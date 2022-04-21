High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Tyler Schmitt throws no-hitter against La Follette

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Schmitt, Madison Memorial baseball: The UW-La Crosse commit pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the 12-0 victory for the Spartans (3-3, 3-3 Big Eight) over Madison La Follette (2-3, 2-3). He struck out 10 and walked five. He went 0-for-1 with two walks. Aaron Jungers, a Lindenwood commit, went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the Spartans.

Tayler Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Baker went 3-for-4 with a home run in the Cardinals’ 15-5 win over Middleton. Fellow sophomore Grace Kramschuster went 2-for-4 with two doubles as Sun Prairie handed Middleton its first conference defeat of the season. The Cardinals will take the field again at home Tuesday night against Madison East.

Liz Friebusch, Monona Grove softball: She went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in Monona Grove's 19-5 win over Stoughton. Harper Mayfield went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs. Monona Grove will travel to play Fort Atkinson on Friday.

Tyler Soule, Oregon baseball: Soule went 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs in the-come-from-behind 10-9 victory for the Panthers (4-2, 3-2 Badger West) over Mount Horeb (1-4, 1-3). Jack Walter scored on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Walter went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a team-high five total bases.

Madison Foley and Sonoma Bever, Edgewood girls soccer: Foley and Bever each recorded hat tricks in the 10-0 win over Monroe. Foley scored three of Edgewood’s first four goals in the first 24 minutes. Bever, a freshman, had her second hat trick of the season. Edgewood takes the field again at home on Tuesday against Portage/Poynette.

From the box

Baraboo boys tennis’ No. 1 singles player Joseph Philip beat Baraboo’s Ayden Wildman 6-0, 6-0. The Thunderbirds won 7-0.

Portage softball’s Sydni Kratz threw 5⅔ innings with nine strikeouts and went 3-for-4 with a double in a 7-5 win over Baraboo.

Waunakee boys tennis’ No. 1 singles players Tyler Nelson beat Stoughton’s Hayden Schreier 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors won 7-0.

Madison Memorial softball’s Victoria Carran went 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs in a 16-1 win over Madison West.

Beaver Dam softball’s Audriana Edwards and Gabrielle Fakes combined to pitch a five-inning one-hitter in an 11-0 win over DeForest as the Golden Beavers improved to 6-0. Edwards went three-innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Fakes allowed no hits and struck out five.

Monona Grove baseball’s Dillon Connor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 14-1 win over Stoughton.

Girls track and field preview: Who to watch this spring, in what events, and why Sprints Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells — Among the more versatile returning runners, Anchor was fourth in the 400-meter dash (57.98 seconds) at t… Hurdles Ana Ashworth, sr., Madison Memorial — Ashworth made the medal stand in the 100 hurdles a year ago in Division 1, taking fifth (:15.11). She al… Distance Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took thir… Relays Madison Edgewood — The Crusaders boast some of the top relay teams in Division 2. Buoyed by a trio of returnees in Brookelle Ternus, Amber Gro… Jumps Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam — A year ago at this time, Burchardt was a distance runner. Not long into the year, she gave high jumping a tr… Throws Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8. Pole vault Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of mi…