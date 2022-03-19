 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial places second at the Nelson/Daniels Classic

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Madison Memorial boys and girls track and field: Both teams finished second at the Nelson/Daniels Classic. The boys finished with a 58 team score and the girls with a 59. Mukwonago won both the boys and girls fields with 61 and 72.5 points, respectively. Audrey Braun won the girls 400-meter dash for the Spartans (1:04.50). Annika Cutforth also earned a first-place finish for the Spartans in the girls 1,600 meters (5:13.54).

From the box

  • Madison La Follette’s boys 4x800 relay team of Sebastian Brenneis, Nico Castellanos, Noah Larkin and Gabino Ocotl-Acevedo finished first at the Nelson/Daniels Classic (8:51.77). Fellow Lancer Alayna West won the girls 55 meter (7.48).
