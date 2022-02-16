High school sports highlights: Madison La Follette's Aaliyah Smith scores 26 points in win against Sun Prairie

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Aaliyah Smith, Madison La Follette girls basketball: Smith, a senior, posted a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Lancers' 70-60 victory over Big Eight Conference leader Sun Prairie (19-4, 14-3 Big Eight). Demetria Prewitt added 20 for the host Lancers (12-6, 11-5). La Follette extended its winning streak to 10 games.
From the box
- Sun Prairie’s Avree Antony scored 18 points in the loss to Madison La Follette. The Cardinals hold a half-game lead over Verona (18-4, 13-3) for first in the Big Eight. Sun Prairie finishes conference play against Middleton on Thursday, while Verona has games against Beloit Memorial on Thursday and Madison Memorial on Saturday. Janesville Craig is 12-4 in league action, with games remaining against Madison East on Thursday and Beloit Memorial on Saturday.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;10-1;17-3
DeForest;11-2;18-4
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
Watertown;7-6;9-12
Beaver Dam;6-6;9-11
Fort Atkinson;5-7;12-9
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-12;5-16
BADGER WEST
Monroe;11-2;18-4
Oregon;9-4;18-4
Mount Horeb;7-6;10-11
Edgewood;6-7;12-10
Portage;5-8;10-11
Sauk Prairie;5-8;10-12
Reedsburg;1-11;6-15
Baraboo;1-11;5-15
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;14-2;15-4
Middleton;12-3;14-7
Sun Prairie;10-6;14-7
Madison East;9-6;11-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-8
Janesville Parker;7-9;10-11
Verona;5-9;10-10
Janesville Craig;5-11;7-15
Madison West;5-10;7-11
Beloit Memorial;2-13;6-15
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;12-2;15-5
East Troy;11-3;15-4
McFarland;9-5;11-7
Turner;9-5;11-7
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;8-6;11-8
Edgerton;8-7;9-12
Whitewater;2-12;3-17
Clinton;2-13;4-17
Jefferson;1-13;1-19
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;13-1;21-2
Monona Grove;10-4;13-8
Waunakee;9-5;15-8
Watertown;9-5;17-6
Stoughton;7-7;10-13
DeForest;7-7;13-10
Milton;2-12;8-15
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;14-0;23-0
Edgewood;11-3;16-7
Oregon;9-5;13-10
Sauk Prairie;8-6;16-7
Mount Horeb;6-8;8-13
Baraboo;3-11;5-18
Monroe;1-13;1-20
Portage;0-14;3-20
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-3;19-4
Verona;13-3;18-4
Janesville Craig;12-4;15-7
Madison La Follette;11-5;12-6
Madison Memorial;10-6;10-10
Middleton;8-8;9-13
Beloit Memorial;6-10;7-12
Madison East;5-11;7-12
Madison West;1-16;2-18
Janesville Parker;1-15;1-21
Rock Valley
Brodhead;16-0;20-2
Edgerton;14-2;20-2
Jefferson;12-4;15-7
McFarland;10-6;15-7
Clinton;9-6;12-8
Evansville;7-9;9-13
Whitewater;4-12;5-17
East Troy;3-13;3-18
Turner;2-14;7-15
Big Foot;2-14;5-16
Wednesday's results
Madison La Follette 70, Sun Prairie 60