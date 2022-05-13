High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Ethan Williams and Sam Godager dynamic in win

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Madison Memorial boys golf: The Spartans won the Big Eight Conference triangular, finishing 31 strokes ahead of Madison West. Ethan Williams and Sam Godager tied for the top score at even-par 72. Teammates Charlie Erlandson and Isaac Schmidt shot 73s.

Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: Nelson, the Warriors No. 1 singles competitor, defeated Madison East’s Aidan Simkin 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors won 7-0. With the win, Nelson moved into a tie for third-most singles wins in Wisconsin with 18. He also went on to defeat Sauk Prairie No. 1 player Ayden Wildman 6-0, 6-0 in the subsequent meet, which the Warriors won 7-0. The Warriors improve to 15-3.

Alex Soto, Beaver Dam baseball: Soto delivered a game-winning single in extra innings, giving the Golden Beavers the 4-3 win. He also tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single. The senior went 2-for-5. Teammate James Westover accounted for the other two RBIs, going 3-for-4.

Andrew Regnier, Waunakee boys track: Regnier won the triple jump at the Hartford Invite, going 45 feet, 7 ½ inches. He also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (39.84). The Warriors finished fourth (96), with Hartford Union winning the meet (172). The Waunakee girls placed third (118.5) behind winner Kettle Moraine Lutheran (134).

Sydni Kratz, Portage softball: Kratz pitched a complete game in the 9-5 win over Madison Edgewood. She allowed four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out nine. The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, driving in four runs.

From the box

Madison Edgewood girls soccer’s Sonoma Bever scored a pair of goals in a 2-2 tie against Green Bay Notre Dame.

Columbus girls soccer’s Reese Moorad scored a goal and assisted on Ximena Dejesus' goal in a 2-1 win over River Valley.

Madison Memorial’s No. 1 singles player Juan Gallego defeated Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 6-0, 6-0. The Cardinals defeated the Spartans 4-3.

Madison West’s No. 1 doubles team of Joey Kaji and Mason Dean won against Verona’s Riley Sass and Josh Bradley 6-1, 6-0. The Regents won 5-2.

DeForest softball’s Morgan Reierson was 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs in a 10-5 win over Stoughton. She accounted for the lone home run — a solo shot in the top of the third inning.

Beaver Dam softball’s Audriana Edwards pitched five innings of relief in a 9-2 win over Monona Grove. She struck out five, walked two and allowed two unearned runs on four hits. Edwards also reached base twice via walks.

DeForest boys golf’s Lincoln Hottman was the top scorer at the Reedsburg Invitational, shooting 5-over-par 77. The Norskies won the meet, beating Mount Horeb by four strokes.

Middleton baseball’s Hayden Hellenbrand was 1-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs in a 9-6 win over Union Grove.