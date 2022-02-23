High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Quinton Lomack posts 24 points against Verona

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Quinton Lomack, Madison La Follette boys basketball: The sophomore led the Lancers (16-4, 15-2 Big Eight) with 24 points in their 80-66 win over Verona (11-11, 7-9). Cameron Yahnke had 11 for the Lancers. La Follette travels to Middleton on Thursday night to close out the regular season.

Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: He scored two goals and had two assists in the Crusaders’ 6-0 win over Sauk Prairie in a WIAA sectional semifinal. Crusaders center JJ Wiebusch delivered four assists. The Crusaders face Waunakee on Friday night in a Division 1 sectional final.

Emma Anderson, Mount Horeb girls basketball: The senior scored a career-high 25 points in Mount Horeb’s 64-49 regional quarterfinal win over Portage. Anderson had never previously scored more than 20 points. Grace Vesperman had 14. Mount Horeb will travel to play top-seeded Reedsburg in a regional semifinal.

From the box

Portage girls basketball’s Estella Brees scored 20 points in the loss to Mount Horeb.

Madison West girls basketball’s Kiara Lewis led all scorers with 18 points in the’ 71-11 win over Milwaukee Bradley co-op. Teammates Lila Yackee (13) and Acadia Engleman (10) also scored in double figures.

Lodi girls basketball’s Dylana Harrington led the Blue Devils with 22 points, but they fell to Clinton 73-68 in a regional quarterfinal.

Cap City girls hockey’s Simone Dunai tallied two assists in the 5-3 loss to Viroqua in a sectional semifinal. Teammates Georgia Rae Samuelson, Keegan Sanderfoot and Maddie Tattersall each had a goal.