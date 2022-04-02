High school sports highlights: Madison Memorial girls track places second at Madison West relays

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Madison Memorial girls track & field team: The Spartans earned 52 points, good for second place out of 26 teams competing at the Madison West relays. Senior Annika Cutforth won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 55.49 seconds, which accounted for 10 of those team points. Ana Ashworth placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.74 seconds), and also contributed to Memorial’s second-place finish in the 4x200 relay (1:51.68).

Anna Szepieniec, DeForest girls track & field: Szepieniec won the 55-meter (:8.76) and 200-meter (:29.45) hurdles races and contributed to a 4x400 relay victory (4:33.17) to help the Norskies earn the most points out of the five eligible teams at the Watertown Invite. DeForest also won the 4x800 relay race (11:32.9), and got wins from Lydie Bauer in the 1,600 race (5:49.27) and Paige Scheuerell in the pole vault (9 feet, 0 inches).

James Cullison, Monona Grove baseball: Cullison drove in three runs on three hits, one for a double, in Monona Grove’s 17-4 opening-day win over St. Mary’s Springs in five innings. Mac Vesperman drove in three runs as well off a single and triple, and also pitched the first two innings with one run allowed on two hits. Eddie Rivera and Tate Tourtillott also recorded multiple hits with a single and double each, and Tourtillott notched two RBIs.

In the second game of the day, Cullison was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in MG’s 13-1 win over Union Grove in five innings. Teammate Jackson Hewitt hit a double and single for an RBI, plus scored three runs.

From the box

Oregon girls track and field’s Bree Wannebo won the shot-put at the Madison West relays with a throw of 39 feet, 8 inches. She helped push the Panthers to a seventh-place finish out of 26 teams.

Sauk Prairie girls track and field’s Olivia Lewis won the high jump (4-8) at the Watertown Invite, helping the Eagles place second out of five teams. Her teammates who also won events included Kayla Wilson in the 55-meter dash (:7.88), Mackenzie White in the 200 (:30.2) and Kaya Howard in the 400 (1:11.84).

DeForest boys track & field’s Caleb Ekezie won the 400-meter race (:54.51) and contributed to a win in the 4x400 relay (4:00.19) at the Watertown Invite. The Norskies also won the 4x800 relay (9:43.6).

Reedsburg boys track and field's Bryant Yanke won the 200-meter hurdles (:27.54) and the pole vault (11-0) at the Watertown Invite, helping the Beavers place third out of six teams. Teammate Allen Stupinean won the long jump (19-8¾).