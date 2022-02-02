 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Sam Knight records hat trick against Madison La Follette/East

Sun-Prairie-at-Madison-Memorial-Wisconsin-boys-high-school-hockey-04-I5G_0169-12232021204840

Madison Memorial's Samuel Knight (right) celebrates his first period goal with Elijah Elmer, as Sun Prairie takes on Madison Memorial in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference boys high school hockey on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Madison Ice Arena

 Greg Dixon

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sam Knight, Madison Memorial boys hockey: The Spartans defensemen scored three consecutive goals to record a hat trick in an 8-2 win over Madison La Follette/East (2-15-0, 1–11-0 Big Eight). Center Sammy Contrucci posted four points for the Spartans (10-10-0, 8-5-0) with two goals and two assists. Forward Elijah Elmer had three points with a goal and two assists for the Spartans, who play at Beloit Memorial Thursday night.

McClain Mahone, Madison Memorial girls basketball: The senior guard led the Spartans (8-8, 8-4 Big Eight) with 20 points in their 68-11 win against Madison West (2-13, 1-11). She had 14 points as the Spartans grabbed a 39-3 halftime lead. Madison Memorial’s next game is Thursday at home against Madison La Follette.

