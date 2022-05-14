High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial's Aaron Jungers collects 12 strikeouts in shutout

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Aaron Jungers, Madison Memorial baseball: Jungers was 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the Spartans' 19-0 win over Baraboo in five innings. He pitched five innings, striking out 12 while allowing one hit and three walks. Tyler Piotrowski went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk for the Spartans. The win snaps a four-game losing streak as the Spartans improve to 10-8.

Avery Feek, McFarland softball: Feek was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in an 11-5 win over Big Foot in the opener of a doubleheader. Brynne Bieri went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three. The Spartans completed the sweep, winning Game 2 11-6. Bailee Judd was 2-for-4 with three RBIs — including a home run. Feek allowed six runs (two unearned) on eight hits and struck out seven in earning her second win on the day. She was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

EmmaJo Peck, Columbus softball: Peck homered twice with four RBIs and struck out six with one walk and five hits allowed in a complete-game shutout to lead Columbus over DeForest 10-0 in five innings. Teammate Dakota Volesky drove in three runs on three hits with a stolen base and double. Earlier in the day, Columbus earned a 2-1 walk-off victory over Milton.

Gabe Kennedy, DeForest baseball: Kennedy went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, two runs and a stolen base in a 15-13 win over Madison La Follette. Teammate Josh Jansen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a double and stolen base. Logan Engeseth went 3-for-5 with a homer plus three RBIs in a game that saw 10 lead changes, including ties. The Norskies also lost 14-10 to Tomah, a game in which Nolan Hawk went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double, Kennedy went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI and Cullen Kirchberg drove in two runs on three hits.

Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie baseball: The Iowa football commit was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Brookfield East. Ostrenga had three doubles and collected seven total bases. The Cardinals improve to 15-3.

From the box

Madison West baseball’s Callum Donovan went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run in a 5-4 comeback win over Waunakee. Caleb Karll hit the go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to cap the Regents’ rally from a 3-0 deficit halfway through the game.

DeForest softball’s Trysten Schroeder pitched six innings, allowing four runs (one unearned) in a 4-3 loss to Whitnall. Schroeder allowed five hits and issued four walks while striking out one. She was 1-for-3 with a walk.

Baraboo softball’s Isabelle Meyer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and three runs in a 13-2 win over Whitnall. Paityn Lewison drove in three runs with a double and two walks, and Sage Mahoney struck out four, allowed one walk, six hits and two runs in a complete game. In a 9-4 win over Columbus, Taylor Pfaff went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base, and Madee Strampe and Paige Lewison notched three hits apiece. Strampe drove in three runs and Lewison had two RBIs. Lastly, Baraboo beat Westfield 6-4 thanks to a 2-for-3 effort by Paige Lewison with a double, triple and two RBIs. Tenley Scott also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Thunderbirds.

Madison Edgewood baseball’s Luke Thompson was 1-for-2 with a game-high three RBIs and a walk in the Crusaders’ 7-5 victory over Marshall. Jackson Trudgeon pitched 5⅓ innings, allowing three runs on five hits along with four strikeouts.

Monona Grove boys tennis’ No. 1 singles competitor Chase Lindwall won back-to-back 6-0 sets to defeat Verona’s No. 1 singles player Ryder Broadbridge. The Wildcats won the meet 5-2.

Madison Memorial baseball’s Tyler Schmitt pitched 5⅔ of no-hit ball in an 8-0 win over Holmen. Schmitt struck out 10 and allowed four walks. He was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. It was the second win of the day for the Spartans after defeating Baraboo early in the afternoon 19-0.

Madison West tennis’ Ethan Yu defeated Henry Vizgaitis at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. The Regents defeated Nicolet 6-1.

Middleton softball’s Grace O’Connor was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, including the only homer of the game, in a 15-1 win over Stevens Point.

Stoughton baseball’s Joe Waldorf went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run and walk in a 13-8 loss to Milwaukee Reagan. Teammate Carson Hanson had a double with two RBIs and a stolen base. The Vikings also lost to Edgerton 12-2 earlier in the day.