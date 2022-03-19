High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial places second at the Nelson/Daniels Classic

Stars of the night

Madison Memorial boys and girls track and field: Both teams finished second at the Nelson/Daniels Classic. The boys finished with a 58 team score and the girls with a 59. Mukwonago won both the boys and girls fields with 61 and 72.5 points, respectively. Audrey Braun won the girls 400-meter dash for the Spartans (1:04.50). Annika Cutforth also earned a first-place finish for the Spartans in the girls 1,600 meters (5:13.54).