High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Sarah Hershberger wins all-around in dual meet with Janesville Craig

Stars of the night

Sarah Hershberger, Madison Memorial gymnastics: She won the all-around with a score of 35.350, in the Spartans' 136.625-129-650 win over Janesville Craig. Hershberger won the balance beam (9.350) and the floor exercise (9.150). She finished tied for second in the vault (8.500) and placed fourth in the uneven bars (8.350).