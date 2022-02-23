 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Quinton Lomack posts 24 points against Verona

  • 0
laf jump photo

La Follette's Quinton Lomack celebrates a basket during the first half.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Quinton Lomack, Madison La Follette boys basketball: The sophomore led the Lancers (16-4, 15-2 Big Eight) with 24 points in their 80-66 win over Verona (11-11, 7-9). Cameron Yahnke had 11 for the Lancers. La Follette travels to Middleton on Thursday night to close out the regular season.

Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: He scored two goals and had two assists in the Crusaders’ 6-0 win over Sauk Prairie in a WIAA sectional semifinal. Crusaders center JJ Wiebusch delivered four assists. The Crusaders face Waunakee on Friday night in a Division 1 sectional final.

Emma Anderson, Mount Horeb girls basketball: The senior scored a career-high 25 points in Mount Horeb’s 64-49 regional quarterfinal win over Portage. Anderson had never previously scored more than 20 points. Grace Vesperman had 14. Mount Horeb will travel to play top-seeded Reedsburg in a regional semifinal.

People are also reading…

From the box

  • Portage girls basketball’s Estella Brees scored 20 points in the loss to Mount Horeb.
  • Madison West girls basketball’s Kiara Lewis led all scorers with 18 points in the’ 71-11 win over Milwaukee Bradley co-op. Teammates Lila Yackee (13) and Acadia Engleman (10) also scored in double figures.
  • Lodi girls basketball’s Dylana Harrington led the Blue Devils with 22 points, but they fell to Clinton 73-68 in a regional quarterfinal.
  • Cap City girls hockey’s Simone Dunai tallied two assists in the 5-3 loss to Viroqua in a sectional semifinal. Teammates Georgia Rae Samuelson, Keegan Sanderfoot and Maddie Tattersall each had a goal.
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard breaks down Jordan Davis’ impact in UW's win over Minnesota

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics