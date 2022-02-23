High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Quinton Lomack posts 24 points against Verona

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Quinton Lomack, Madison La Follette boys basketball: The sophomore led the Lancers (16-4, 15-2 Big Eight) with 24 points in their 80-66 win over Verona (11-11, 7-9). Cameron Yahnke had 11 for the Lancers. La Follette travels to Middleton on Thursday night to close out the regular season.
Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: He scored two goals and had two assists in the Crusaders’ 6-0 win over Sauk Prairie in a WIAA sectional semifinal. Crusaders center JJ Wiebusch delivered four assists. The Crusaders face Waunakee on Friday night in a Division 1 sectional final.
Emma Anderson, Mount Horeb girls basketball: The senior scored a career-high 25 points in Mount Horeb’s 64-49 regional quarterfinal win over Portage. Anderson had never previously scored more than 20 points. Grace Vesperman had 14. Mount Horeb will travel to play top-seeded Reedsburg in a regional semifinal.
From the box
- Portage girls basketball’s Estella Brees scored 20 points in the loss to Mount Horeb.
- Madison West girls basketball’s Kiara Lewis led all scorers with 18 points in the’ 71-11 win over Milwaukee Bradley co-op. Teammates Lila Yackee (13) and Acadia Engleman (10) also scored in double figures.
- Lodi girls basketball’s Dylana Harrington led the Blue Devils with 22 points, but they fell to Clinton 73-68 in a regional quarterfinal.
- Cap City girls hockey’s Simone Dunai tallied two assists in the 5-3 loss to Viroqua in a sectional semifinal. Teammates Georgia Rae Samuelson, Keegan Sanderfoot and Maddie Tattersall each had a goal.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
DeForest;12-2;19-4
Waunakee;10-3;16-6
Beaver Dam;7-6;11-11
Watertown;7-7;9-13
Fort Atkinson;6-7;13-9
Stoughton;4-8;8-11
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-3;18-5
Oregon;10-4;19-4
Mount Horeb;7-7;10-12
Edgewood;7-7;13-10
Portage;6-8;11-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-12
Reedsburg;1-12;6-16
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;15-2;16-4
Middleton;13-3;15-7
Madison East;10-6;12-8
Sun Prairie;10-7;14-8
Madison Memorial;8-9;12-9
Janesville Parker;7-9;10-11
Verona;6-10;11-11
Madison West;6-10;8-11
Janesville Craig;5-12;7-16
Beloit Memorial;2-14;6-16
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-3;15-4
McFarland;9-5;11-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Wednesday's results
Madison La Follette 80, Verona 66
Girls basketball
WIAA Girls basketball tournament
Division 1
Marshfield Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Appleton West 66, No. 17 Chippewa Falls 44
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Appleton West at No. 1 Hortonville
No. 9 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Wausau West
No. 13 Stevens Point at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 Superior
No. 11 Eau Claire North at No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 10 Marshfield at No. 7 Kimberly
No. 15 Appleton North at No. 3 Appleton East
Fond du Lac Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Green Bay East 43, No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs 31
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Green Bay East or No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs at No. 1 Germantown
No. 9 Hartford at No. 8 Bay Port
No. 12 Fond du Lac at No. 5 Kaukauna
No. 13 Green Bay Preble at No. 4 Milwaukee King
No. 14 Sheboygan South at No. 3 De Pere
No. 11 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 6 Sheboygan North
No. 10 Menomonee Falls at No. 7 Divine Savior Holy Angels
No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Homestead
Sun Prairie Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Madison West 77, No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts 11
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Madison West at No. 1 Brookfield East
No. 9 Oconomowoc at No. 8 Hamilton
No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Verona
No. 13 Madison East at No. 4 Waunakee
No. 14 Middleton at No. 3 Sun Prairie
No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op at No. 6 Watertown
No. 10 Madison La Follette at No. 7 Brookfield Central
No. 15 West Allis Hale at No. 2 Arrowhead
Waukesha South Sectional
Regional Semifinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Janesville Parker 54, No. 16 Racine Horlick 44
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 1 Kettle Moraine
No. 9 Racine Case at No. 8 Milwaukee Reagan
No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Janesville Craig
No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kenosha Bradford
No. 14 Kenosha Tremper at No. 3 Franklin
No. 11 Badger at No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail
No. 10 Muskego at No. 7 Mukwonago
No. 15 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon at No. 2 Oak Creek
Division 2
River Falls Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 River Falls 54, No. 8 Tomah 36
No. 6 Sparta 52, No. 11 Hayward 30
No. 7 New Richmond 56, No. 10 Holmen 31
No. 9 Wausau East 58, No. 8 Antigo 42
No. 7 Medford 51, No. 10 Merrill 37
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 River Falls at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 5 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Onalaska
No. 6 Sparta at No. 3 La Crosse Central
No. 7 New Richmond at No. 2 Menomonie
No. 9 Wausau East at No. 1 Mosinee
Mo. 5 Shawano at No. 4 New London
No. 6 Ashland at No. 3 Rhinelander
No. 7 Medford No. 2 Lakeland
West Bend West Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco 46, No. 9 Pulaski 41
No. 7 Seymour 71, No. 10 Marinette 31
No. 8 West Bend West 78, No. 9 Milwaukee Madison 24
No. 11 Port Washington 64, No 6 Milwaukee Vincent 28
No. 7 Plymouth 48, No. 10 Oshkosh North 45 (OT)
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Pulaski or No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco at No. 1 Notre Dame
No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Menasha
No. 6 Green Bay Southwest at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 10 Marinette or No. 7 Seymour at No. 2 West De Pere
No. 9 Milwaukee Madison or No. 8 West Bend West at No.1 Beaver Dam
No. 5 West Bend East at No. 4 Grafton
No. 11 Port Washington or No 6 Milwaukee Vincent at No. 3 Slinger
No. 10 Oshkosh North or No. 7 Plymouth at No. 2 Cedarburg
Oregon Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Mount Horeb 64, No. 9 Portage 49
No. 6 Oregon 59, No. 11 Monroe 19
No. 7 Stoughton 71, No. 10 Baraboo 40
No. 8 Elkhorn 47, No. 9 Burlington 37
No. 6 Fort Atkinson 56, No. 11 Racine Park 28
No. 7 Milton 77, No. 10 Delavan-Darien 63
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Mount Horeb at No. 1 Reedsburg
No. 5 Sauk Prairie at No. 4 McFarland
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 DeForest
No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Monona Grove
No. 9 Burlington or No. 8 Elkhorn at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 5 Waterford at No. 4 Wilmot Union
No. 6 Fort Atkinson at No. 3 Westosha Central
No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Waukesha West
West Allis Central Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Wauwatosa East 48, No. 9 Nicolet 46
No. 6 Wauwatosa West 61, No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran 40
No. 10 Milwaukee South at No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller
No. 8 Waukesha North 63, No. 9 Cudahy 18
No. 7 Greendale 51, No. 10 Whitnall 43
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Wauwatosa East at No. 1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Golda Meir
No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran or No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Shorewood
No. 10 Milwaukee South or No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
No. 8 Waukesha North at No. 1 Pewaukee
No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 New Berlin West
No. 6 West Allis Central at No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower
No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 South Milwaukee
Division 3
Somerset Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Bloomer at No. 8 Osecola
No. 5 Ellsworth 61, No. 12 Spooner 24
No. 6 Somerset 51, No. 11 St. Croix Central 39
No. 7 Barron 51, No. 10 Amery 39
No. 8 Adams-Friendship 42, No. 9 Arcadia 38
No. 5 Westby 75, No. 12 Mauston 22
No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, No. 11 Black River Falls 37
No. 7 Stanley-Boyd 64, No. 10 Viroqua 30
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Bloomer or No. 8 Osecola at No. 1 St. Croix Falls
No. 12 Spooner or No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Northwestern
No. 11 St. Croix Central or No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott
No. 10 Amery or No. 7 Barron at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 9 Arcadia or No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 West Salem
No. 12 Mauston or No. 5 Westby at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells
No. 11 Black River Falls or No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Altoona
No. 10 Viroqua or No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Elk Mound
Brillion Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Clintonville 34, No. 8 Northland Pines 17
No. 5 Peshtigo 49, No. 12 Waupaca 37
No. 6 Oconto Falls 52, No. 11 Little Chute 24
No. 7 Menominee Indian 67, No. 10 Tomahawk 23
No. 8 Sheboygan Falls 59, No. 9 Denmark 40
No. 5 Kewaunee 63, No. 12 Sturgeon Bay 15
No. 6 Chilton 64, No. 11 Campbellsport 18
No. 7 Two Rivers 47, No. 10 Southern Door 39
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Northland Pines or No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Freedom
No. 12 Waupaca or No. 5 Peshtigo at No. 4 Wrightstown
No. 11 Little Chute or No. 6 Oconto Falls at No. 3 Xavier
No. 10 Tomahawk or No. 7 Menominee Indian at No. 2 Amherst
No. 9 Denmark or No. 8 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Brillion
No. 12 Sturgeon Bay or No. 5 Kewaunee at No. 4 Oostburg
No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Kiel
No. 10 Southern Door or No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 New Holstein
Wautoma Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Evansville 70, No. 8 Dodgeville 59
No. 5 Columbus 76, No. 12 River Valley 37
No. 6 Richland Center 60, No. 11 Turner 29
No. 7 Clinton 73, No. 10 Lodi 68
No. 8 Winneconne 43, No. 9 Ripon 39
No. 5 Omro 70, No. 12 Mayville 29
No. 11 North Fond du Lac 52, No. 6 Wautoma 50
No. 10 Berlin 40, No. 7 Lomira 37
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Evansville at No. 1 Prairie du Chien
No. 5 Columbus at No. 4 Platteville
No. 11 Turner or No. 6 Richland Center at No. 3 Edgewood
No. 10 Lodi or No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Edgerton
No. 9 Ripon or No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Waupun
No. 12 Mayville or No. 5 Omro at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 11 North Fond du Lac or No. 6 Wautoma at No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep
No. 10 Berlin or No. 7 Lomira at No. 2 Kewaskum
Whitewater Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Messmer 51, No. 9 Carmen Northwest 41
No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages def. No. 12 Obama SCTE (forfeit)
No. 6 Brown Deer 101, No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
No. 10 Milwaukee North 43, No. 7 Saint Anthony 30
No. 8 Big Foot 73, No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's 37
No. 5 Jefferson 64, No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran 21
No. 11 East Troy 69, No. 6 Saint Francis 49
No. 7 Saint Thomas More 57, No. 10 Whitewater 39
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Carmen Northwest or No. 8 Messmer at No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran
No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 4 Brookfield Academy
No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit or No. 6 Brown Deer at No. 3 Domincan
No. 10 Milwaukee North or No. 7 Saint Anthony at No. 2 University School of Milwaukee
No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's or No. 8 Big Foot at No. 1 Lake Mills
No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Catholic Memorial
No. 11 East Troy or No. 6 Saint Francis at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 10 Whitewater or No. 7 Saint Thomas More at No. 2 Martin Luther
Division 4
Osseo-Fairchild Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Webster 42, No. 8 Glenwood City 28
No. 5 Cameron 60, No. 12 Boyceville 19
No. 6 Grantsburg 72, No. 11 Chequamegon 31
No. 7 Shell Lake 80, No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser 56
No. 8 Regis 61, No. 9 Whitehall 26
No. 5 Fall Creek 55, No. 12 Spring Valley 15
No. 11 Augusta at No. 6 Cadott
No. 10 Mondovi 40, No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood 32
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Webster or No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Phillips
No. 12 Boyceville or No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Unity
No. 11 Chequamegon or No. 6 Grantsburg at No. 3 Cumberland
No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser or No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Ladysmith
No. 9 Whitehall or No. 8 Regis at No. 1 Osseo-Fairchild
No. 12 Spring Valley or No. 5 Fall Creek at No. 4 Durand
No. 11 Augusta or No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Colfax
No. 10 Mondovi or No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood at No. 2 Neillsville
Appleton East Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Colby 63, No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake 58
No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, No. 12 Montello 26
No. 6 Stratford 56, No. 11 Necedah 28
No. 7 Abbotsford 68, No. 10 Nekoosa 47
No. 9 Algoma 44, No. 8 Manawa 40
No. 5 Coleman 69, No. 12 Roncalli 54
No. 6 Crandon 74, No. 11 Crivitz 37
No. 7 Shiocton 42, No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont 29
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Colby or No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake at No. 1 Westfield
No. 12 Montello or No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 4 Marathon
No. 11 Necedah or No. 6 Stratford at No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia
No. 10 Nekoosa or No. 7 Abbotsford at No. 2 Auburndale
No. 9 Algoma or No. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic
No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Oconto
No. 11 Crivitz or No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Bonduel
No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont or No. 7 Shiocton at No. 2 Mishicot
DeForest Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Darlington 55, No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro 40
No. 5 Luther 59, No. 12 Riverdale 25
No. 6 Cuba City 80, No. 11 Cashton 43
No. 7 Boscobel 55, No. 10 Fennimore 45
No. 9 Waterloo 45, No. 8 Markesan 42
No. 5 New Glarus 59, No. 12 Wisconsin Heights 39
No. 6 Marshall 58, No. 11 Parkview 12
No. 10 Poynette 60, No. 7 Deerfield 56
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro or No. 8 Darlington at No. 1 Mineral Point
No. 5 Luther at No. 4 Lancaster
No. 11 Cashton or No. 6 Cuba City at No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City
No. 7 Boscobel at No. 2 Aquinas
No. 9 Waterloo at No. 1 Brodhead
No. 5 New Glarus at No. 4 Cambridge
No. 11 Parkview or No. 6 Marshall at No. 3 Pardeeville
No. 10 Poynette or No. 7 Deerfield at No. 2 Belleville
Brown Deer Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium 72, No. 8 Random Lake 59
No. 5 Howards Grove def. No. 12 Destiny (forfeit)
No. 11 Horicon at No. 6 Valders
No. 7 Ozaukee 77, No. 10 Kohler 55
No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle 47, No. 9 Heritage 46
No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 67, No. 12 Williams Bay 20
No. 6 Dodgeland def. No. 11 Hope Christian (forfeit)
No. 10 Living Word Lutheran 52, No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life 34
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 1 Laconia
No. 5 Howard's Grove No. 4 Manitowoc Lutheran
No. 11 Horicon or No. 6 Valders at No. 3 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
No. 10 Kohler or No. 7 Ozaukee at No. 2 St. Mary's Springs
No. 9 Heritage or No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science
No. 12 Williams Bay or No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at No. 4 Racine Lutheran
No. 6 Dodgeland at No. 3 Salam
No. 10 Living Word Lutheran at No.2 The Prairie School
Division 5
Amery Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Northwood bye
No. 8 Lac Courte Oreillas 53, No. 9 Mercer 27
No. 5 Drummond 64, No. 12 Butternut 14
No. 4 Siren 55, No. 13 Frederic 17
No. 3 South Shore 56, No. 14 Luck 22
No. 6 Mellen 54, No. 11 Washburn 20
No. 7 Solon Springs 61, No. 10 Winter 53
No. 2 Hurley bye
No. 1 McDonell Catholic 67, No. 16 Prentice 27
No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, No. 8 Clayton 37
No. 5 Clear Lake 50, No. 12 Cornell 28
No. 4 Lake Holcombe 44, No. 13 Owen-Withee 41
No. 14 Thorp 49, No. 3 Flambeau 49 (OT)
No. 6 Gillman 58, No. 11 Rib Lake 40
No. 7 Turtle Lake 51, No. 10 New Auburn 27
No. 2 Prairie Farm 73, No. 15 Bruce 31
D.C. Everest Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Assumption 67, No. 16 Marion 6
No. 8 Columbus Catholic 45, No. 9 Newman Catholic 28
No. 5 Spencer 39, No. 12 Rosholt 29
No. 4 Athens 61, No. 13 Port Edwards 22
No. 3 Edgar 65, No. 14 Tigerton 4
No. 6 Gresham 67, No. 11 Northland Lutheran 45
No. 10 Almond-Bancroft 36, No. 7 Pacelli 15
No. 2 Wild Rose 63, No. 15 Tri-County 16
No. 1 Wabeno/Laona bye
No. 8 Oneida Nation 46, No. 9 Wausaukee 43
No. 5 Florence 61, No. 12 Gibraltar 41
No. 4 Gillett 64, No. 13 White Lake 10
No. 3 Niagara bye
No. 6 Lena 66, No. 11 Goodman/Pembine 23
No. 7 Suring 59, No. 10 Bowler 18
No. 2 Three Lakes bye
Royal Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor def. No. 16 Granton (forfeit)
No. 8 Loyal 48, No. 9 Pittsville 11
No. 5 Royall 71, N0. 12 Alma/Pepin 38
No. 4 Hillsboro 70, No. 13 Gilmanton 25
No. 2 Alma Lincoln Center 48, No. 14 Greenwood 28
No. 6 Eleva-Strum 48, No. 11 Independence 30
No. 7 Wonewoc-Center 57, No. 10 New Richmond 46
No. 2 Blair-Taylor 73, No. 15 Brookwood 31
No. 1 Belmont 79, No. 16 Weston 12
No. 9 Ithaca 49, No. 8 De Soto 37
No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative 54, No. 12 Shullsburg 49
No. 4 Wauzeka-Stueben 60, No. 13 Seneca 23
No. 3 Kickapoo 59, No. 14 Iowa-Grant 25
No. 6 Potosi/Cassville 63, No. 11 Southwestern 48
No. 7 River Ridge 48, No. 10 Benton 34
No. 2 Highland 79, No. 15 North Crawford 28
Central Wisconsin Christian Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Albany bye
No. 9 Pecatonica 58, No. 8 Johnson Creek 53
No. 5 Rio 74, No. 12 Faith Christian 9
No. 13 Barneveld 59, No. 4 University Lake School/Trinity Academy 29
No. 3 Fall River 64, No. 14 Madison Country Day 21
No. 6 Argyle 76, No. 11 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose 26
No. 7 Catholic Central 52, No. 10 Monticello 43
No. 2 Black Hawk 54, No. 15 Juda 16
No. 1 Randolph 75, No. 16 Wayland Academy 33
No. 8 Hustisford 56, No. 9 Reedsville 50
No. 5 Eastbrook 51, No. 12 Stockbridge 21
No. 4 Sheboygan Lutheran 74, No. 13 Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran/Providence 31
No. 3 Lourdes Academy 63, No. 14 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 50
No. 6 Sevastopol 60, No. 11 Central Wisconsin Christian 18
No. 7 Hilbert 52, No. 10 Cambria-Friesland 40
No. 2 Oakfield 72, No. 15 Sheboygan Christian 29
Boys hockey
WIAA Boys hockey tournament
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Hudson bye
No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5
No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0
No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0
No. 3 Eau Claire North bye
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0
No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0
No. 5 Stevens Point 3, No. 4 Wausau West 1
No. 6 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Eau Claire North 2
No. 7 Superior 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 1
Sectional Semifinal
No. 1 Hudson 7, No. 5 Stevens Point 0
No. 7 Superior at No. 6 Chippewa Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Notre Dame bye
No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0
No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0
No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0
No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op bye
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3
No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1
No. 2 Neenah bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Notre Dame 5, No. 8 Beaver Dam Co-op 1
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op 3, No. 4 Bay Port 2
No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere Co-op 4, No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op 3
No. 2 Neenah 4, No. 7 West Bend Co-op 0
Sectional Semifinal
No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7:15 p.m.
No. 2 Neenah Co-op 5, No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere 2
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Edgewood bye
No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0
No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2
No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2
No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0
No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0
No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1
No. 2 Waunakee bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Edgewood 3, No. 8 Sun Prairie 2
No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 5, No. 4 Reedsburg Co-op 3
No. 3 Verona 5, No. 6 Middleton 0
No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 7 Madison Memorial 0
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Edgewood 6, No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 0
No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 3 Verona 1
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)
No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye
No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op 4, No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op 3
No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2
No. 4 Brookfield East co-op 7, No. 13 Monroe co-op 2
No. 3 Arrowhead bye
No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2
No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1
No. 2 University School bye
Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 6, No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op 5
No. 4 Brookfield East Co-op 4, No. 5 Muskego Co-op 3
No. 3 Arrowhead 4, No. 6 Marquette 1
No. 2 University School 7, No. 7 Janesville Co-op 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. Brookfield East Co-op 3, No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 0
No. 2 University School 1, No. 3 Arrowhead 0
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Final (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Rice Lake 6, No. 8 Chequamegon co-op 0
No. 4 Hayward 4, No. 5 Marshfield 3
No. 3 Amery co-op 12, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 0
No. 2 New Richmond 15, No. 7 Frederic co-op 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Rice Lake 4, No. 4 Hayward 1
No. 3 Amery Co-op at No. 2 New Richmond
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Lakeland 5, No. 8 Northland Pines 0
No. 4 Antigo co-op 8, No. 5 Waupaca 2
No. 3 Mosinee 9, No. 6 Pacelli co-op 2
No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, No. 7 Tomahawk 4
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Lakeland 3, No. 4 Antigo/Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1
No. 3 Mosinee 7, No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op 7, No. 8 Viroqua co-op 0
No. 4 West Salem 1, No. 5 Black River Falls 0
No. 3 River Falls 4, No. 6 Altoona co-op 3 (2OT)
No. 2 Somerset co-op 9, No. 7 Menomonie 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville Co-op 3, No. 5 Black River Falls 1
No. 2 Somerset Co-op 7, No. 3 River Falls 3
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Saturday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 9, No. 8 Stoughton 0
No. 4 Homestead 4, No. 5 Cedarburg 0
No. 3 McFarland 7, No. 6 Monona Grove 1
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 7 Waupun 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 5, No. 4 Homestead 0
No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 3 McFarland 1
Girls hockey
WIAA Girls hockey tournament
Sectional No. 1
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op bye
No. 4 Northland Pines co-op 4, No. 5 Marshfield co-op 0
No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 6, No. 6 Rhinelander co-op 4
No. 2 Hayward co-op 14, No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake 0
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 7 p.m.)
No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op 8, No. 4 Northland Pines Co-op 1
No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 7, No. 2 Hayward Co-op 5
Sectional No. 2
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 River Falls Co-op bye
No. 4 Somerset co-op 4, No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op 2
No. 3 Onalaska co-op 2, No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op 0
No. 2 Hudson 7, No. 7 Black River Falls co-op 1
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 4 Somerset Co-op 6, No. 1 River Falls Co-op 3
No. 3 Onalaska Co-op 3, No. 2 Hudson 2
Sectional No. 3
Regionals (Friday, Feb. 18)
No. 1 Middleton Co-op bye
No. 4 Stoughton co-op 3, No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op 1
No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op 3, No. 6 Baraboo co-op 0
No. 2 Viroqua co-op 11, No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op 0
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 7:30 p.m.)
No. 1 Middleton Co-op 5, No. 4 Stoughton Co-op 0
No. 2 Viroqua Co-op 5, No. 3 Sun Prairie Co-op 3
Sectional No. 4
Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)
No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op bye
No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op 2, No. 4 Cedarburg co-op 1
No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op 2, No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op 0
No. Xavier Co-op 11, No. 7 Arrowhead Co-op 1
Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)
No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op 3, No. 5 University School of Milwaukee Co-op 1
No. 2 Xavier Co-op 4, No. 3 Fond du Lac Co-op 1