High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang qualifies for state in girls tennis
High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang qualifies for state in girls tennis

tennis jump photo 4-22

Madison La Follette freshman Annalise Yang returns a shot during her second-round match.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's night’s high school sports action.

Star of the night

Annalise Yang, Madison La Follette: Yang earned a third-place finish at No. 1 singles at the WIAA Division 1 Badger girls tennis sectional. She won her first-round matchup without losing a game but then lost 2-6, 6-7 (4) in the semifinal to set up the third-place match, which she won 6-1, 6-0 over Oregon’s Ella Peotter. She clinched an individual state berth with the top-four finish, as did Peotter.

Brandon Lopez, Madison La Follette: Lopez scored both goals in Madison La Follette’s 2-0 victory at Janesville Craig in boys soccer. He scored in the seventh minute and then again in the 56th minute to help the Lancers earn their first conference victory.

From the box

  • The Sun Prairie duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein placed second in No. 1 doubles at the Badger sectional. They won in the first round 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, then won their semifinal match 6-3, 6-3 over Stoughton’s Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons, before falling in the final 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Lake Geneva Badger's Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn. Watertown’s Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck beat Stoughton’s Wheeler and Gibbons in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-4. All four duos clinched individual state berths.
  • Watertown’s duo of Madison Peters and Riley Quinn won the No. 2 doubles sectional title at Badger and a berth to the state tournament.
  • Madison Memorial’s Alex Kimbel led both teams with 23 assists in the Spartans' 3-0 win over Madison West in boys volleyball.
  • Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony led the team with 11 kills and three blocks in its 3-0 victory over Beloit Memorial in girls volleyball. The final score was 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.
  • T.J. Kinney had 10 kills and 14 digs to help Madison Edgewood boys volleyball beat Madison East 3-1. The final score was 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-20.
