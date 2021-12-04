High school sports highlights: Mahra Wieman helps Reedsburg end Beaver Dam's 56-game conference win streak

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: The senior guard scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half as Reedsburg defeated Beaver Dam 57-43, ending the Golden Beavers’ 56-game Badger Conference winning streak. Wieman made 9 of 9 free throws, and got help from Sydney Cherney’s 15 points. Kylie Wittnebel led Beaver Dam with 17 points, and Gabby Wilke added 11. Reedsburg trailed by one at the half but outscored Beaver Dam 32-17 in the second half to improve to 6-0.
David Emerich, Waunakee boys hockey: The forward scored four goals in Waunakee's 10-0 shutout win over DeForest. He scored the first three of those goals on power plays in the second period. McCarthy Reed added two goals and two assists for the Warriors.
Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: Pender led the Regents with 28 points on 12 made field goals in a 66-63 victory over Janesville Parker. Jerome Jacobs added 17 points for West, which overcame a three-point halftime deficit and outscored the Vikings 22-17 in the final eight to nine minutes. Parker's Tre Miller scored 30 points, but was held to six in the second half by Marcus Gordon to help West get its first win.
Clay Krantz, Madison Edgewood boys basketball: The senior guard scored 24 points to lead the Crusaders over Platteville 64-42. He put up 13 of those points in the second half, helping Edgewood overcome a four-point halftime deficit by outscoring Platteville 43-17 after the break. Senior forward Will Schenk added 10 points.
K'Shawn Gibbs, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Gibbs scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Lancers to a 63-57 comeback win over Beloit Memorial after they trailed 29-23 at the half. Senior forward Camron Yahnke added 12 points to help La Follette win its first game.
Smith Connor, Madison East boys swimming: The junior swimmer won in three events to help East finish second out of five teams at the Raider Invite hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. He won the 50-yard freestyle (:22.53) plus the 100 backstroke (:53.9), and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:36.46). Ben Connor also contributed to that relay win and placed first in the 200 IM (2:04.46).
From the box
- Ally Barth scored 12 points to help Madison Edgewood beat Milton 54-37 in girls basketball. Teammate Elli Meriggioli scored 11 points, as the Crusaders improved to 3-1.
- Andrew Keller scored 17 points for the Waunakee boys basketball team in a 57-51 loss to Wauwatosa East. Aidan Driscoll joined him in double figures with 15 points, as the Warriors couldn’t rally from a 26-18 halftime deficit.
- Paul Matthews scored 15 points for the Mount Horeb boys basketball team in a 60-52 loss to Milton.
- DeForest wrestlers Brody Hemauer (170-lb.) and Elijah Bauer (182-lb.) each finished second in their respective weight classes at the Gunslinger Invitational. Hemauer lost the first-place match in a 4-3 decision, and Bauer lost via tech fall in 1:42.
- Samaria Ownby of the Madison East/La Follette girls gymnastics team was the top all-around finisher among larger schools at the Sun Prairie Invitational with a score of 37.0. Ella Peterson led Mount Horeb (137.525) with a score of 35.025 to help the Vikings finish first among the three small schools. Sofia Clark led Sun Prairie with a score of 35.275, helping the Cardinals finish first (134.05) among the four large schools.