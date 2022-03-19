High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial places second at the Nelson/Daniels Classic

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Madison Memorial boys and girls track and field: Both teams finished second at the Nelson/Daniels Classic. The boys finished with a 58 team score and the girls with a 59. Mukwonago won both the boys and girls fields with 61 and 72.5 points, respectively. Audrey Braun won the girls 400-meter dash for the Spartans (1:04.50). Annika Cutforth also earned a first-place finish for the Spartans in the girls 1,600 meters (5:13.54).
From the box
- Madison La Follette’s boys 4x800 relay team of Sebastian Brenneis, Nico Castellanos, Noah Larkin and Gabino Ocotl-Acevedo finished first at the Nelson/Daniels Classic (8:51.77). Fellow Lancer Alayna West won the girls 55 meter (7.48).
Boys basketball
WIAA Boys basketball tournament
at the Kohl Center
Division 1
Semifinals (Friday, Mar. 18 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah 60, No. 4 Racine Case 52
No. 3 Brookfield Central 51, No. 2 Menomonee Falls 50
Championship (Saturday, Mar. 19 15 minutes after D2 final)
Neenah vs. Brookfield Central
Division 2
Semifinals (Friday, Mar. 18 at 1:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Pewaukee 60, No. 4 Ashwaubenon 49
No. 2 La Crosse Central 52, No. 3 Westosha Central 51
Championship (Saturday, Mar. 19 at 6:35 p.m.)
Pewaukee 67, La Crosse Central 48
Division 3
Semifinals (Thursday, Mar. 17 at 1:35 p.m.)
No. 1 West Salem 74, No. 4 Brillion 61
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 70, No. 3 Saint Thomas More 43
Championship (Saturday, Mar. 19 15 minutes after D4 final)
Lake Country Lutheran 67, West Salem 56
Division 4
Semifinals (Thursday, Mar. 17 at 6:35 p.m.)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 86, No. 4 Cameron 59
No. 2 Roncalli 50, No. 3 Marshall 43
Championship (Saturday, Mar. 19 15 minutes after D5 final)
Roncalli 55, Milwaukee Academy of Science 45
Division 5
Semifinals (Friday, Mar. 18 at 9:05 a.m.)
No. 1 Randolph 61, No. 4 Gibraltar 28
No. 2 Bangor 62, No. 3 Hurley 54
Championship (Saturday, Mar. 19 at 11:05 a.m.)
Randolph 65 vs. Bangor 51
Boys track and field
Saturday's results
Nelson/Daniels Classic
Mukwonago 61, Madison Memorial 58, Milwaukee King 53.5, Niles West 51, Oconomowoc 44, Wauwatosa East 37, West Allis Hale 31, Elkhorn 28, Franklin 25, Woodstock 25, Westosha Central 20, Watertown 17.5, Hamilton 17, Madison La Follette 14, Waukesha South 13, Janesville Craig 10, Kettle Moraine 1
Girls track and field
Saturday's results
Nelson/Daniels Classic
Mukwonago 72.5, Madison Memorial 59, Cary-Grove 54, Brookfield East 41.5, Franklin 36, Niles West 34.5, Wauwatosa East 30, Janesville Craig 21, Kettle Moraine 19.5, Milwaukee King 18, Madison La Follette 18, Westosha Central 17, Oconomowoc 15, Watertown 15, Hamilton 11, West Allis Hale 10, Beaver Dam 8.5, Brookfield Central 6, Waukesha South 5.5, Elkhorn 5