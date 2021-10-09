 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Madison Edgewood's Natalie Ring shines in Badger West conference volleyball tournament final, Crusaders share conference title with Sauk Prairie
High school sports highlights: Madison Edgewood's Natalie Ring shines in Badger West conference volleyball tournament final, Crusaders share conference title with Sauk Prairie

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Natalie Ring, Madison Edgewood: Ring recorded 14 kills and 1.5 blocks as the Crusaders beat Sauk Prairie 23-25, 25-21, 15-7 in the Badger West girls volleyball conference tournament final. Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie claimed a share of the title after both teams had 14.5 tournament points and a 14-1 conference record.

Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon: Vorontsov won the girls cross country race with a time of 19:50.8 at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany. Vorontsov’s time was 35 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Little Chute’s Ella Pahl. Vorontsov’s win helped the Panthers to a third-place finish in the girls large division with 89 points.

Yordanos Zelinski, Oregon: Zelinski won the boys cross country race with a time of 16:46 at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany. Zelinski finished just over seven seconds in front of the second-place finisher, Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard. The Panthers finished seventh in the boys large school division with 165 points.

From the box

  • Sun Prairie’s Gabe Voung and Mason Borgardt both had two goals and two assists as the Cardinals defeated Fond du Lac 10-0 in boys soccer. Voung assisted on Borgardt’s first goal in the 39th minute and Borgardt returned the favor by assisting Voung’s second goal in the 60th minute.
  • Belleville’s Carter Scholey finished the boys cross country race at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany with a time of 17:05.7, the best time in the boys small school division. Scholey finished 15 seconds faster than the second-placed small-school finisher, Poynette’s Tucker Johnson. Belleville finished with 151 points and in sixth place in the boys small-school division.
  • Middleton’s Natalie Charles won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.78 and was part of the winning 100 medley relay and 200 medley relay teams as the Cardinals took first place at the Beloit girls swimming invitational. The 100 medley relay team of Charles, Lily Mair, Eva Anagnostopoulos and Ella Needham finished with a time of 53.43 and the 200 medley relay team of Charles, Mair, Anagnostopoulos and Ryanne Woodall finished with a time of 1:52.91.
