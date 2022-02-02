High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Sam Knight records hat trick against Madison La Follette/East

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Sam Knight, Madison Memorial boys hockey: The Spartans defensemen scored three consecutive goals to record a hat trick in an 8-2 win over Madison La Follette/East (2-15-0, 1–11-0 Big Eight). Center Sammy Contrucci posted four points for the Spartans (10-10-0, 8-5-0) with two goals and two assists. Forward Elijah Elmer had three points with a goal and two assists for the Spartans, who play at Beloit Memorial Thursday night.
McClain Mahone, Madison Memorial girls basketball: The senior guard led the Spartans (8-8, 8-4 Big Eight) with 20 points in their 68-11 win against Madison West (2-13, 1-11). She had 14 points as the Spartans grabbed a 39-3 halftime lead. Madison Memorial’s next game is Thursday at home against Madison La Follette.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;9-1;16-2
Waunakee;8-2;14-5
DeForest;7-2;13-4
Watertown;6-3;8-9
Beaver Dam;5-3;8-8
Fort Atkinson;3-6;9-8
Stoughton;3-6;6-9
Monona Grove;1-7;5-11
BADGER WEST
Monroe;9-0;15-2
Mount Horeb;5-3;8-8
Oregon;5-4;13-4
Sauk Prairie;4-5;9-8
Portage;3-7;7-10
Edgewood;2-6;8-9
Reedsburg;1-8;6-11
Baraboo;1-9;4-13
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;10-2;12-5
Madison La Follette;10-2;11-3
Sun Prairie;9-4;11-5
Madison East;7-5;9-6
Verona;5-5;10-6
Madison Memorial;5-7;9-7
Janesville Parker;5-8;8-9
Madison West;4-9;5-10
Janesville Craig;4-8;5-11
Beloit Memorial;1-10;5-12
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;9-1;12-4
East Troy;8-2;12-3
McFarland;7-3;10-6
Turner;6-3;7-5
Big Foot;6-5;9-8
Evansville;7-4;10-6
Edgerton;6-6;7-10
Whitewater;2-8;3-12
Clinton;2-10;4-13
Jefferson;0-11;0-16
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;10-1;18-2
Waunakee;9-2;15-5
Monona Grove;8-3;11-7
Watertown;7-4;15-5
DeForest;6-5;12-7
Stoughton;5-6;8-11
Milton;2-9;8-12
Fort Atkinson;1-10;6-12
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;12-0;20-0
Edgewood;8-3;13-6
Oregon;7-4;10-9
Sauk Prairie;6-5;14-6
Mount Horeb;5-6;7-10
Baraboo;2-9;4-15
Monroe;1-10;1-15
Portage;0-11;3-17
Big Eight
Verona;10-2;14-3
Janesville Craig;9-2;12-5
Sun Prairie;9-2;14-3
Madison Memorial;8-4;8-8
Madison La Follette;6-5;8-5
Beloit Memorial;6-5;7-7
Middleton;6-6;7-11
Madison East;3-9;4-10
Madison West;1-11;2-13
Janesville Parker;1-11;1-17
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-0;17-2
Edgerton;10-2;15-2
Jefferson;10-3;12-6
McFarland;8-5;13-6
Clinton;7-6;10-8
Evansville;5-8;6-12
Whitewater;4-9;5-13
East Troy;3-10;3-13
Turner;2-10;5-11
Big Foot;2-11;5-13
Wednesday's result
Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 11
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;10-0-0;18-3-0
Beaver Dam;9-2-0;13-7-0
McFarland;6-4-0;10-9-0
Monona Grove;5-6-0;8-13-0
DeForest;3-5-1;4-9-1
Milton;3-7-1;8-10-1
Stoughton;0-12-0;1-17-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;7-0-0;16-3-0
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;13-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;15-6-0
Oregon;5-5-0;14-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-7-0;3-16-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-17-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;12-0-0;14-5-1
Janesville;8-4-0;12-7-0
Middleton;9-5-0;15-6-0
Madison Memorial;8-5-0;10-10-0
Sun Prairie;5-5-0;10-9-0
Madison West;4-8-0;5-15-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-11-0;2-15-0
Beloit Memorial;1-10-0;3-15-0
Wednesday's result
Madison Memorial 8, Madison La Follette/East 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;8-0-1;16-3-1
Viroqua;7-1-1;9-5-1
Cap City Cougars;6-3-0;9-10-0
Icebergs;5-5-0;7-11-0
Rock County;5-6-0;7-12-2
Badger Lightning;5-7-0;8-9-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0
Wednesday's results
Cap City Cougars at Badger Lightning, 7 p.m.