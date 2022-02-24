High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Sam Mickelson scores 26 points against Verona

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: The sophomore scored 26 points in a 59-54 win over Verona. Ian Wiebusch provided 14 points for the Spartans, who begin their postseason on the road against Sun Prairie.

Aidan Driscoll, Waunakee boys basketball: Driscoll scored a career-high 19 points in the Warriors’ 88-59 win over Fort Atkinson. The senior's previous best was 16. Joey Fuhremann (16), Andrew Keller (13) and Keaton Frisch (10) also scored in double figures.

Tyler Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: The sophomore led the Vikings with 20 points in a 60-58 loss to Watertown in the Badger Conference playoffs. Fernholz leads the Vikings with 20.4 points per game. Stoughton travels to Mount Horeb on March 4 for a WIAA regional game.

From the box

Edgewood boys basketball’s Clay Krantz and Jackson Trudgeon each scored 11 points in the Crusaders' 67-45 win over Reedsburg. The Crusaders will begin their postseason March 4 and host either No. 5 Platteville or No. 12 Clinton.

Columbus boys basketball’s Jack Fritz scored 20 points in the Cardinals’ 63-40 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Aaron Uttech registered 11 points.

Oregon boys basketball’s Ryne Panzer scored 16 points in the Panthers' 65-57 win over Sauk Prairie. Oregon’s Evan Miles (12), Deaken Bush (10) and Brandon Kerns (10) also scored double figures. The Panthers extended their winning streak to 13.

Verona boys basketball’s Gavin Farrell scored 16 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Madison Memorial.

Madison La Follette boys basketball’s Arhman Lewis (16 points) led the Lancers in a 72-45 win over Middleton to close out the regular season. Camron Yahnke (15), Quinton Lomack (11) and Marii Larrue (10) all scored in double figures for the Lancers.

Madison East boys basketball’s Massi Malterer and Chris Davis Jr. both posted 13 points as the Purgolders defeated Janesville Parker 74-64.

Monona Grove boys basketball’s Jordan Hibner led all scorers with 20 points in a 54-51 loss to Beaver Dam.