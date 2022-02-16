 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Aaliyah Smith scores 26 points in win against Sun Prairie

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Aaliyah Smith, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Smith, a senior, posted a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Lancers' 70-60 victory over Big Eight Conference leader Sun Prairie (19-4, 14-3 Big Eight). Demetria Prewitt added 20 for the host Lancers (12-6, 11-5). La Follette extended its winning streak to 10 games. 

From the box

  • Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony scored 18 points in the loss to Madison La Follette. The Cardinals hold a half-game lead over Verona (18-4, 13-3) for first in the Big Eight. Sun Prairie finishes conference play against Middleton on Thursday, while Verona has games against Beloit Memorial on Thursday and Madison Memorial on Saturday. Janesville Craig is 12-4 in league action, with games remaining against Madison East on Thursday and Beloit Memorial on Saturday. 
