High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang qualifies for state in girls tennis

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's night’s high school sports action.
Star of the night
Annalise Yang, Madison La Follette: Yang earned a third-place finish at No. 1 singles at the WIAA Division 1 Badger girls tennis sectional. She won her first-round matchup without losing a game but then lost 2-6, 6-7 (4) in the semifinal to set up the third-place match, which she won 6-1, 6-0 over Oregon’s Ella Peotter. She clinched an individual state berth with the top-four finish, as did Peotter.
Brandon Lopez, Madison La Follette: Lopez scored both goals in Madison La Follette’s 2-0 victory at Janesville Craig in boys soccer. He scored in the seventh minute and then again in the 56th minute to help the Lancers earn their first conference victory.
From the box
- The Sun Prairie duo of Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein placed second in No. 1 doubles at the Badger sectional. They won in the first round 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, then won their semifinal match 6-3, 6-3 over Stoughton’s Mikayla Wheeler and Shannon Gibbons, before falling in the final 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Lake Geneva Badger's Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn. Watertown’s Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck beat Stoughton’s Wheeler and Gibbons in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-4. All four duos clinched individual state berths.
- Watertown’s duo of Madison Peters and Riley Quinn won the No. 2 doubles sectional title at Badger and a berth to the state tournament.
- Madison Memorial’s Alex Kimbel led both teams with 23 assists in the Spartans' 3-0 win over Madison West in boys volleyball.
- Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony led the team with 11 kills and three blocks in its 3-0 victory over Beloit Memorial in girls volleyball. The final score was 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.
- T.J. Kinney had 10 kills and 14 digs to help Madison Edgewood boys volleyball beat Madison East 3-1. The final score was 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;8-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-12-0;2-5-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;9-1-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;7-5-3;3-3-1;7
Monroe;0-7-3;0-5-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;13-3-4;6-1-0;12
DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-9-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;6-8-2;5-2-1;11
Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-8-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-11-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;9-4-2;6-1-0;18
Verona;8-1-1;5-0-1;16
Madison West;8-4-1;5-1-1;16
Sun Prairie;11-1-4;5-1-0;15
Madison Memorial;8-6-1;4-3-0;12
Beloit Memorial;6-8-1;2-4-1;7
Madison East;1-7-0;2-3-1;7
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-9-1;0-5-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;6-3-2;4-1-1;13
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;2-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18
Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18
Lake Mills;11-2-1;4-2-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;6-6-0;3-4-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Columbus;3-10-0;1-5-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-6-2;0-2-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-3-2;0-3-1;1
Wednesday's results
La Follette 2, Janesville Craig 0
Girls tennis
WIAA DIVISION 1
Wednesday's results
Waunakee sectional
Team results: 1, Middleton 45; 2, Madison West 29; 3, La Crosse Central 21; 4, tie, Holmen 20 and Verona 20; 6, Waunakee 16; 7, Madison Memorial 14; 8, Baraboo 13; 9, Reedsburg 11; 10, La Crosse Logan 8; 11, Tomah 6; 12, Sauk Prairie 4.
Singles
No. 1 Championship: Somasundaram, Mid, def. Nagpal, Ver, 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.
No. 1 Third Place: Mack, Sun, def. Qian, MW, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 Semi Final: Nagpal, def. Mack, 6-2, 6-1; Somasundaram, def. Qian, 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 First Round: Mack, def. Thomson, Tom, 6-3, 6-1; Nagpal, def. Torgerud, LCC, 6-2, 6-0; Qian, def. Stitt, Hol, 6-2, 6-2; Somasundaram, def. Roswall, LCL, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Championship: Agapov, Mid, def. Gustavson, MW, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 Third Place: Plossel, Hol, def. Roberts, LCL, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 Semi Final: Gustavson, def. Plossel, 6-2, 6-0; Agapov, def. Roberts 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 Championship: Sabat, Mid, def. Qureshi, Ver, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 Third Place: Gelder, Hol, def. Culp, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3 Semi Final: Qureshi, def. Gelder, 6-3, 6-2; Sabat, def, Culp, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 Championship: Huang, MW, def. Queoff, Ver, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4 Third Place: Schlicht, LCC, def. Goede, Hol, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4 Semi Final: Queoff, def. Goede, 6-1, 6-1; Huang, def. Schlicht, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 Championship: Remesh-Wu, MM, def. Lin-Ryan, MW, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 1 Third Place: Andler-Ryan, Mid, def. Lewison-Koppie, Bar, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 1 Semi Final: Remish-Wu, def. Lewison-Koppie, 6-3, 6-3; Lin-Ryan, def. Ryan-Andler, 3-6, 6-6(5), 6-2.
No. 1 First Round: Lewison-Koppie, def. Rogers-Statz, Wau, 6-3, 6-4; Remish-Wu, def. Lichucki-Radtke, Hol, 6-1, 6-1; Lin-Ryan, def. Holman-Johnson, LCC, 6-2, 6-0; Ryan-Andler, def. Jarret-Hofland, LCL, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 Championship: Conrad-Li, Mid, def. Wiriyan-Cai, MM, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 Third Place: M.Hannum-S.Hannum, LCL, def. Bildsten-Langkamp, Bar, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 Semi Final: Wiriyab-Cai, def. M.Hannum-S.Hannum, 6-1, 6-1; Conrad-Li, def. Bildsten-Langkamp, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 Championship: Nowinski-Opsahl, Wau, def. Ohly-Sax, Mid, 7-6(4), 6-1.
No. 3 Third Place: Torres-Ruiz, Ree, def. Lysne-Vandermolen, LCC, 4-6, 6-4.
No. 3 Semi Final: Ohly-Sax, def. Torres-Ruiz, 6-3, 6-0; Nowinski-Opsahl, def. Vandermolen-Lynse, 6-3, 6-1.
Badger Sectional
Team scores: 1, Badger 47; 2, Janesville Craig 27; 3, Watertown 26; 4, Elkhorn 24; 5, Burlington 18; 6, McFarland 17; 7, Sun Prairie 15; 8 tie, DeForest 12; Oregon 12; 10, La Follette 9; 11, Stoughton 8; 12, Janesville Parker 2; 13 tie, Beloit Memorial 0; Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0; Milton 0, Wilmot Union 0.
Singles
No. 1 Championship: Christensen, Elk, def. Iderzul, Bad, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 1 Third Place: Yang, LaF, def. Peotter, Ore, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 Semi Final: Iderzul, def. Yang, 6-2, 7-6(4); Christensen, def. Peotter, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 First Round: Yang, def. Rauch, Bur, 6-0, 6-0; Iderzul, def. Maudlin, McF, 6-0, 6-0; Peotter, def. Grund, JC, 7-6, 6-3; Christensen, def. Karkow, Wat, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 Championship: Arreazola, JC, def. Trent, Bad, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 Third Place: Liu, McF, def. Zamber, LaF, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 Semi Final: Trent, def. Liu, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Arreazola, def. Zamber, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 Championship: Haase, Bad, def. Oiler, Wat, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 Third Place: Reilly, JC, def. Kopp, McF, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 Semi Final: Oiler, def. Reilly, 6-3, 6-1; Haase, def. Kopp, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 Championship: Barkes, Elk, def. Anderson, Bad, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 Third Place: Leary, Sun, def. Martin, Ore, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4 Semi Final: Anderson, def. Leary, 7-5, 6-3; Barkes, def. Martin, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 Championship: Fasano-Hirn, Bad, def. Shwartzer-Stein, Sun, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 1 Third Place: Smith-Wruck, Wat, def. Wheeler-Gibbons, Sto, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 1 Semi Final: Schwartzer-Stein, def. Wheeler-Gibbons, 6-3, 6-3; Fasano-Hirn, def. Smith-Wruck, 7-5, 6-0.
No. 1 First Round: Schwartzer-Stein, def. Matson-Taylor, Bur, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5; Wheeler-Gibbons, def. A.Barnes-L.Barnes, JP, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Smith-Wruck, def. Kooyman-Plenty, JC, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3; Fasano-Hirn, def. Wirtz-Lo, Ore, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2 Championship: Peters-Quinn, Wat, def. Agollari-Norland, 6-2, 7-6(1).
No. 2 Third Place: Heckel-Lauer, Bad, def. Bierman-Hegarty, DeF, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 Semi Final: Peters-Quinn, def. Heckel-Lauer, 6-2, 6-4; Agollari-Norland, def. Bierman-Hegarty, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 Championship: McCan-Bailet, Bad, def. M.Smitz-A.Smitz, Bur, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
No. 3 Third Place: Gifford-Mattke, Wat, def. Catencamp-Golliher, DeF, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.
No. 3 Semi Final: M.Smitz-A.Smitz def. Gifford-Mattke, 6-3, 6-4; McCan-Bailet, def. Catencamp-Golliher, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Boys volleyball
Wednesday's results
Madison Memorial 3, Madison West 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-21)
Edgewood 3, Madison East 1 (25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-20)
Girls volleyball
Wednesday's results
Sun Prairie 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-21)