (4-4-0, 2-3-0) is Saturday at home against Madison West.
- Lauren Meudt led Waunakee girls basketball (5-2, 4-1 Big Eight) with 13 points in the Warriors' 44-36 win over Watertown. The only other Warriors player in double figures was Kyla Saleh with 10 points.
- Sophomore guard Taya Fernandez scored 13 points in Madison Edgewood’s 47-37 win over Mount Horeb (2-4, 2-3 Badger West) in girls basketball. Junior center Addie Schmotzer added 12 points for the Crusaders (6-1, 4-1). Grace Vesperman led the Vikings with 15 points.
- Baraboo girls basketball (2-4, 1-3 Badger West) junior Taylor Pfaff and sophomore Caitlyn Frank each scored 16 points in a 61-56 win over Portage (3-4, 0-3). Senior Cameron Ratz scored 21 points and Asja McCall added 16 for Portage.
- Hadley Waters scored 17 points for Poynette girls basketball in a 69-48 loss to Belleville.
- Junior forward Gabriel Larson scored a short-handed goal late in the third period to push the DeForest boys hockey co-op (2-2-1) past La Crosse/Aquinas 3-2.
- Metro Lynx goalie Izzy Hahn made 10 saves and recorded a shutout in a 3-0 win over Cap City in girls hockey.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
DeForest;4-0;4-0
Beaver Dam;3-0;6-1
Waunakee;3-0;4-1
Milton;2-1;4-2
Watertown;2-1;2-3
Monona Grove;1-2;3-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;2-3
Stoughton;1-2;1-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-1;4-1
Oregon;2-1;5-1
Mount Horeb;2-1;2-1
Reedsburg;1-2;2-2
Baraboo;0-3;1-4
Portage;0-3;1-4
Sauk Prairie;0-3;1-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-5
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;5-0;5-0
Janesville Craig;3-0;3-1
Madison La Follette;3-0;3-0
Madison East;2-1;3-2
Madison West;2-3;2-3
Verona;2-3;4-3
Sun Prairie;1-2;1-2
Madison Memorial;1-3;3-3
Janesville Parker;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-5;1-6
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;4-0;5-1
Brodhead;3-0;4-0
Turner;1-0;2-0
Edgerton;2-1;2-2
McFarland;2-1;2-1
East Troy;2-1;4-1
Clinton;1-3;1-3
Evansville;1-2;2-3
Whitewater;0-4;0-5
Jefferson;0-4;0-5
Tuesday's results
Mauston 56, Portage 53
Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 51
Madison La Follette 88, Madison West 80
Middleton 67, Verona 48
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;4-0;4-0
Beaver Dam;4-1;8-2
Waunakee;4-1;5-2
Stoughton;4-1;5-3
DeForest;2-2;4-3
Milton;1-4;3-5
Fort Atkinson;1-3;3-3
Watertown;0-3;4-4
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;5-0;8-0
Edgewood;4-1;6-1
Oregon;3-2;6-3
Mount Horeb;2-3;2-4
Sauk Prairie;1-4;4-4
Portage;0-2;3-3
Baraboo;0-3;1-4
Monroe;0-5;0-5
Big Eight
Madison La Follette;4-1;5-1
Middleton;4-1;4-2
Janesville Craig;4-1;4-3
Sun Prairie;4-1;6-1
Verona;3-2;5-3
Madison Memorial;3-2;3-4
Beloit Memorial;2-3;2-4
Janesville Parker;1-4;1-6
Madison East;0-5;0-5
Madison West;0-5;1-5
Rock Valley
Brodhead;5-0;8-0
Jefferson;5-0;5-1
Edgerton;4-1;6-1
McFarland;3-2;4-2
Clinton;2-3;3-4
East Troy;1-3;1-4
Big Foot;1-3;3-4
Turner;1-3;3-4
Whitewater;1-4;1-6
Evansville;0-4;1-5
Tuesday's results
Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 48
Madison Edgewood 47, Mount Horeb 37
Oregon 76, Monroe 40
Reedsburg 56, Sauk Prairie 31
Baraboo 61, Portage 56
Stoughton 56, Milton 41
Beaver Dam 67, DeForest 48
Waunakee 44, Watertown 36
Monona Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;4-0-0;6-1-0
Beaver Dam;4-1-0;5-2-0
McFarland;3-2-0;4-4-0
Milton;1-2-1;2-4-1
DeForest;1-2-1;2-2-1
Monona Grove;1-2-0;1-2-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-1-0;7-2-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;2-2-0;4-5-0
Sauk Prairie;1-1-0;3-1-0
Baraboo/Portage;0-2-0;1-5-0
Monroe;0-4-0;1-9-0
BIG EIGHT
Janesville;4-0-0;4-1-0
Verona;4-0-0;5-1-0
Madison Memorial;1-1-0;2-4-0
Sun Prairie;2-2-0;2-2-0
Middleton;2-3-0;4-4-0
Madison West;1-3-0;1-6-0
Beloit Memorial;0-3-0;0-6-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-2-0;1-3-0
Tuesday's results
Sun Prairie 7, Madison West 4
Madison Edgewood 12, Monroe 0
Oregon 5, Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 1
Beaver Dam 2, Stoughton 0
McFarland 8, Monona Grove 0
Middleton 11, Beloit Memorial 0
DeForest 3, Aquinas 2
Baraboo/Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Madison La Follette/East, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;2-0-0;6-0-0
Cap City Cougars;2-1-0;5-1-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-0
Viroqua;2-1-0;3-3-0
Rock County;2-2-0;4-4-1
Badger Lightning;2-3-0;3-3-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-6-0
Tuesday's results
Metro Lynx 3, Cap City 0
Icebergs 3, Rock County 2
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Tuesday's result
Janesville Parker at Verona, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results
Verona 120, Sauk Prairie 50
Waunakee 131, Fort Atkinson 39
Monona Grove at Stoughton, 6 p.m.
Milton at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Madison East at McFarland, 6 p.m.