High school sports highlights: Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson wins No. 1 singles tournament at sectionals, qualifies for girls tennis state championship meet

Here are the highlights from Thursday's night’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Lily Olson, Madison Edgewood: She won No. 1 singles at the WIAA Division 2 girls tennis sectional in Altoona to advance to the state tournament later this month. Olson defeated West Salem’s Megan Johnson (6-1, 6-0), La Crosse Aquinas’ Danica Silcox (6-1, 6-2), and the championship match against Altoona’s Josie Rechek (6-1, 6-0). The Crusaders also qualified for team state by winning the sectional.
Decker Storch, Waunakee: He scored a hat trick in the Warriors6-0 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer. All of his goals came in the second half of the game.
Jackson Grabowski and Rylan Oberg, DeForest: Grabowski won the boys 5k cross country Koshkonong Klassic with a time of 17:11.0 in Fort Atkinson. Oberg won the girls 5k race in 20:26.0. The Norskies finished with the best team score in both the boys and girls divisions, with a score of 22 for the girls and 33 for the boys. DeForest finished with four of the top ten finishers in the boys division and six of the top ten finishers in the girls division.
Jay Yahnke, Lakeside Lutheran: He had a hat trick as the Warriors defeated Columbus 10-0 in boys soccer. Yahnke scored two goals in the first 14 minutes of the game with assists coming from Kyle Main and Easton Wolfram and finished his hat trick with a goal in the 46th minute courtesy of a Josh Krenke assist. Dominic Schleef also scored two goals for Lakeside Lutheran.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood’s Alana Johnson won the No. 2 singles event in Altoona and earned a state berth. Edgewood’s Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan finished as runner-ups at No. 1 doubles and also advanced to state.
- McFarland’s Maddy Fortune led the Spartans with 39 assists in their 3-0 win over Brodhead in girls volleyball. Fortune also tied for the match lead in digs with fellow Spartan Holly Cassuci. The Spartans also had a strong effort from senior Avery Pennekamp who chipped in 18 kills in the Spartans' win.
- Monroe’s doubles team of Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset finished third in the No. 1 doubles sectional tournament at Altoona. By being in the top four finishers they earn a berth to the state tournament.
- Waunakee’s Calvin Rahn scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer. His first goal was due to the slipper surface leading to a mistake from the goalie to start the scoring off.
- Sun Prairie’s Riley Stevens accumulated two goals and an assist in the Cardinals 4-0 win over Middleton in boys soccer. Both goals by Stevens came in the first half and were assisted by midfielder Logan Parrish. Stevens assisted Gabe Voung’s late goal to make the score 4-0.
- Watertown’s Payton Roets led both teams with 29 assists in the Goslings 3-2 win over Waunakee in girls volleyball. Fellow Gosling Kallie Feder also led both teams with 22 digs in the win.
- Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman led the Beavers in multiple stats in a 3-2 win over Baraboo in girls volleyball. Wieman led the Beavers with 22 kills, she also was tied with Mahra Wieman in blocks (three).
- Sauk Prairie’s Ben Wilson scored two goals in the Eagles 5-0 win over Beaver Dam in boys soccer.
- Evansville’s Maria Messling led her team in three different categories in the Blue Devils 3-0 win over Clinton in girls volleyball. Messling led her team with 10 kills, three blocks and five aces.
- Janesville Parker’s Sydney Pajerski led the Vikings with 27 assists in their 3-1 win over La Follette in girls volleyball. Jayda Schober also had an impressive performance earning 16 kills in the win.
- Janesville Craig’s Emily Campbell led both teams with 25 assists in the Cougars' 3-0 win over Madison East in girls volleyball.
- Sauk Prairie’s Alia Schlimgen led both teams with 16 digs in the Eagles' sweep against Portage in girls volleyball.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Football
BADGER LARGE
Team;Overall;Conf.
Waunakee;7-0;5-0
DeForest;6-1;4-1
Beaver Dam;4-3;3-2
Janesville Craig;3-4;3-2
Watertown;3-4;2-3
Milton;2-5;1-4
Janesville Parker;2-5;1-4
Oregon;2-5;0-5
BADGER SMALL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Fort Atkinson;6-1;5-0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;6-1;4-1
Baraboo;5-2;3-2
Monona Grove;5-2;3-2
Portage;5-2;3-2
Reedsburg;2-5;2-3
Stoughton;1-6;0-5
Sauk Prairie;0-7;0-5
BIG EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conf.
Sun Prairie;7-0;5-0
Middleton;5-2;5-0
Verona;5-2;3-2
Madison Memorial;3-4;2-3
Madison La Follette;2-5;2-3
Beloit Memorial;2-5;1-4
Madison East;1-6;1-4
Madison West;1-6;1-4
CAPITOL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Columbus;6-1;4-1
Lodi;6-1;4-1
Lake Mills;5-2;4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;3-2
Watertown Luther Prep;4-3;2-3
Big Foot;3-5;2-3
Turner;3-4;1-4
Horicon/Hustisford;0-7;0-5
ROCK VALLEY
Team;Overall;Conf.
Edgewood;7-0;5-0
Monroe;6-1;5-0
McFarland;3-4;3-2
Jefferson;4-2;3-2
Evansville;3-4;2-3
East Troy;1-6;1-4
Edgerton;1-6;1-4
Whitewater;1-6;0-5
Thursday's result
Oshkosh Lourdes 55, Deerfield 8
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;9-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-13-0;2-6-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;10-1-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;8-5-3;3-3-1;7
Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14
DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13
Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;9-1-1;6-0-1;19
Sun Prairie;12-1-4;6-1-0;18
Middleton;9-5-2;6-2-0;18
Madison West;8-4-2;5-1-2;17
Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13
Beloit Memorial;6-9-1;2-5-1;7
Madison East;1-7-2;2-3-2;8
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-9-2;0-5-1;1
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;6-3-2;4-1-1;13
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;3-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18
Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18
Lake Mills;12-2-1;5-2-0;15
Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-0;3-5-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Lakeside Lutheran;7-3-2;1-3-1;4
Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-6-2;0-2-1;1
Thursday's results
Madison West 0, Madison Memorial 0
Madison East 1, Janesville Craig 1
Sun Prairie 4, Middleton 0
Madison Edgewood 3, Milton 0
Verona 1, Beloit Memorial 0
Monona Grove 10, Monroe 0
Waunakee 6, Reedsburg 0
Mount Horeb 5, Stoughton 1
Sauk Prairie 5, Beaver Dam 0
Lakeside Lutheran 10, Columbus 0
Lake Mills 5, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Edgerton 3, Madison Country Day co-op 0
Girls tennis
Division 2
Thursday's results
Altoona Regional
Team scores: 1, Edgewood 47; 2, Altoona 43; 3, Catholic Memorial 22; 4, Jefferson 19; 5, The Prairie School 18; 6 tie, Aquinas 17; Luther, 17; 8 tie, Mondovi 14; West Salem 14; 10 tie, Lodi 12; Big Foot 12; Watertown Luther Prep 12; 13, Edgerton 7; 14, Lake Mills 6; 15 tie, Viroqua 4; Kenosha St. Joseph 4; 17 tie, Black River Falls 2; Delavan-Darien 2; Mauston 2; Monroe 2; 21 tie, Brown Deer 0; Columbus 0; Grafton 0; Shorewood 0; Whitewater 0; Wayland Academy 0; Martin Luther 0; Dominican 0; Pius XI 0; St Thomas More 0; Brookfield Academy 0.
Singles
No. 1 Championship: Olson, Edg, def. Rechek, Alt, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 Semifinals: Olson, def. Silcox, Aqu, 6-1, 6-2; Rechek, def. Stadter, Mon, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 2 Championship: Johnson, Edg, def. Fortney, Aqu, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 Semifinals: Johnson, def. Bollinger, Mon, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4; Fortney, def. Magner, Jef, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 Championship: Bach, Alt, def. Herlitzka, Edg, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 Semifinals: Herlitzka, def. Bruemmer, Lut, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Bach, def. Duddeck, Jef, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 4 Championship: Poehling, Edg, def. Medina, Jef, 7-6(3), 7-5.
No. 4 Semifinals: Poehling, def. Miller, Mon, 6-3, 6-0; Medina, def. Beltz, Alt, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 Championship: Rondestvedt-Bauer, Alt, def. Buchner-Shanahan, Edg, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(2).
No. 1 Semifinals: Buchner-Shanahan, def. Leer-Cress, Vir, 6-3, 6-0; Rondestvedt-Bauer, def. Ulset-Fox, Edger, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2 Championship: Schlafer-Mork, Alt, def. Larson-Groholtz, Lut, 6-3, 7-6(4).
No. 2 Semifinals: Larson-Groholz, def. S.Johnson-J.Johnson, Edg, 7-5, 6-2; Schlafer-Mork, def. Schroeder-Schmidt, WLP, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
No. 3 Championship: Poehling-Imoff, Edg, def. Bach-Beltz, Alt, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 Semifinals: Poehling-Imoff, Edg, def. Waldhart-Knudson, WS, 6-3, 6-1; Bach-Beltz, def. Messmann-Mengel, Jef, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls volleyball
Thursday's results
Janesville Craig 3, Madison East 0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-16)
Janesville Parker 3, Madison La Follette 1 (25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17)
Madison Edgewood 3, Oregon 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-14)
Milton 3, Monona Grove 2 (21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14)
McFarland 3, Brodhead 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17)
Watertown 3, Waunakee 2 (25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-12)
Sauk Prairie 3, Portage 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-9)
Evansville 3, Clinton 0 (25-20, 30-28, 25-18)
Belleville 3, Deerfield 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-13)
Reedsburg 3, Baraboo 2 (25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 26-28, 15-8)
Edgerton 3, East Troy 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-11)
Boys cross country
Thursday's results
Koshkonong Klassic: DeForest 33, Lakeside Lutheran 46, McFarland 95, Fort Atkinson 105, Milton 130, Delavan-Darien 130, at Fort Atkinson high school.
Girls cross country
Thursday's results
Koshkonong Klassic: DeForest 22, Fort Atkinson 48, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Milton 102, McFarland 109, at Fort Atkinson high school.