High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial girls track places second at Madison West relays

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Madison Memorial girls track & field team: The Spartans earned 52 points, good for second place out of 26 teams competing at the Madison West relays. Senior Annika Cutforth won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 55.49 seconds, which accounted for 10 of those team points. Ana Ashworth placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.74 seconds), and also contributed to Memorial’s second-place finish in the 4x200 relay (1:51.68).
Anna Szepieniec, DeForest girls track & field: Szepieniec won the 55-meter (:8.76) and 200-meter (:29.45) hurdles races and contributed to a 4x400 relay victory (4:33.17) to help the Norskies earn the most points out of the five eligible teams at the Watertown Invite. DeForest also won the 4x800 relay race (11:32.9), and got wins from Lydie Bauer in the 1,600 race (5:49.27) and Paige Scheuerell in the pole vault (9 feet, 0 inches).
James Cullison, Monona Grove baseball: Cullison drove in three runs on three hits, one for a double, in Monona Grove’s 17-4 opening-day win over St. Mary’s Springs in five innings. Mac Vesperman drove in three runs as well off a single and triple, and also pitched the first two innings with one run allowed on two hits. Eddie Rivera and Tate Tourtillott also recorded multiple hits with a single and double each, and Tourtillott notched two RBIs.
In the second game of the day, Cullison was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in MG’s 13-1 win over Union Grove in five innings. Teammate Jackson Hewitt hit a double and single for an RBI, plus scored three runs.
From the box
- Oregon girls track and field’s Bree Wannebo won the shot-put at the Madison West relays with a throw of 39 feet, 8 inches. She helped push the Panthers to a seventh-place finish out of 26 teams.
- Sauk Prairie girls track and field’s Olivia Lewis won the high jump (4-8) at the Watertown Invite, helping the Eagles place second out of five teams. Her teammates who also won events included Kayla Wilson in the 55-meter dash (:7.88), Mackenzie White in the 200 (:30.2) and Kaya Howard in the 400 (1:11.84).
- DeForest boys track & field’s Caleb Ekezie won the 400-meter race (:54.51) and contributed to a win in the 4x400 relay (4:00.19) at the Watertown Invite. The Norskies also won the 4x800 relay (9:43.6).
- Reedsburg boys track and field's Bryant Yanke won the 200-meter hurdles (:27.54) and the pole vault (11-0) at the Watertown Invite, helping the Beavers place third out of six teams. Teammate Allen Stupinean won the long jump (19-8¾).
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Baseball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;2-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;0-0
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Saturday's results
Monona Grove 17, St. Mary's Springs 4
Monona Grove 13, Union Grove 1
Softball
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;1-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Baraboo;0-0;1-2
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-1
Reedsburg;0-0;1-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;1-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Girls Soccer
BADGER NORTH
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-1-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Baraboo;0-0-0;0-0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0-0;0-1-0
Portage/Poynette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Reedsburg;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;1-0-0
BADGER SOUTH
Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;1-0-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0
Watertown;0-0-0;0-0-0
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Eight
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgerton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Jefferson;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Clinton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Evansville;0-0-0;1-0-0
Whitewater;0-0-0;0-0-0
East Troy;0-0-0;0-0-0
Turner;0-0-0;0-0-0
Big Foot;0-0-0;0-0-0
Saturday's results
Waterford 9, Beaver Dam 0
Boys track & field
Saturday's results
Watertown Invite: Watertown 109, Mayville 106, Reedsburg Area 97, DeForest 88, Sauk Prairie 53, Salam 4.
Girls track & field
Saturday's results
Madison West relays: Freedom 69.50, Madison Memorial 52, Homestead 51.50, Whitefish Bay 51, Fond du Lac 48, D.C. Everest 40.50, Oregon 34, Slinger 31, Shorewood 24, Madison Edgewood 20.50, Lodi 19, Verona Area 17, Waunakee 17, Fort Atkinson 17, Janesville Craig 16, DSHA 14, La Crosse Logan 13.50, Baraboo 10, Marathon 9.50, Beaver Dam 8, Monroe 7.50, Neenah 4.50, Franklin 3.50, Madison West 3, Platteville 2.50, Hartford Union 1.
Watertown Invite: DeForest 130, Sauk Prairie 118, Watertown 71, Mayville 50, Reedsburg Area 48.