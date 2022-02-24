High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Sam Mickelson scores 26 points against Verona

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: The sophomore scored 26 points in a 59-54 win over Verona. Ian Wiebusch provided 14 points for the Spartans, who begin their postseason on the road against Sun Prairie.
Aidan Driscoll, Waunakee boys basketball: Driscoll scored a career-high 19 points in the Warriors’ 88-59 win over Fort Atkinson. The senior's previous best was 16. Joey Fuhremann (16), Andrew Keller (13) and Keaton Frisch (10) also scored in double figures.
Tyler Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: The sophomore led the Vikings with 20 points in a 60-58 loss to Watertown in the Badger Conference playoffs. Fernholz leads the Vikings with 20.4 points per game. Stoughton travels to Mount Horeb on March 4 for a WIAA regional game.
From the box
- Edgewood boys basketball’s Clay Krantz and Jackson Trudgeon each scored 11 points in the Crusaders' 67-45 win over Reedsburg. The Crusaders will begin their postseason March 4 and host either No. 5 Platteville or No. 12 Clinton.
- Columbus boys basketball’s Jack Fritz scored 20 points in the Cardinals’ 63-40 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Aaron Uttech registered 11 points.
- Oregon boys basketball’s Ryne Panzer scored 16 points in the Panthers' 65-57 win over Sauk Prairie. Oregon’s Evan Miles (12), Deaken Bush (10) and Brandon Kerns (10) also scored double figures. The Panthers extended their winning streak to 13.
- Verona boys basketball’s Gavin Farrell scored 16 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Madison Memorial.
- Madison La Follette boys basketball’s Arhman Lewis (16 points) led the Lancers in a 72-45 win over Middleton to close out the regular season. Camron Yahnke (15), Quinton Lomack (11) and Marii Larrue (10) all scored in double figures for the Lancers.
- Madison East boys basketball’s Massi Malterer and Chris Davis Jr. both posted 13 points as the Purgolders defeated Janesville Parker 74-64.
Monona Grove boys basketball’s Jordan Hibner led all scorers with 20 points in a 54-51 loss to Beaver Dam.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;18-3
DeForest;12-2;20-4
Waunakee;10-3;16-6
Beaver Dam;7-6;12-11
Watertown;7-7;10-13
Fort Atkinson;6-7;13-9
Stoughton;4-8;9-11
Monona Grove;1-12;5-17
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-3;18-5
Oregon;10-4;20-4
Mount Horeb;7-7;10-12
Edgewood;7-7;15-10
Portage;6-8;11-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-13
Reedsburg;1-12;6-17
Baraboo;1-11;5-16
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;16-2;17-4
Middleton;13-4;15-8
Madison East;11-6;13-8
Sun Prairie;10-7;14-8
Madison Memorial;9-9;13-9
Janesville Parker;7-10;10-12
Verona;6-11;11-12
Madison West;6-10;8-11
Janesville Craig;5-12;7-16
Beloit Memorial;2-14;6-16
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-4;15-5
McFarland;10-5;12-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Thursday's results
Columbus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 40
Edgewood 67, Reedsburg 45
Watertown 60, Stoughton 58
Mount Horeb 72, Baraboo 39
McFarland 80, East Troy 54
Oregon 65, Sauk Prairie 57
DeForest 74, Milton 73 (OT)
Madison Memorial 59, Verona 54
Madison La Follette 72, Middleton 45
Madison East 74, Janesville Parker 64
Beaver Dam 54, Monona Grove 51
Girls basketball
WIAA Girls basketball tournament
Division 1
Marshfield Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Appleton West 66, No. 17 Chippewa Falls 44
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Appleton West at No. 1 Hortonville
No. 9 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Wausau West
No. 13 Stevens Point at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 Superior
No. 11 Eau Claire North at No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 10 Marshfield at No. 7 Kimberly
No. 15 Appleton North at No. 3 Appleton East
Fond du Lac Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Green Bay East 43, No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs 31
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Green Bay East or No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs at No. 1 Germantown
No. 9 Hartford at No. 8 Bay Port
No. 12 Fond du Lac at No. 5 Kaukauna
No. 13 Green Bay Preble at No. 4 Milwaukee King
No. 14 Sheboygan South at No. 3 De Pere
No. 11 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 6 Sheboygan North
No. 10 Menomonee Falls at No. 7 Divine Savior Holy Angels
No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Homestead
Sun Prairie Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Madison West 77, No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts 11
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Madison West at No. 1 Brookfield East
No. 9 Oconomowoc at No. 8 Hamilton
No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Verona
No. 13 Madison East at No. 4 Waunakee
No. 14 Middleton at No. 3 Sun Prairie
No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op at No. 6 Watertown
No. 10 Madison La Follette at No. 7 Brookfield Central
No. 15 West Allis Hale at No. 2 Arrowhead
Waukesha South Sectional
Regional Semifinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Janesville Parker 54, No. 16 Racine Horlick 44
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 1 Kettle Moraine
No. 9 Racine Case at No. 8 Milwaukee Reagan
No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Janesville Craig
No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kenosha Bradford
No. 14 Kenosha Tremper at No. 3 Franklin
No. 11 Badger at No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail
No. 10 Muskego at No. 7 Mukwonago
No. 15 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon at No. 2 Oak Creek
Division 2
River Falls Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 River Falls 54, No. 8 Tomah 36
No. 6 Sparta 52, No. 11 Hayward 30
No. 7 New Richmond 56, No. 10 Holmen 31
No. 9 Wausau East 58, No. 8 Antigo 42
No. 7 Medford 51, No. 10 Merrill 37
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 River Falls at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 5 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Onalaska
No. 6 Sparta at No. 3 La Crosse Central
No. 7 New Richmond at No. 2 Menomonie
No. 9 Wausau East at No. 1 Mosinee
Mo. 5 Shawano at No. 4 New London
No. 6 Ashland at No. 3 Rhinelander
No. 7 Medford No. 2 Lakeland
West Bend West Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco 46, No. 9 Pulaski 41
No. 7 Seymour 71, No. 10 Marinette 31
No. 8 West Bend West 78, No. 9 Milwaukee Madison 24
No. 11 Port Washington 64, No 6 Milwaukee Vincent 28
No. 7 Plymouth 48, No. 10 Oshkosh North 45 (OT)
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco at No. 1 Notre Dame
No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Menasha
No. 6 Green Bay Southwest at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 7 Seymour at No. 2 West De Pere
No. 8 West Bend West at No.1 Beaver Dam
No. 5 West Bend East at No. 4 Grafton
No. 11 Port Washington at No. 3 Slinger
No. 7 Plymouth at No. 2 Cedarburg
Oregon Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Mount Horeb 64, No. 9 Portage 49
No. 6 Oregon 59, No. 11 Monroe 19
No. 7 Stoughton 71, No. 10 Baraboo 40
No. 8 Elkhorn 47, No. 9 Burlington 37
No. 6 Fort Atkinson 56, No. 11 Racine Park 28
No. 7 Milton 77, No. 10 Delavan-Darien 63
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Mount Horeb at No. 1 Reedsburg
No. 5 Sauk Prairie at No. 4 McFarland
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 DeForest
No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Monona Grove
No. 8 Elkhorn at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 5 Waterford at No. 4 Wilmot Union
No. 6 Fort Atkinson at No. 3 Westosha Central
No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Waukesha West
West Allis Central Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Wauwatosa East 48, No. 9 Nicolet 46
No. 6 Wauwatosa West 61, No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran 40
No. 10 Milwaukee South at No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller
No. 8 Waukesha North 63, No. 9 Cudahy 18
No. 7 Greendale 51, No. 10 Whitnall 43
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Wauwatosa East at No. 1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Golda Meir
No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Shorewood
No. 10 Milwaukee South at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
No. 8 Waukesha North at No. 1 Pewaukee
No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 New Berlin West
No. 6 West Allis Central at No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower
No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 South Milwaukee
Division 3
Somerset Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Osecola 60, No. 9 Bloomer 38
No. 5 Ellsworth 61, No. 12 Spooner 24
No. 6 Somerset 51, No. 11 St. Croix Central 39
No. 7 Barron 51, No. 10 Amery 39
No. 8 Adams-Friendship 42, No. 9 Arcadia 38
No. 5 Westby 75, No. 12 Mauston 22
No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, No. 11 Black River Falls 37
No. 7 Stanley-Boyd 64, No. 10 Viroqua 30
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Osecola at No. 1 St. Croix Falls
No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Northwestern
No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott
No. 7 Barron at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 West Salem
No. 5 Westby at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells
No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Altoona
No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Elk Mound
Brillion Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Clintonville 34, No. 8 Northland Pines 17
No. 5 Peshtigo 49, No. 12 Waupaca 37
No. 6 Oconto Falls 52, No. 11 Little Chute 24
No. 7 Menominee Indian 67, No. 10 Tomahawk 23
No. 8 Sheboygan Falls 59, No. 9 Denmark 40
No. 5 Kewaunee 63, No. 12 Sturgeon Bay 15
No. 6 Chilton 64, No. 11 Campbellsport 18
No. 7 Two Rivers 47, No. 10 Southern Door 39
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Freedom
No. 5 Peshtigo at No. 4 Wrightstown
No. 6 Oconto Falls at No. 3 Xavier
No. 7 Menominee Indian at No. 2 Amherst
No. 8 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Brillion
No. 5 Kewaunee at No. 4 Oostburg
No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Kiel
No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 New Holstein
Wautoma Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Evansville 70, No. 8 Dodgeville 59
No. 5 Columbus 76, No. 12 River Valley 37
No. 6 Richland Center 60, No. 11 Turner 29
No. 7 Clinton 73, No. 10 Lodi 68
No. 8 Winneconne 43, No. 9 Ripon 39
No. 5 Omro 70, No. 12 Mayville 29
No. 11 North Fond du Lac 52, No. 6 Wautoma 50
No. 10 Berlin 40, No. 7 Lomira 37
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Evansville at No. 1 Prairie du Chien
No. 5 Columbus at No. 4 Platteville
No. 6 Richland Center at No. 3 Edgewood
No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Edgerton
No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Waupun
No. 5 Omro at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 11 North Fond du Lac at No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep
No. 10 Berlin at No. 2 Kewaskum
Whitewater Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Messmer 51, No. 9 Carmen Northwest 41
No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages def. No. 12 Obama SCTE (forfeit)
No. 6 Brown Deer 101, No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
No. 10 Milwaukee North 43, No. 7 Saint Anthony 30
No. 8 Big Foot 73, No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's 37
No. 5 Jefferson 64, No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran 21
No. 11 East Troy 69, No. 6 Saint Francis 49
No. 7 Saint Thomas More 57, No. 10 Whitewater 39
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Messmer at No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran
No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 4 Brookfield Academy
No. 6 Brown Deer at No. 3 Domincan
No. 10 Milwaukee North at No. 2 University School of Milwaukee
No. 8 Big Foot at No. 1 Lake Mills
No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Catholic Memorial
No. 11 East Troy at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 7 Saint Thomas More at No. 2 Martin Luther
Division 4
Osseo-Fairchild Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Webster 42, No. 8 Glenwood City 28
No. 5 Cameron 60, No. 12 Boyceville 19
No. 6 Grantsburg 72, No. 11 Chequamegon 31
No. 7 Shell Lake 80, No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser 56
No. 8 Regis 61, No. 9 Whitehall 26
No. 5 Fall Creek 55, No. 12 Spring Valley 15
No. 11 Augusta at No. 6 Cadott
No. 10 Mondovi 40, No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood 32
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Webster at No. 1 Phillips
No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Unity
No. 6 Grantsburg at No. 3 Cumberland
No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Ladysmith
No. 8 Regis at No. 1 Osseo-Fairchild
No. 5 Fall Creek at No. 4 Durand
No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Colfax
No. 10 Mondovi at No. 2 Neillsville
Appleton East Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Colby 63, No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake 58
No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, No. 12 Montello 26
No. 6 Stratford 56, No. 11 Necedah 28
No. 7 Abbotsford 68, No. 10 Nekoosa 47
No. 9 Algoma 44, No. 8 Manawa 40
No. 5 Coleman 69, No. 12 Roncalli 54
No. 6 Crandon 74, No. 11 Crivitz 37
No. 7 Shiocton 42, No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont 29
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Colby at No. 1 Westfield
No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 4 Marathon
No. 6 Stratford at No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia
No. 7 Abbotsford at No. 2 Auburndale
No. 9 Algoma at No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic
No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Oconto
No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Bonduel
No. 7 Shiocton at No. 2 Mishicot
DeForest Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Darlington 55, No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro 40
No. 5 Luther 59, No. 12 Riverdale 25
No. 6 Cuba City 80, No. 11 Cashton 43
No. 7 Boscobel 55, No. 10 Fennimore 45
No. 9 Waterloo 45, No. 8 Markesan 42
No. 5 New Glarus 59, No. 12 Wisconsin Heights 39
No. 6 Marshall 58, No. 11 Parkview 12
No. 10 Poynette 60, No. 7 Deerfield 56
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Darlington at No. 1 Mineral Point
No. 5 Luther at No. 4 Lancaster
No. 6 Cuba City at No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City
No. 7 Boscobel at No. 2 Aquinas
No. 9 Waterloo at No. 1 Brodhead
No. 5 New Glarus at No. 4 Cambridge
No. 6 Marshall at No. 3 Pardeeville
No. 10 Poynette at No. 2 Belleville
Brown Deer Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium 72, No. 8 Random Lake 59
No. 5 Howards Grove def. No. 12 Destiny (forfeit)
No. 11 Horicon at No. 6 Valders
No. 7 Ozaukee 77, No. 10 Kohler 55
No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle 47, No. 9 Heritage 46
No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 67, No. 12 Williams Bay 20
No. 6 Dodgeland def. No. 11 Hope Christian (forfeit)
No. 10 Living Word Lutheran 52, No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life 34
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 1 Laconia
No. 5 Howard's Grove No. 4 Manitowoc Lutheran
No. 6 Valders at No. 3 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
No. 7 Ozaukee at No. 2 St. Mary's Springs
No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science
No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at No. 4 Racine Lutheran
No. 6 Dodgeland at No. 3 Salam
No. 10 Living Word Lutheran at No.2 The Prairie School
Division 5
Amery Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Northwood bye
No. 8 Lac Courte Oreillas 53, No. 9 Mercer 27
No. 5 Drummond 64, No. 12 Butternut 14
No. 4 Siren 55, No. 13 Frederic 17
No. 3 South Shore 56, No. 14 Luck 22
No. 6 Mellen 54, No. 11 Washburn 20
No. 7 Solon Springs 61, No. 10 Winter 53
No. 2 Hurley bye
No. 1 McDonell Catholic 67, No. 16 Prentice 27
No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, No. 8 Clayton 37
No. 5 Clear Lake 50, No. 12 Cornell 28
No. 4 Lake Holcombe 44, No. 13 Owen-Withee 41
No. 14 Thorp 49, No. 3 Flambeau 49 (OT)
No. 6 Gillman 58, No. 11 Rib Lake 40
No. 7 Turtle Lake 51, No. 10 New Auburn 27
No. 2 Prairie Farm 73, No. 15 Bruce 31
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Lac Courte Oreilles at No. 1 Northwood
No. 5 Drummond at No. 4 Siren
No. 6 Mellen at No. 3 South Shore
No. 7 Solon Springs at No. 2 Hurley
No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at No. 1 McDonnel Central
No. 5 Clear Lake at No. 4 Lake Holcombe
No. 14 Thorp at No. 6 Gillman
No. 7 Turtle Lake at No. 2 Prairie Farm
D.C. Everest Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Assumption 67, No. 16 Marion 6
No. 8 Columbus Catholic 45, No. 9 Newman Catholic 28
No. 5 Spencer 39, No. 12 Rosholt 29
No. 4 Athens 61, No. 13 Port Edwards 22
No. 3 Edgar 65, No. 14 Tigerton 4
No. 6 Gresham 67, No. 11 Northland Lutheran 45
No. 10 Almond-Bancroft 36, No. 7 Pacelli 15
No. 2 Wild Rose 63, No. 15 Tri-County 16
No. 1 Wabeno/Laona bye
No. 8 Oneida Nation 46, No. 9 Wausaukee 43
No. 5 Florence 61, No. 12 Gibraltar 41
No. 4 Gillett 64, No. 13 White Lake 10
No. 3 Niagara bye
No. 6 Lena 66, No. 11 Goodman/Pembine 23
No. 7 Suring 59, No. 10 Bowler 18
No. 2 Three Lakes bye
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Columbus Catholic at No. 1 Assumption
No. 5 Spencer at No. 4 Athens
No. 6 Gresham at No. 3 Edgar
No. 10 Almond-Barcroft at No. 2 Wild Rose
No. 8 Oneida Nation at No. 1 Wabeno/Laona
No. 5 Florence at No. 4 Gillett
No. 6 Lena at No. 3 Niagra
No. 7 Suring at No. 2 Three Lakes
Royal Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor def. No. 16 Granton (forfeit)
No. 8 Loyal 48, No. 9 Pittsville 11
No. 5 Royall 71, N0. 12 Alma/Pepin 38
No. 4 Hillsboro 70, No. 13 Gilmanton 25
No. 2 Alma Lincoln Center 48, No. 14 Greenwood 28
No. 6 Eleva-Strum 48, No. 11 Independence 30
No. 7 Wonewoc-Center 57, No. 10 New Richmond 46
No. 2 Blair-Taylor 73, No. 15 Brookwood 31
No. 1 Belmont 79, No. 16 Weston 12
No. 9 Ithaca 49, No. 8 De Soto 37
No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative 54, No. 12 Shullsburg 49
No. 4 Wauzeka-Stueben 60, No. 13 Seneca 23
No. 3 Kickapoo 59, No. 14 Iowa-Grant 25
No. 6 Potosi/Cassville 63, No. 11 Southwestern 48
No. 7 River Ridge 48, No. 10 Benton 34
No. 2 Highland 79, No. 15 North Crawford 28
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Loyal at No. 1 Bangor
No. 5 Royall at No. 4 Hillsboro
No. 6 Eleva-Strum at No. 3 Alma Center Lincoln
No. 7 Wonewoc-Center at No. 2 Blair Taylor
No. 9 Ithaca at No. 1 Belmont
No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 4 Wauzeka Steuben
No. 6 Potosi/Cassville at No. 3 Kickapoo
No. 7 River Ridge at No. 2 Highland
Central Wisconsin Christian Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Albany bye
No. 9 Pecatonica 58, No. 8 Johnson Creek 53
No. 5 Rio 74, No. 12 Faith Christian 9
No. 13 Barneveld 59, No. 4 University Lake School/Trinity Academy 29
No. 3 Fall River 64, No. 14 Madison Country Day 21
No. 6 Argyle 76, No. 11 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 26
No. 7 Catholic Central 52, No. 10 Monticello 43
No. 2 Black Hawk 54, No. 15 Juda 16
No. 1 Randolph 75, No. 16 Wayland Academy 33
No. 8 Hustisford 56, No. 9 Reedsville 50
No. 5 Eastbrook 51, No. 12 Stockbridge 21
No. 4 Sheboygan Lutheran 74, No. 13 Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran/Providence 31
No. 3 Lourdes Academy 63, No. 14 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 50
No. 6 Sevastopol 60, No. 11 Central Wisconsin Christian 18
No. 7 Hilbert 52, No. 10 Cambria-Friesland 40
No. 2 Oakfield 72, No. 15 Sheboygan Christian 29
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Pecatonica at No. 1 Albany
No. 13 Barneveld at No. 5 Rio
No. 6 Argyle at No. 3 Fall River
No. 7 Catholic Central at No. 2 Black Hawk
No. 8 Hustisford at No. 1 Randolph
No. 5 Eastbrook at No.4 Sheboygan Lutheran
No. 6 Sevastopol at No. 3 Lourdes Academy
No. 7 Hilbert at No. 2 Oakfield
Boys hockey
WIAA Boys hockey tournament
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Hudson bye
No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5
No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0
No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0
No. 3 Eau Claire North bye
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0
No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
No. 5 Stevens Point 3, No. 4 Wausau West 1
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Eau Claire North 2
No. 7 Superior 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 1
Sectional Semifinal
No. 1 Hudson 7, No. 5 Stevens Point 0
No. 7 Superior at No. 6 Chippewa Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.)
No. 7 Superior vs. No. 1 Hudson, at Chippewa Ice Arena
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Notre Dame bye
No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0
No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0
No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0
No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op bye
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3
No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1
No. 2 Neenah bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Notre Dame 5, No. 8 Beaver Dam Co-op 1
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op 3, No. 4 Bay Port 2
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere Co-op 4, No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op 3
No. 2 Neenah 4, No. 7 West Bend Co-op 0
Sectional Semifinal
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7:15 p.m.
No. 2 Neenah Co-op 5, No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere 2
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Neenah Co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, at Cornerstone
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Edgewood bye
No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0
No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2
No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2
No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0
No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1
No. 2 Waunakee bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Edgewood 3, No. 8 Sun Prairie 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 5, No. 4 Reedsburg Co-op 3
No. 3 Verona 5, No. 6 Middleton 0
No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 7 Madison Memorial 0
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Edgewood 6, No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 0
No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 3 Verona 1
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Waunakee at No. 1 Edgewood, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye
No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op 4, No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op 3
No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2
No. 4 Brookfield East co-op 7, No. 13 Monroe co-op 2
No. 3 Arrowhead bye
No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2
No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1
No. 2 University School bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 6, No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op 5
No. 4 Brookfield East Co-op 4, No. 5 Muskego Co-op 3
No. 3 Arrowhead 4, No. 6 Marquette 1
No. 2 University School 7, No. 7 Janesville Co-op 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. Brookfield East Co-op 3, No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 0
No. 2 University School 1, No. 3 Arrowhead 0
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 4 Brookfield East vs. No. 2 University School, at Mullett Ice Arena
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Rice Lake 6, No. 8 Chequamegon co-op 0
No. 4 Hayward 4, No. 5 Marshfield 3
No. 3 Amery co-op 12, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 0
No. 2 New Richmond 15, No. 7 Frederic co-op 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Rice Lake 4, No. 4 Hayward 1
No. 3 Amery Co-op 5, No. 2 New Richmond 4
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Amery Co-op vs. No. 1 Rice Lake, at Amery Ice Arena
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Lakeland 5, No. 8 Northland Pines 0
No. 4 Antigo co-op 8, No. 5 Waupaca 2
No. 3 Mosinee 9, No. 6 Pacelli co-op 2
No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, No. 7 Tomahawk 4
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Lakeland 3, No. 4 Antigo/Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1
No. 3 Mosinee 7, No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Mosinee vs. No. 1 Lakeland, at Eagle River Ice Arena
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op 7, No. 8 Viroqua co-op 0
No. 4 West Salem 1, No. 5 Black River Falls 0
No. 3 River Falls 4, No. 6 Altoona co-op 3 (2OT)
No. 2 Somerset co-op 9, No. 7 Menomonie 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville Co-op 3, No. 5 Black River Falls 1
No. 2 Somerset Co-op 7, No. 3 River Falls 3
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Somerset vs. No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville Co-op, at Somerset Ice Arena
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Saturday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 9, No. 8 Stoughton 0
No. 4 Homestead 4, No. 5 Cedarburg 0
No. 3 McFarland 7, No. 6 Monona Grove 1
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 7 Waupun 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 5, No. 4 Homestead 0
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 3 McFarland 1
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs, at Blue Line Family Ice Center
Girls hockey
WIAA Girls hockey tournament
Sectional No. 1
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op bye
No. 4 Northland Pines co-op 4, No. 5 Marshfield co-op 0
No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 6, No. 6 Rhinelander co-op 4
No. 2 Hayward co-op 14, No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake 0
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 7 p.m.)
No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op 8, No. 4 Northland Pines Co-op 1
No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 7, No. 2 Hayward Co-op 5
Sectional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 25
No. 2 Hayward Co-op vs. No. 1 D.C. Everest, at Greenheck Fieldhouse
Sectional No. 2
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 River Falls Co-op bye
No. 4 Somerset co-op 4, No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op 2
No. 3 Onalaska co-op 2, No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op 0
No. 2 Hudson 7, No. 7 Black River Falls co-op 1
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 4 Somerset Co-op 6, No. 1 River Falls Co-op 3
No. 3 Onalaska Co-op 3, No. 2 Hudson 2
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.)
No. 4 Somerset Co-op vs. No. 3 Onalaska Co-op, at Chippewa Ice Arena
Sectional No. 3
Regionals (Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Middleton Co-op bye
No. 4 Stoughton co-op 3, No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op 1
No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op 3, No. 6 Baraboo co-op 0
No. 2 Viroqua co-op 11, No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op 0
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 7:30 p.m.)
No. 1 Middleton Co-op 5, No. 4 Stoughton Co-op 0
No. 2 Viroqua Co-op 5, No. 3 Sun Prairie Co-op 3
Sectional Final (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Viroqua Co-op at No. 1 Middleton Co-op, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena
Sectional No. 4
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op bye
No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op 2, No. 4 Cedarburg co-op 1
No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op 2, No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op 0
No. Xavier Co-op 11, No. 7 Arrowhead Co-op 1
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op 3, No. 5 University School of Milwaukee Co-op 1
No. 2 Xavier Co-op 4, No. 3 Fond du Lac Co-op 1
Sectional Final (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Xavier Co-op vs. No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op, at Mullet Ice Arena