High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Sam Knight records hat trick against Madison La Follette/East

Stars of the night

Sam Knight, Madison Memorial boys hockey: The Spartans defensemen scored three consecutive goals to record a hat trick in an 8-2 win over Madison La Follette/East (2-15-0, 1–11-0 Big Eight). Center Sammy Contrucci posted four points for the Spartans (10-10-0, 8-5-0) with two goals and two assists. Forward Elijah Elmer had three points with a goal and two assists for the Spartans, who play at Beloit Memorial Thursday night.