High school sports highlights: Madison Edgewood's Natalie Ring shines in Badger West conference volleyball tournament final, Crusaders share conference title with Sauk Prairie

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Natalie Ring, Madison Edgewood: Ring recorded 14 kills and 1.5 blocks as the Crusaders beat Sauk Prairie 23-25, 25-21, 15-7 in the Badger West girls volleyball conference tournament final. Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie claimed a share of the title after both teams had 14.5 tournament points and a 14-1 conference record.
Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon: Vorontsov won the girls cross country race with a time of 19:50.8 at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany. Vorontsov’s time was 35 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Little Chute’s Ella Pahl. Vorontsov’s win helped the Panthers to a third-place finish in the girls large division with 89 points.
Yordanos Zelinski, Oregon: Zelinski won the boys cross country race with a time of 16:46 at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany. Zelinski finished just over seven seconds in front of the second-place finisher, Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard. The Panthers finished seventh in the boys large school division with 165 points.
From the box
- Sun Prairie’s Gabe Voung and Mason Borgardt both had two goals and two assists as the Cardinals defeated Fond du Lac 10-0 in boys soccer. Voung assisted on Borgardt’s first goal in the 39th minute and Borgardt returned the favor by assisting Voung’s second goal in the 60th minute.
- Belleville’s Carter Scholey finished the boys cross country race at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany with a time of 17:05.7, the best time in the boys small school division. Scholey finished 15 seconds faster than the second-placed small-school finisher, Poynette’s Tucker Johnson. Belleville finished with 151 points and in sixth place in the boys small-school division.
- Middleton’s Natalie Charles won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.78 and was part of the winning 100 medley relay and 200 medley relay teams as the Cardinals took first place at the Beloit girls swimming invitational. The 100 medley relay team of Charles, Lily Mair, Eva Anagnostopoulos and Ella Needham finished with a time of 53.43 and the 200 medley relay team of Charles, Mair, Anagnostopoulos and Ryanne Woodall finished with a time of 1:52.91.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;9-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-13-0;2-6-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;10-2-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;8-5-3;3-3-1;7
Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14
DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13
Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;10-1-1;6-0-1;19
Sun Prairie;13-1-4;6-1-0;18
Middleton;9-5-2;6-2-0;18
Madison West;9-4-2;5-1-2;17
Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13
Beloit Memorial;6-9-1;2-5-1;7
Madison East;1-7-2;2-3-2;8
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-10-2;0-5-1;1
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;6-4-2;4-1-1;13
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;3-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18
Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18
Lake Mills;12-2-1;5-2-0;15
Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-1;3-5-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Lakeside Lutheran;7-3-2;1-3-1;4
Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-6-2;0-2-1;1
Saturday's results
Madison West 1, McFarland 0
Sun Prairie 10, Fond du Lac 0
Verona 2, Mount Horeb 0
Janesville Craig 1, East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 0
Watertown Luther Prep 1, Wisconsin Lutheran 1
Girls volleyball
Saturday's results
Badger West Conference Tournament:
Round 1:
Sauk Prairie 2, Monroe 0 (25-10, 25-10)
Mount Horeb 2, Baraboo 1 (31-29, 9-25, 15-11)
Madison Edgewood 2, Portage 0 (25-12, 25-11)
Reedsburg 2, Oregon 0 (25-20, 25-12)
Round 2:
Sauk Prairie 2, Baraboo 0 (25-14, 25-15)
Mount Horeb 2, Monroe 0 (25-11, 25-16)
Madison Edgewood 2, Oregon 0 (25-17, 25-10)
Reedsburg 2, Portage 0 (25-12, 25-12)
Round 3:
Sauk Prairie 2, Mount Horeb 0 (25-11, 25-11)
Baraboo 2, Monroe 0 (25-12, 25-7)
Madison Edgewood 2, Reedsburg 0 (25-22, 25-19)
Oregon 2, Portage 0 (25-24, 25-22)
Semifinal:
Sauk Prairie 2, Reedsburg 0 (25-12, 25-17)
Madison Edgewood 2, Mount Horeb 0 (25-13, 25-15)
Finals:
Madison Edgewood 2, Sauk Prairie 1 (23-25, 25-21, 15-7)
Badger East Conference Tournament: 1.) Waunakee, 2.) Fort Atkinson, 3.) DeForest, 4.) Beaver Dam, 5.) Watertown, 6.) Stoughton, 7.) Milton, 8.) Monona Grove
Shoreland Lutheran Invitational:
Watertown Luther Prep 2, Kenosha Christian Life (26-24, 25-20)
Watertown Luther Prep 2, Wilmot Union 0 (25-16, 25-14)
Watertown Luther Prep 2, Pius XI 0 (25-18, 25-23)
Watertown Luther Prep 2, Shoreland Lutheran 1 (21-25, 25-8, 15-12)
Girls swimming
Saturday's results
Beloit Invitational: Middleton 752, Verona/Mount Horeb 581, Lake Geneva Badger 539.5, Waukesha South/Mukwonago 409, Hononegah 213, West Bend West/West Bend East 207, Milton 185, Beloit Memorial 78.5, Janesville Parker 66, Madison La Follette 65, Machesney Park Harlem 63, Fort Atkinson 46, Kenosha Tremper 26, Delavan-Darien 18, Madison East 6
Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Baertschi Invitational:
Large schools: Little Chute 71, New Glarus/Monticello 76, Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 99, Evansville 121, Platteville 157, Oregon 165, Janesville Parker 182, Deerfield/Cambridge 186, Beloit Turner 205 at Albany high school.
Small schools: Poynette 47, Albany 101, Clinton 121, Holy Family 125, Iowa-Grant 129, Belleville 151, Tri State Homeschool 175, Pardeeville 188, Fennimore 212, Wauzeka-Steuben 232, Marshall 254, Brodhead/Juda 278, Parkview 349 at Albany high school.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational: Mauston 36, Baraboo 41, Medford Area 68, Wisconsin Dells 80
Riverdale Invitational: Boscobel 60, Kickapoo/La Farge 88, Southwestern co-op 107, River Valley 123, Viroqua 159, Reedsburg 165, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 213, Pecatonica/Argyle 221, Riverdale 272, Prairie du Chien 277, Cashton 290, Lancaster 297, De Soto 337, Hillsboro 357, North Crawford 383, River Ridge 431
Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Baertschi Invitational:
Large schools: Little Chute 55, New Glarus/Monticello 86, Oregon 89, Monroe 110, Mount Horeb 122, Platteville 125, Evansville 171, Deerfield/Cambridge 176, Beloit Turner 235 at Albany high school.
Small schools: Albany 25, Poynette 76, Brodhead/Juda 102, Iowa-Grant 102, Parkview 129, Tri State Homeschool 132, Belleville 132 at Albany high school.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational: Medford Area 15, Wisconsin Dells 57, Baraboo 76, Mauston 96
Riverdale Invitational: Boscobel 38, Lancaster 63, Kickapoo/La Farge 94, North Crawford 142, Prairie du Chien 160, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 173, Cashton 174, Richland Center/Ithaca 178, River Valley 234, Southwestern co-op 257, Viroqua 263