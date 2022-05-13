High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Ethan Williams and Sam Godager dynamic in win

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Madison Memorial boys golf: The Spartans won the Big Eight Conference triangular, finishing 31 strokes ahead of Madison West. Ethan Williams and Sam Godager tied for the top score at even-par 72. Teammates Charlie Erlandson and Isaac Schmidt shot 73s.
Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: Nelson, the Warriors No. 1 singles competitor, defeated Madison East’s Aidan Simkin 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors won 7-0. With the win, Nelson moved into a tie for third-most singles wins in Wisconsin with 18. He also went on to defeat Sauk Prairie No. 1 player Ayden Wildman 6-0, 6-0 in the subsequent meet, which the Warriors won 7-0. The Warriors improve to 15-3.
Alex Soto, Beaver Dam baseball: Soto delivered a game-winning single in extra innings, giving the Golden Beavers the 4-3 win. He also tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single. The senior went 2-for-5. Teammate James Westover accounted for the other two RBIs, going 3-for-4.
Andrew Regnier, Waunakee boys track: Regnier won the triple jump at the Hartford Invite, going 45 feet, 7 ½ inches. He also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (39.84). The Warriors finished fourth (96), with Hartford Union winning the meet (172). The Waunakee girls placed third (118.5) behind winner Kettle Moraine Lutheran (134).
Sydni Kratz, Portage softball: Kratz pitched a complete game in the 9-5 win over Madison Edgewood. She allowed four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out nine. The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, driving in four runs.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood girls soccer’s Sonoma Bever scored a pair of goals in a 2-2 tie against Green Bay Notre Dame.
- Columbus girls soccer’s Reese Moorad scored a goal and assisted on Ximena Dejesus' goal in a 2-1 win over River Valley.
- Madison Memorial’s No. 1 singles player Juan Gallego defeated Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 6-0, 6-0. The Cardinals defeated the Spartans 4-3.
- Madison West’s No. 1 doubles team of Joey Kaji and Mason Dean won against Verona’s Riley Sass and Josh Bradley 6-1, 6-0. The Regents won 5-2.
- DeForest softball’s Morgan Reierson was 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs in a 10-5 win over Stoughton. She accounted for the lone home run — a solo shot in the top of the third inning.
- Beaver Dam softball’s Audriana Edwards pitched five innings of relief in a 9-2 win over Monona Grove. She struck out five, walked two and allowed two unearned runs on four hits. Edwards also reached base twice via walks.
- DeForest boys golf’s Lincoln Hottman was the top scorer at the Reedsburg Invitational, shooting 5-over-par 77. The Norskies won the meet, beating Mount Horeb by four strokes.
- Middleton baseball’s Hayden Hellenbrand was 1-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs in a 9-6 win over Union Grove.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;9-2;11-5
Watertown;8-5;12-7
Beaver Dam;8-5;11-6
DeForest;7-5;8-9
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;7-5;10-6
Baraboo;6-7;8-10
Reedsburg;4-7;7-8
Portage;4-8;7-11
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-2;15-3
Monona Grove;7-5;10-8
Stoughton;2-10;2-12
Fort Atkinson;2-11;3-17
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;9-1;12-2
Oregon;6-6;9-7
Monroe;4-8;4-10
Mount Horeb;2-10;3-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;12-2;14-3
Janesville Craig;11-3;12-4
Middleton;10-4;14-5
Madison West;9-5;10-7
Verona;9-5;11-7
Madison Memorial;7-7;9-8
Madison La Follette;4-8;5-8
Beloit Memorial;2-10;2-11
Janesville Parker;2-12;3-12
Madison East;2-12;2-14
Capitol North
Columbus;6-1;10-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;8-7
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-6;6-10
Watertown Luther Prep;3-4;5-4
Poynette;0-7;2-10
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;6-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Jefferson;13-3;14-5
Edgerton;12-2;14-2
Turner;12-2;14-3
McFarland;9-5;11-6
Evansville;8-5;8-6
East Troy;7-8;7-8
Brodhead/Juda;4-10;7-11
Whitewater;4-12;4-16
Big Foot;3-13;3-13
Clinton;1-13;1-13
Friday's results
Beaver Dam 4, Monona Grove 3
Columbus 12, Poynette 1
Luther Prep 12, Lodi 5
Middleton 9, Union Grove 6
Verona 14, DeForest 7
Sauk Prairie 3, Monroe 0
Oregon 13, Portage 2
Stoughton 4, Brodhead 2
Waunakee 8, Milton 3
Boys golf
Friday's results
Reedsburg Invitational: DeForest 331, Mount Horeb 335, Baraboo 344, Sauk Prairie 345, Reedsburg 382, Portage 419
Big Eight Conference Triangular: Madison Memorial 290, Madison West 321, Madison La Follette 366
Boys tennis
Friday's results
Brookfield East 7, Madison Memorial 0
Marquette High School 6, Madison West 1
Homestead 5, Monona Grove 2
Nicolet 6, Monona Grove 1
Nicolet 6, Sun Prairie 1
Sun Prairie 4, Madison Memorial 3
Madison West 5, Verona 2
Whitefish Bay 5, Verona 2
Waunakee 7, Madison East 0
Waunakee 7, Sauk Prairie 0
Madison East 4, DeForest 3
Rock Valley Conference Tournament: East Troy 39, Watertown Luther Prep 23, Bigfoot/Williams Bay 22.5, McFarland 16.5, Edgerton 10.5, Whitewater 10, Jefferson 1
Boys track and field
Friday's results
Hartford Invite: Hartford Union 172, Hamilton 164, Kettle Moraine 104, Waunakee 96, Slinger 86, Nicolet 37, Beaver Dam 28, Carmen 10
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;12-1-1
Waunakee;5-0-0;11-1-2
Watertown;2-4-0;4-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-4-0;4-6-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1-0;11-2-1
Reedsburg;2-3-0;5-4-1
Baraboo;1-4-0;3-6-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-12-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;5-1-0;7-6-0
Stoughton;3-4-0;7-7-1
Milton;1-4-1;4-7-2
Fort Atkinson;0-5-1;2-10-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;5-0-0;13-0-1
Edgewood;5-1-0;11-2-0
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-6-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-10-1
Big Eight
Madison West;1-1-0;4-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-2-0;2-4-0
Madison Memorial;5-1-0;8-1-2
Middleton;3-2-0;5-5-1
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-1
Sun Prairie;4-1-0;5-5-3
Madison La Follette;0-5-0;0-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-3-0;2-4-1
Madison East;3-3-0;3-8-0
Janesville Parker;0-6-0;0-14-0
Capitol
Sugar River;4-0-0;7-2-1
Lodi;3-0-2;5-3-3
Lake Mills;2-1-2;7-3-3
Watertown Luther Prep;2-2-1;3-5-2
Columbus;1-1-2;3-2-7
Lakeside Lutheran;1-3-1;3-9-1
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-3-0;3-5-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-4-0;1-6-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;7-0-0;12-1-1
Evansville;6-1-0;14-1-0
East Troy;4-2-1;7-7-2
Edgerton;4-3-0;5-4-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;3-3-1;3-9-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;1-5-0;3-8-2
Clinton/Turner;0-6-0;0-7-0
Jefferson;1-6-0;1-11-0
Friday's results
Columbus 2, River Valley 1
Edgewood 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2
Monona Grove 7, Fort Atkinson 0
Sauk Prairie 10, Portage/Poynette 0
Girls track and field
Friday's results
Hartford Invite: Kettle Moraine 134, Slinger 127, Waunakee 118.5, Nicolet 85, Hamilton 80, Hartford Union 75.5, Beaver Dam 55
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;14-1;17-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;4-7;5-12
DeForest;4-11;4-15
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-5;6-7
Baraboo;7-5;8-9
Reedsburg;4-6;8-7
Portage;5-9;8-10
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;12-3;16-4
Milton;7-5;9-6
Fort Atkinson;6-6;6-8
Stoughton;1-11;1-15
Badger Southwest
Oregon;9-2;11-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;4-11;8-16
Edgewood;1-10;1-11
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;15-0;20-1
Madison Memorial;9-2;9-3
Verona;9-3;10-4
Janesville Parker;5-3;6-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;4-4;4-4
Janesville Craig;3-8;4-9
Madison East;2-9;2-10
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-11;0-11
Capitol North
Lake Mills;8-1;15-1
Poynette;8-1;11-2
Columbus;5-4;14-4
Lakeside Lutheran;4-5;10-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-7;0-9
Lodi;0-7;2-11
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;4-3;9-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-4;1-8
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Jefferson;15-1;17-1
Brodhead;13-3;15-3
McFarland;9-5;11-8
Turner;9-4;10-4
Edgerton;6-5;6-8
Clinton;6-8;6-10
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-10;3-10
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Friday's results
Jefferson 8, McFarland 0
DeForest 10, Stoughton 5
Beaver Dam 9, Monona Grove 2
Poynette 1, Columbus 0
Monroe 6, Reedsburg 5
Oak Creek 2, Verona 0
Portage 9, Edgewood 5
Lake Mills 10, Lakeside Lutheran 2